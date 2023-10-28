BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Raleigh: Clemson vs. NC State

by - 2023 Oct 28 12:34

UR/RV CLEMSON (4-3, 2-3 ACC) at NC STATE (4-3, 1-2 ACC)

SATURDAY, OCT. 28 • 2 P.M. ET • CARTER-FINLEY STADIUM (56,919) • RALEIGH, N.C.

TELEVISION: The CW (Tom Werme, James Bates, Treavor Scales)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: Compass Radio Network (TJ Rives, Steve Beuerlein)

ODDS: Clemson -9.5 O/U: 44

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney will again attempt to pass College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard for sole possession of Clemson's all-time head coaching wins record on Saturday, Oct. 28, when his Tigers face the NC State Wolfpack. Kickoff at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Post a comment!
Jawpro2000
17:34
LOL as LONG time fan, it's funny to see some people on here that wanted DJ gone last year, and a new OC. Well, you got it and now you want it again. LOL
AC Leo
17:21
Bench Klubnik and... I didn't think I'd ever say it... but it may be time to consider major coaching changes, and I'm not talking about Grisham, I'm talking about DC, WR, OL, DL, and RB coaches. Oh yeah, and HC if he can't pull his head out his @$$
Edpry
17:19
4 minutes to move the ball downfield but still come up short. These Tigers are weak.
Questionall1212
17:19
WE SUCK
aroseforthehall®
17:19
BIG SURPRISE. now I can go on with my life. Ho hum
BrandonRink®
17:17
The Tigers cannot convert 4th and 19. NC State will win 24-17. Clemson falls to 4-4 for the first time since 2010. The Tigers fall to 2-4 in ACC play. Next up is Notre Dame at home next week (Time TBA).
BrandonRink®
17:16
NC State calls a timeout.
BrandonRink®
17:15
4th and 19 now with 25 secs left after the incompletion.
clivesmith
17:14
So sad. Pathetic offense. OC should be fired tonight
BrandonRink®
17:14
Play is called a sack and the Tigers have to go 57 yards in 31 seconds. 3rd and 19 too.
ClemsonFan322
17:14
Fire Garret Riley!
BrandonRink®
17:12
Clemson has to call a timeout and the play is under review for whether it was a sack or a penalty with 31 seconds left. Third down.
BrandonRink®
17:10
Mafah carry gets the first down with 51 secs left.
BrandonRink®
17:09
Clemson timeout after the Mafah run gets nine and goes to midfield. 1:15 to go.
BrandonRink®
17:08
Mafah carry is short to set up 4th and short...Klubnik keeper gets it and he goes to the Clemson 41.
BrandonRink®
17:06
Play clock never being reset gives Clemson a free timeout on 3rd and 4 at the 28.
BrandonRink®
17:03
Clemson converts on third and short to Briningstool. Drive moves to the Clemson 22.
BrandonRink®
17:02
Punt pins Clemson at the 8. 4:23 to go. 24-17 NC State.
BrandonRink®
17:01
Another 3rd and long for NC State...and a drop brings out the punt team. 4:34 to go.
BrandonRink®
16:59
NC State with the conversion on 3rd and long as the clock ticks toward 5 to go. Clemson does have all three timeouts.
AC Leo
16:58
Honestly, why not put quadzilla in at 3rd or 4th and goal at the one?
AC Leo
16:57
Thedeathvalley
16:57
I don’t remember who posted we would lose 5 games this year and I jumped on them but, here is my apology. You are right. This team is no better than Tommy Bowdens worst teams.

We need a major overhaul.
CU1976
16:55
What idiotic play calling. Should have given it to Mufah but no have to kick a field goal. Not trying to win this game.
BrandonRink®
16:53
Weitz's 19-yard field goal makes it a one-score game again, NC State 24, Clemson 17, 6:57 to go.
BrandonRink®
16:52
Klubnik keeper to the 2 to set up third down...Klubnik's pass to Randall is broken up and the FG team comes out.
BrandonRink®
16:51
Mafah rips off a big run to the NC State 9.
BrandonRink®
16:50
Clemson defense forces another punt and fields it at midfield. 8:44 to go, down 24-14.
AC Leo
16:45
One step forward and 19 steps back
BrandonRink®
16:44
Clemson has to punt after a short pass to Briningstool. Punt return to the NC State 17. 9:42 to go now, Clemson still down 24-14.
BrandonRink®
16:43
Klubnik takes a big hit and fumbles for a Clemson recovery after a 17-yard loss.
AC Leo
16:43
One step forward and two steps back
BrandonRink®
16:41
Clemson defense gets the stop and the ball back for the Tigers at the Clemson 26 with 12:39 left, down 24-14.
clivesmith
16:38
clivesmith
BrandonRink®
16:37
NC State calls the first timeout of the second half facing 3rd and 11 at its 24 with 13:29 to go.
aroseforthehall®
16:36
Why is it taking so long for plays to post? Come on Brandon...LETS GO BRANDON!!!
clempsun
16:32
Put him under center, and put somebody behind him to push him in. What the #### is so hard
BrandonRink®
16:32
NC State 24, Clemson 14, 14:57 to go. The Tigers go 75 yards in 10 plays over 4:38. Clemson is outgaining NC State 265-183, but is -2 in the turnover margin.
BrandonRink®
16:30
Mafah punches in the score out of the I-form look.
BrandonRink®
16:29
The ruling stands, and it's still second and goal at the 1 for Clemson.
clempsun
16:28
Did they go shotgun on 1st and goal?
BrandonRink®
16:28
The Klubnik run is being reviewed now.
BrandonRink®
16:27
Klubnik hits Sage Ennis for the first down and a penalty puts the ball on the State 1. After no gain on a Klubnik rush on first down, we go to the fourth quarter, NC State up 24-7.
Edpry
16:22
List of recent bust players and hires:

DJ
Klubnik
Beaux Collins
Joseph Ngata
Shipley
XT
Garrett Riley
Wes Goodwin
Spiller
Grisham
clemvol
16:21
Hate to say it but getting they deserve. No doubt but Klubnik is beating the crap out of the Tigers. He may have a Wolfpack shirt under his pads.
aroseforthehall®
16:20
There is only one things worse than this azzwhoopin'....having to read about it one pitiful word at a time. Thanks CW!!! WHAT A JOKE OF A NETWORK. Think it's time I do something more productive. Like cutting my toenails
AC Leo
16:18
Let's get the 2nd string in.
BrandonRink®
16:17
NC State 24, Clemson 7, 4:35 3rd. Concepcion has 133 of NC State's 183 yards and both offensive scores.
CU1976
16:17
There we go it’s over.
