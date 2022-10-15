|
Live from Tallahassee: Clemson vs. Florida State
|2022 Oct 15, Sat 18:44-
SATURDAY, OCT. 15 • 7:30 P.M. ET
DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM (79,560) • TALLAHASSEE, FLA.
TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
23:11
Final: No. 4 Clemson 34, Florida State 28. The Tigers move to 7-0 and host 6-0 Syracuse next Saturday at noon (ABC).
BrandonRink®
23:07
Clemson recovers the onside kick. Clemson leads 34-28 with 2:16 to go. At the FSU 43.
BrandonRink®
23:05
Jordan Travis completes the 94-yard drive with a 25-yard TD pass to Poitier and it's a one-score game, 34-27 Clemson, 2:17 to go. FSU has no timeouts left.
BrandonRink®
23:04
FSU down to the Clemson 25 with 2:25 left.
BrandonRink®
23:00
Aidan Swanson drops a punt inside the 5 that's downed at the 6. 3:52 to go, Clemson leads 34-21.
BrandonRink®
22:43
FSU returns to the red zone and Travis throws the TD pass to cut the Clemson lead to 34-21, 9:22 to go.
BrandonRink®
22:32
Clemson goalline defense forces fourth and goal at the 4...KJ Henry stuffs a fourth down attempt. Clemson ball at the 4.
BrandonRink®
22:16
Jalyn Phillips down after the play and he walks off on his own.
tigered1®
22:03
Another phantom hold. Why don’t they watch what’s going on in the FSU backfield ?
BrandonRink®
22:00
Clemson's drive stalls after a holding call near the goal line. Potter back out for the FG and it is good from 34 yards out. 34-14 Clemson, 7:32 3rd.
BrandonRink®
21:46
Things continuing to unravel for the Seminoles after a fake punt is stuffed. Clemson ball at the FSU 34.
BrandonRink®
21:43
Uiagalelei handed it off to Phil Mafah, who tossed it back to Antonio Williams who tossed it back to Uiagalelei for the TD pass to Allen.
BrandonRink®
21:41
Clemson goes into the bag of tricks out of the gates and Uiagalelei hits Davis Allen down the sidelines for the 31-yard TD.
BrandonRink®
21:40
Will Shipley breaks through the FSU return coverage unit and sets up Clemson at the FSU 31.
BrandonRink®
21:19
Half: Clemson 24, FSU 14. Uiagalelei 10-15 for 149 yards and two TDs passing and has 13 rushing yards. Shipley with 10 rushes for 67 yards and five catches for 38. Antonio Williams with 2 catches for 76 yards, TD.
BrandonRink®
21:15
Clemson 24, FSU 14. TDs in both red zone trips today for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
21:13
Uiagalelei takes it five yards into the end zone and Clemson builds a two-score lead before half.
BrandonRink®
21:12
Shipley bursts through the line for 36 yards to set up goal-to-go at the FSU 6...and then he's stopped at the line. Clemson timeout with 24 seconds left.
BrandonRink®
21:10
Myles Murphy with the sack and strip and Clemson recovers at the FSU 42.
BrandonRink®
21:08
Clemson drive went 39 yards in 12 plays over 4:07. FSU starts at its 25 with 1:51 to go in the half.
BrandonRink®
21:07
We get a BT Potter FG attempt for the first time tonight from 47 yards out...it is good. 17-14 Tigers, 1:51 2nd.
BrandonRink®
21:01
Mitchell Mayes in at right tackle for the Tigers.
tigered1®
20:55
Boy. Has Wiggins grown up since the Wake game!
BrandonRink®
20:51
FSU going for it on 4th down again and Nate Wiggins tallies another pass break up to give Clemson back the ball at the Clemson 31.
BrandonRink®
20:49
Trey Benson running all over the Tigers on this drive with three for 46 yards to the Clemson 39.
tigered1®
20:46
Thank goodness the offense is in sync.
BrandonRink®
20:40
Uiagalelei hits that left side of the field again with a 7-yard TD to Jake Briningstool. All tied up at 14, 8:19 2nd. Uiagalelei is 8-10 for 134 yards and two TDs (258.6 QB rating per Statbroadcast).
BrandonRink®
20:39
Uiagalelei hits Antonio Williams and he breaks a tackle and sets up a goal-to-go at the FSU 8.
BrandonRink®
20:36
Uiagalelei gets the yards needed to convert on 4th down to the FSU 42.
BrandonRink®
20:34
Uiagalelei connects with Joseph Ngata on the sideline back-shoulder throw to convert on third and long. Holds on to the ball too long on first down however to take his first sack and make it 2nd and 16.
BrandonRink®
20:31
FSU up 14-7 after the review, 14:55 to go in the 2nd quarter. 15-play and 93-yard drive, the longest allowed this season (79 was the previous long scoring drive vs. La Tech).
BrandonRink®
20:28
FSU going for it...they hand it off to the fullback and he gets in.
tigered1®
20:26
He’s at least a yard short. Look at the spot.
BrandonRink®
20:24
End 1st quarter, we're tied at 7 and FSU faces 4th and goal at the 1.
BrandonRink®
20:23
In third down again, Travis scrambles and is called down just before the goal line.
ClemsonFan322
20:22
WAKE UP DEFENSE!!!!!
BrandonRink®
20:21
FSU improves to 3-of-4 on third down and pushes to the Clemson 5.
BrandonRink®
20:17
Pass interference flag extends the FSU drive to the Clemson 25.
Lennon-McCartney
20:15
and having all kinds of problems hooking up to a live stream
groomsrw
20:14
I want to know how some targeting reviews are called and others aren’t? Shipley play definitely looked worth the review… but no dice, per usual against us.
tigered1®
20:10
Great throw and catch.
BrandonRink®
20:10
That Uiagalelei TD to Williams (59 yards) was the longest play to this point of the season.
BrandonRink®
20:07
Uiagalelei steps up in the pocket and hits Antonio Williams for the 59-yard TD down the sideline. All tied up at 7, 6:52 1st.
BrandonRink®
20:04
KJ Henry almost picks off a second down throw...Myles Murphy swoops in for the sack on third down to force the punt. Antonio Williams with the fair catch at the Tigers 27.
