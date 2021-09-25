|
Live from Raleigh: Clemson vs. NC State
|2021 Sep 25, Sat 15:21- -
CARTER-FINLEY STADIUM • RALEIGH, N.C.
KICKOFF: 3:30 P.M. ET
TV: ESPN (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich)
SERIES:
- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 59-28-1
- HOME: Clemson leads series, 29-11-1
- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 22-16
- STREAK: Clemson, Won 8
CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Players Out | Roster | Schedule |
Doraltiger
19:47
A loss of identity in the coaches’ box, on the sideline, and on the field. Leadership and followship are fickle playmates.
dixiedon
19:27
Crap Offensive
ClemsonFan322
19:27
Fire Tony Elliot!! He need to be gone after how the offense has played!
sadmba
19:26
We needed 6 yards
6 YARDS
Not a Touchdown.
###
6 YARDS
Not a Touchdown.
###
BrandonRink®
19:24
Uiagalelei's throw is over Justyn Ross' head and the fans storm the field here as the Wolfpack end their losing streak to Clemson with a 27-21 win.
BrandonRink®
19:23
Uiagalelei's throw sails to the end zone on third and 5 at the 20...4th and the game coming up. Timeout called.
BrandonRink®
19:21
Uiagalelei hits Ross and he drops it at the goalline on first down.
BrandonRink®
19:20
Leary drops one in to Devin Carter for the 22-yard TD. NC State going for 2 per the new rules...Tigers stop it and it's 27-21 Wolfpack going to Clemson's possession.
DavidHood®
19:18
That's gonna be a TD
tigered1®
19:18
How many more calls are going against us. And they don’t call an obvious face mask on DJ.
BrandonRink®
19:14
Leary connects with Thomas for the 2-yard TD. Dunn's PAT is good and we're on to OT2, 21-all your score.
DavidHood®
19:12
NC State is not playing cute here. Just trying to drive it down the throat of a tired defense
BrandonRink®
19:10
3rd and 2...and holding is called on Clemson to give NC State a goal-to-go situation at the 4.
BrandonRink®
19:09
NC State gives Bam Knight the ball three straight times and they're at the Clemson 10.
BrandonRink®
19:06
Uiagalelei hits Justyn Ross for the 9-yard TD. Clemson up 21-14 after one OT possession.
BrandonRink®
19:04
Shipley is helped off the field by trainers.
BrandonRink®
19:04
Two Uiagalelei runs gain yardage and Shipley takes Clemson inside the 10 now...3rd and 7 now. Shipley down on the field on the play. Got rolled up on by Uiagalelei after he was tackled.
BrandonRink®
19:00
OT: NC State wins the toss and will go on defense first.
BrandonRink®
18:58
Dunn entered the game 3/4 on FGs this season.
sadmba
18:57
Are you effing kidding me?
There is still a chance?
There is still a chance?
BrandonRink®
18:56
NC State sends out Christopher Dunn for a third time today (0-2 today going into the kick)...and the 39-yard FG is no good. On to OT.
sadmba
18:56
Wolfpack just beat Clemson down.
Plain and simple
Best improve now.
We are way way way off the high horse now.
Plain and simple
Best improve now.
We are way way way off the high horse now.
DavidHood®
18:54
Clemson is 1-of-9 on third down. NC State is 10-of-19
sadmba
18:52
50 seconds left.
Dabo and any offensive coaching staff need to eat this.
No spin
No excuses
Really poor preparation of numerous 4 and 5 stars.
Poor execution across the board
Coach Tony Elliot needs to greatly improve
Dabo and any offensive coaching staff need to eat this.
No spin
No excuses
Really poor preparation of numerous 4 and 5 stars.
Poor execution across the board
Coach Tony Elliot needs to greatly improve
BrandonRink®
18:52
NC State timeout with 30 secs to go and 2nd and 9 at the Clemson 24.
BrandonRink®
18:51
And a big offsides call gives NC State the first down.
GovernorMcClure2030
18:50
It's time to move on from Elliott
BrandonRink®
18:50
Clemson calls a timeout with 40 secs left and it's 3rd and 3 at the Clemson 30. NC State crowd is charged up here.
sadmba
18:49
No NC St is about to win the game either TD or FG. Clemson is done
BrandonRink®
18:48
NC State moving the chains...facing 3rd and 3 at midfield...and Leary connects with Pennix to the Clemson 37 and timeout is called with 1:37 left.
DavidHood®
18:45
NC State is about to run its 80th play. Clemson has run 40
masonmc44
18:44
screen on first, run up the middle on second, incomplete on third. tony elliott effect. not too hard to call plays against that
pmtiger
18:43
Overthrew an open receiver….again
DavidHood®
18:43
Bresee is back on the sideline in his wingsuit, can tell there is a huge brace on left knee
BrandonRink®
18:43
There's 3-and-out No. 7 after Uiagalelei can't connect with Galloway and NC State takes back over at its 23 with 4:53 to go.
Doraltiger
18:42
Better energy with this set of defensive players. Offensive play calling is not giving us a chance.
Doraltiger
18:42
Better energy with this set of defensive players. Offensive play calling is not giving us a chance.
BrandonRink®
18:37
3rd and 17 for State at the Clemson 45...Leary finds Person over the middle for 11 yards. NC State goes for the 51-yarder and it is no good. Clemson ball with 6:14 left at its 34.
TonyCrumpton®
18:33
DLU with the long run:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1441893221357932547
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1441893221357932547
BrandonRink®
18:32
NC State is up to 105 penalty yards on 11 calls.
BrandonRink®
18:30
Ricky Person breaks through the Clemson D for 22 to the Clemson 38.
DavidHood®
18:29
They just took Bryan Bresee's dad, Richie Bresee, out of the stands and into the locker room.
DavidHood®
18:27
Clemson has 160 yards on two scoring drives, 22 yards on the other 10 drives
BrandonRink®
18:23
Uiagalelei with the big scramble for 37 yards into a goal-to-go situation. Helmet comes off so Taisun Phommachanh comes in for one play and hands off to Shipley for the 5-yard TD. We're tied at 14, 10:52 to go.
DavidHood®
18:23
Wow. Tigers drive it right down the field. Have a chance to tie the game
DavidHood®
18:22
Taisun in the game after DJ loses his helmet
BrandonRink®
18:21
Uiagalelei connects with Justyn Ross for the first down and Will Shipley goes 16 on the next play running.
I bleed orange
18:19
2 things need to happen. 1) Bench #5 and next man up. 2)Send Tony Elliot to the locker room with no TV, No headset and no cell phone. Clemson has had all week to prepare for this game, and Dave is basically running the same D as GT did last week. This offense is absolutely putrid, horrible, stinks or whatever adjective you would like use. The worst than vanilla play calling by offensive coordinator is absolutely embarrassing.
Tags: Clemson Football