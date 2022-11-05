CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from South Bend: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

by - 2022 Nov 5, Sat 17:54

#5 CLEMSON (8-0, 6-0 ACC) vs. NOTRE DAME (5-3)

SATURDAY, NOV. 5 • 7:30 P.M. ET

NOTRE DAME STADIUM (77,622) • NOTRE DAME, IND.

CLEMSON -4.0 | O/U: 44.0

TELEVISION: NBC (Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett, Zora Stephenson)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 133 or 193 Internet/App 955

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule |

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

- Clemson (14) attempting to extend the nation's longest active winning streak.

- Clemson attempting to tie the third-longest winning streak in Clemson history (15 from 1947-49).

- Clemson attempting to open a season 9-0 for the seventh time in program history (1948, 1981, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019). Each of the previous six teams won a conference title, and five of the six played for the national championship (1981, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019).

- Clemson attempting to improve to 5-2 all-time against Notre Dame.

- Clemson seeking a seventh consecutive road win. Clemson's six-game road winning streak is the secondlongest active streak in the country.

Post a comment!
Edpry
22:43
Dabo is a great coach that is very loyal and promotes from within the family. The coaching staff is young but that philosophy is creating a downfall. Experience is not proven among other coaches. Players are not being developed to their full potential. DJ is a pro style QB in a spread offense. Cade is young and will make mistakes but will eventually learn if given opportunity. It’s time to change and bring in new blood in the assistant coaches. Trevor could have been better in 19 and 20 but the philosophy was the same. Gameplan was the same. Deshaun made plays when under pressure. This team and future teams need more guidance than ever. Go Tigers!!!
BrandonRink®
22:42
Final: Notre Dame 35, No. 4 Clemson 14. The nation's longest active winning streak is snapped at 14.
BrandonRink®
22:38
Joseph Ngata comes down with the TD reception to cut into the ND lead. 35-14 Irish, 1:35 to go.
aroseforthehall
22:30
I have really enjoyed watching the dance off at the line of scrimmage. Don't stunt. Don't spin. Don't do anything but dance with their offensive line. So much for the half time adjustments. I realize our boys are tired, but what happened to next man up? Bresee has taken the day off. Ruke is on vaca. Miles has got sucked in all night. Won't be any more dancing when this shitzshow is over. Goodnight tiger nation.
clemsonfan2022
22:28
Stop being loyal to current staff and former players. The coaching staff Dabo has put together this year is a complete joke. All the media was correct. We are overrated. Wake up Dabo!!
MattReilly
22:26
Poor game plan. No Defensive pressure or focus to STOP the run!! Lateral pass plays 1 right after the other. You wanna WIN championships this team better take a long look at this tape!! Complete BEATDOWN!!
MattReilly
22:26
BrandonRink®
22:25
Pyne connects with Mayer for the score and Clemson goes down 35-7, 4:16 to go.
TigerDad21628
22:25
It’s obvious now that you cannot just replace coaches with analysts and former players. You are an analyst and a FORMER player for a reason! Wake up Dabo!!
BrandonRink®
22:24
ND is over 250 rushing yards now as they drive deep into Clemson territory and the clock goes under five minutes.
CU1976
22:23
This game is an embarrassment for sure. Even getting out coached.
Fantsgrove
22:22
ND runs the same running plays every game and over and over this game. No defensive adjustments. Coaching is a problem.
clemsonfan2022
22:20
Dabo needs to make major changes after this game. The team has not been playing good
dswaldrep
22:20
Completely embassing !!!
clemsonfan2022
22:17
Fire Goodwin!!!
BrandonRink®
22:16
ND keeping on the ground and now have moved it 35 yards downfield to the Clemson 40.
aroseforthehall
22:11
So much for the goose egg.
BrandonRink®
22:10
DJ Uiagalelei's scramble sets up a 1-yard TD from Will Shipley and the Tigers cut the ND edge down to 28-7, 10:14 to go.
Fantsgrove
22:08
DJ again. Really?
BrandonRink®
22:08
https://twitter.com/JedidiahDavis33/status/1589076301335658497

https://twitter.com/OMGYOUNGAMAZE/status/1589076829385945088

https://twitter.com/D_Rench_/status/1589076043050409991
aroseforthehall
22:08
Freaking embarrassing.
TigerDad21628
22:04
DJ IS TRASH! Sit him now and don’t let him up. Dabo quit being so loyal to a player who is obviously not what you thought he was when you recruited him!!
clemsonfan2022
22:03
Bench DJ!!! That pass wasnt even on target. He can not throw the ball down field. He is worse than KB. Dabo needs to own up to this loss and Streeter needs to be told to change the game plan or he is gone
BrandonRink®
22:01
Morrison goes 96 yards on the score. That's picks on two drives in a row for Clemson QBs. 28-0 Irish, 12:58 4th.
BrandonRink®
22:00
Uiagalelei's throw to the sideline is picked off and ran back a long ways for the TD. About to be 28-0 Irish.
Fantsgrove
22:00
Coaches need to own this one. Set Cade up for failure.
BrandonRink®
21:59
It was not called for targeting upon review.
BrandonRink®
21:58
They will review the hit on Allen for targeting.
TigerDad21628
21:58
BrandonRink®
21:58
Davis Allen takes a shot on the incompletion in the end zone. He walks off on his own.
OldassTiger
21:58
The Company who cleans the receiver’s jerseys with need a miracle to get all the stretching out…..
TigerDad21628
21:57
BrandonRink®
21:56
Beaux Collins is hurt on the play after being interfered with. He is headed to the tent.
BrandonRink®
21:53
Uiagalelei is back out there for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
21:52
14:37 left: ND 21, Clemson 0. Irish hold a 264-127 yards advantage. Clemson is 1-for-8 on third down tonight.
BrandonRink®
21:51
ND punches in the score after being set up by a late hit out of bounds. Irish go up three scores with 14:37 to go.
aroseforthehall
21:50
That is not stepping up!!!! We're screwed blue and tattooed
OldassTiger
21:50
Godwin and Streeter need to go! I’m sure they are “nice” guys, but business is business!
clemsonfan2022
21:50
Dabo and Steeter are the reasons the tigers are down right now. All year we have been super conservative against good defenses. We have yet to change anything in offense to be productive. No playoffs this year.
BrandonRink®
21:47
Notre Dame will take a 14-0 lead to the fourth quarter, facing 2nd and 7 at the Tigers' 11.
BrandonRink®
21:46
Klubnik's first pass attempt is picked and returned to the Clemson 14.
CU1976
21:45
Everyone on the offense needs to step it up but from what I am seeing I am not sure the change in QB is going to help.
BrandonRink®
21:44
On for the Tigers: Cade Klubnik.
clemsonfan2022
21:44
Cade should have been in after half. I believe its a little too late now. But hopefully im wrong
ClemsonFan322
21:44
Come one Cade! GET US BACK IN THUS GAME
aroseforthehall
21:42
Now Cade must step up.
BrandonRink®
21:42
Big play from Barrett Carter pushes the Irish back on second down and Pyne can't connect with Mayer downfield. ND punt team back out and Clemson starts from the 7.
aroseforthehall
21:40
The refs are pulling their regular Notre Dame crapola. However, I look at it this way. One less game for me to indure #5. I wish he were better, and I wish the best for my Paws. But I have had quite enuf.
BrandonRink®
21:40
Pyne rollout and pass gets the Irish to the Clemson 40. Longest completion of the night for 15 yards.
clemsonfan2022
21:36
PUT CADE IN!! Enough of DJ!!
