Live from Pittsburgh: No. 17 Clemson at Pittsburgh
WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 16 • NOON ET ODDS: Clemson is a 11-point favorite SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 2-3 • HOME: Series is tied, 1-1 • ROAD: Clemson trail series, 0-1 • NEUTRAL: Series is tied, 1-1 • LAST MEETING: Oct. 23, 2021 (27-17, L) • STREAK: Pitt, Won 1 Pitt will represent Clemson's final conference opponent of the regular season before the Tigers return home to face consecutive non-conference foes over the final two weeks.
WHERE: ACRISURE STADIUM (68,432) • PITTSBURGH, PA.
TELEVISION: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Reggie Merriweather)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 81
