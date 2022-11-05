|
Live from South Bend: Clemson vs. Notre Dame
|2022 Nov 5, Sat 17:54-
SATURDAY, NOV. 5 • 7:30 P.M. ET
NOTRE DAME STADIUM (77,622) • NOTRE DAME, IND.
CLEMSON -4.0 | O/U: 44.0
TELEVISION: NBC (Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett, Zora Stephenson)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 133 or 193 Internet/App 955
WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK
- Clemson (14) attempting to extend the nation's longest active winning streak.
- Clemson attempting to tie the third-longest winning streak in Clemson history (15 from 1947-49).
- Clemson attempting to open a season 9-0 for the seventh time in program history (1948, 1981, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019). Each of the previous six teams won a conference title, and five of the six played for the national championship (1981, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019).
- Clemson attempting to improve to 5-2 all-time against Notre Dame.
- Clemson seeking a seventh consecutive road win. Clemson's six-game road winning streak is the secondlongest active streak in the country.