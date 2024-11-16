CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Pittsburgh: No. 17 Clemson at Pittsburgh

Live from Pittsburgh: No. 17 Clemson at Pittsburgh
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 16 11:06

NO. 17/16 CLEMSON (7-2, 6-1 ACC) at PITT (7-2, 3-2 ACC)

WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 16 • NOON ET
WHERE: ACRISURE STADIUM (68,432) • PITTSBURGH, PA.
TELEVISION: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Reggie Merriweather)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 81

ODDS: Clemson is a 11-point favorite

SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 2-3 • HOME: Series is tied, 1-1 • ROAD: Clemson trail series, 0-1 • NEUTRAL: Series is tied, 1-1 • LAST MEETING: Oct. 23, 2021 (27-17, L) • STREAK: Pitt, Won 1

Pitt will represent Clemson's final conference opponent of the regular season before the Tigers return home to face consecutive non-conference foes over the final two weeks.

Post a comment!
BrandonRink®
15:41
Clemson quickly in third and long, and the 11th catch of the day for Williams comes up short on third down. He has 125 receiving yards now.
BrandonRink®
15:32
With six sacks so far, Clemson has its most this season and the most since four versus Virginia.
BrandonRink®
15:30
Shoestring tackle for Carter saves a TD vs. Reid, who goes 34 yards on the catch to the Clemson 48. Next play, TJ Parker smothers Yarnell for the forced fumble and Clemson recovers.
BrandonRink®
15:21
Facemask flag extends the Clemson drive. Got a handful of Williams' facemask.
BrandonRink®
15:18
Griffin with the near pick on the deep shot and Pitt has to punt. Clemson ball at the 9.
BrandonRink®
15:15
First play for Pitt goes to Reid for 22 yards and Reid gets it again to get over the 50, but he is down after the play. Reid is able to walk on his own off the field though.
CladInOrange
15:02
That field goal was really good to see after the issues we have had with our kicking game.
BrandonRink®
14:55
Swinney told ESPN that Elyjah Thurmon could be done for the year after his first-play injury vs. Pitt.
BrandonRink®
14:50
Hauser's 51-yarder is good. Clemson 17-7, three seconds to go in the first half.
BrandonRink®
14:50
Pass to Wiliams gets Clemson to the Pitt 33 to setup the Clemson FG attempt from 51 yards out. Pitt calls the timeout.
BrandonRink®
14:47
Clemson converts with the pass to Williams...15 seconds left at the Pitt 49, and Pitt calls a timeout.
BrandonRink®
14:45
Clemson calls its last timeout after a sack on Klubnik. 3rd and 10 at the Clemson 28 with 36 seconds left in the half.
BrandonRink®
14:41
A Pitt lineman was down but he was able to walk off on his own power.
ClemsonFan322
14:40
Sammy Brown is the winner of biggest idiot of the day award
BrandonRink®
14:39
Brown's ejection is confirmed. Already down Wade Woodaz today to injury, Clemson turns to Dee Crayton.
BrandonRink®
14:37
Roughing the passer with targeting called on Sammy Brown. That targeting section is now under review.
BrandonRink®
14:36
After a Pitt first down, Clemson forces back-to-back TFLs to make it 3rd and 17 at the Panthers 21. Clemson timeout with 1:24 to go in the half to see if it can get the ball back here.
tigered1®
14:34
Is Klubnik hearing footsteps? His accuracy is not as sharp as it was earlier.
BrandonRink®
14:31
Two-minute timeout time in Pittsburgh. 14-7 Tigers and Pitt ball at its 12 facing 2nd and 8.
BrandonRink®
14:29
3rd and 6 for Clemson after back-to-back-to-back offsides calls on Pitt, but the long-awaited third down play goes incomplete.
CU1976
14:27
That sack killed our drive. Cade making too many mistakes.
BrandonRink®
14:24
RJ Mickens with the pass breakup on what could've been a big gain. 59-yard FG attempt for Pitt is...no good.
BrandonRink®
14:19
Carter being carted off now to applause after the team went out to encourage him.
BrandonRink®
14:17
Pitt has another drive going into Clemson territory...Pitt's Carter goes 13 yards for the first down to the Clemson 29. Carter is down with what looks like a serious lower leg injury.
BrandonRink®
14:05
Carter with the pass breakup and Pitt has to punt again. Clemson ball to start at the 12 with 8:38 to go in the first half.
BrandonRink®
14:03
30-yard pass from Yarnell to Mumpfield sets Pitt up in Clemson territory again. A TFL and a Denhoff sack then makes it 3rd and 14.
BrandonRink®
14:01
11:18 2nd: Clemson 14, Pitt 7. Klubnik is now 13/16 for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Williams is up to six catches for 77 yards and two TDs. That's eight games with multiple TD passes for Klubnik this season after just five in his starts from the 2022 Orange Bowl to the 2023 season.
tigered1®
14:00
Just like last week. We’re outplaying them but not finishing drives. We’re obviously not to run successful. How about some down field passes ? That’ll work.
BrandonRink®
13:59
Klubnik hits Wesco wide open downfield to the Pitt 39. Tigers run some tempo after and hit Williams for a 28-yard TD, Clemson back in the lead.
BrandonRink®
13:55
Puntfest continues and Clemson has the ball back at its 25 with 12:25 to go in the first half.
BrandonRink®
13:51
Klubnik tries to scramble for the first down and he's ushered out of bounds to bring the punt team back.
clemvol
13:49
Wow, Don’t you just want to see a lot more horizontal plays. It’s almost like they run them hoping ( not knowing ) they will work.
ClemsonFan322
13:47
Either Dabo takes the leash off Riley or Dabo can start filling out a job application for the nearest McDonald’s
BrandonRink®
13:46
End 1st quarter: Tied at 7 and Clemson ball at its 44 facing 3rd and 4.
BrandonRink®
13:45
Clemson defense gets the stop to answer and Clemson ball back at its 26.
BrandonRink®
13:41
Klubnik's scramble on third and long comes up short and Clemson has to punt. Pitt pinned to the 19.
BrandonRink®
13:35
Pass interference call on Terrell extends the drive for Pitt, and the Panthers punch in the 2-yard score. Just like that, we're tied up 7-7 after a 1:58 drive in five plays and 75 yards for Pitt.
BrandonRink®
13:34
That was a fifth 40+ yard run given up by the Tigers. They are 88th nationally going into the weekend there.
BrandonRink®
13:32
Pitt's Reid gets around the edge and 43 yards to the Clemson 7 to set up goal-to-go.
psquarelaw
13:29
What's with ESPN no commentators, crowd noise only? Or am I just lucky?
BrandonRink®
13:27
7:20 1st: Clemson 7, Pitt 0. That's a 93-yard drive over eight plays in 3:39. Klubnik is 7-for-8 with 88 passing yards and a TD so far. Four catches for Williams already for 53 yards and a TD.
BrandonRink®
13:26
Klubnik to Williams for the 14-yard TD, Tigers on the board.
BrandonRink®
13:23
Klubnik connects with TJ Moore to get out of the end zone with a 20-yard play. His next throw is to Antonio Williams to midfield and there's some yards tacked on for a personal foul to the Pitt 34.
BrandonRink®
13:18
Clemson defense forces the three-and-out. Williams with the fair catch at the Clemson 7.
BrandonRink®
13:16
Pitt forces the fumble on the strip of Klubnik. Pitt takes over at their 46.
BrandonRink®
13:14
Klubnik connects with Williams past midfield for another conversion.
BrandonRink®
13:12
Shuffled line helps get the needed yards on third and 1.
BrandonRink®
13:11
Miller moves from right tackle to left and Walker Parks is at right tackle. Sewell to right guard and Trent Howard to left guard.
BrandonRink®
13:10
Thurmon is being helped off the field. He was already the only listed backup to Leigh at left tackle, who didn't travel.
BrandonRink®
13:08
Elyjah Thurmon was rolled up on the first Clemson offensive play. Still down.
Post a comment!
Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson OL "likely out for season" with injury
Clemson OL "likely out for season" with injury
Several Clemson starters out against Pittsburgh
Several Clemson starters out against Pittsburgh
Clemson standout LB in street clothes in pregame against Pitt
Clemson standout LB in street clothes in pregame against Pitt
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts