Live from Pittsburgh: Clemson vs. Pitt
|2021 Oct 23, Sat 15:17-
FRIDAY, OCT. 23 • HEINZ FIELD • PITTSBURGH, PA
KICKOFF: 3:30 P.M. ET
northernVAtiger®
18:58
Historically Dabo only makes changes when something really bad happens... hope he see things as they are...
wmhollad
18:56
And then we pull stupidity out of the hat... 15 yard penalty. Unsportmans like foul??? Ron Cherry would have called it #7 just went into idiot mode
BrandonRink®
18:53
Pitt is going to win it 27-17. Clemson drops to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play. The ACC title chances are slim now.
BrandonRink®
18:51
Clemson's last timeout has already been called and with third and 5 at the Clemson 34 and the clock under 3 to go...the Tigers get the stop, but Justin Mascoll draws an unsportsmanlike flag to effectively things here.
DavidHood®
18:50
Pitt is simply imposing its will on the Clemson defense
Questionall1212
18:49
Another big ole 17 point offensive performance
BrandonRink®
18:48
Pitt converts again on third down to push the drive to the Clemson 39 with the clock rolling under four to go.
BrandonRink®
18:43
Pickett's draw up the middle picks up seven for the first down to restart the clock.
BrandonRink®
18:41
Clemson timeout with Pitt facing 3rd and 6...and Pitt calls a timeout. 5:40 to go here.
DavidHood®
18:38
Big third down here for the defense. Have to hold if they want to have a shot at winning.
BrandonRink®
18:37
Pickett scrambles for the conversion on third and long to keep the Panthers drive going.
BrandonRink®
18:31
DJ Uiagalelei 6-yard TD rush cuts into the deficit with 7:56 left. Pitt holds a 27-17 edge.
BrandonRink®
18:27
Uiagalelei's first pass goes for 27 to Ross to Pitt's half of the field.
BrandonRink®
18:26
DJ Uiagalelei is back out there this drive.
northernVAtiger®
18:25
Got to go to the 2 minute offense... and score
BrandonRink®
18:22
Pitt going for the three-score lead with around 9 to go...and FG is good. 27-10 Panthers, 9:30 left.
TheLastStarfighter
18:18
Defense is gassed. Kudos to Pitt for going out and hiring a proven OC. I hope we can do the same in the offseason.
BrandonRink®
18:17
PItt starting to gash the Clemson defense out of the quarter break. Down to the Clemson 28.
BrandonRink®
18:12
We go to the fourth quarter, 24-10 Pitt. The Panthers have 2nd and 6 at their 24 yard line. Pitt has outgained Clemson 350-265 yards.
BrandonRink®
18:10
Phommachanh's third-down throw goes into double coverage and well over Ajou Ajou. Clemson has to punt as time ticks down in the third quarter.
northernVAtiger®
18:09
Can we get someone else in for Collins?
BrandonRink®
18:07
Pitt gets the lead back to two touchdowns with a 44-yard field goal from Sam Scarton. 24-10 Pitt, 1:10 to go in the third quarter.
BrandonRink®
18:05
Skalski slowly walks off the field. Crowd wants a flag on the Jalyn Phillips hit but no review comes.
BrandonRink®
18:05
Illegal block pushes Pitt back...3rd and 10 play and Pickett scrambles and finds a man downfield, but holding is called again on Pitt. 3rd and 20 at the 36 for the Panthers: they can't pick up the first down. James Skalski is down on the field now.
BrandonRink®
18:00
Pickett finding holes in Clemson's secondary and moving Pitt down the field...holding call pushes the Panthers back to 1st and 20 at Clemson's 36.
northernVAtiger®
17:58
Need a stop here
DavidHood®
17:57
Nice first drive by Taisun. Not a fan of that third-down call, but they scored
northernVAtiger®
17:55
Horrible play callon 3rd and 10....
BrandonRink®
17:55
Phommachanh designed run goes awry and Potter's 42-yard FG is good. 21-10 Pitt, 6:56 3rd.
ClemsonFan322
17:52
Keep Phommachanh in for the rest of the year and tell DJ that he can transfer if he wants to start
BrandonRink®
17:49
Another Pitt defender down after a third down conversion on the pass to Will Shipley out of the backfield. Down to the Pitt 23.
DavidHood®
17:46
Braden Galloway's day is done. He is in street clothes in the offensive huddle
81graduate
17:46
How could the offence
be so bad? How could this quarterback be so bad?
be so bad? How could this quarterback be so bad?
BrandonRink®
17:44
Pitt defender down after the Phommachanh keeper goes for 17 yards to the Pitt 35.
BrandonRink®
17:43
A couple short runs set up 3rd and 6 for Phommachanh...and he rolls out and hits Justyn Ross for the third down conversion.
Questionall1212
17:42
We have nothing, nada, zero, goose egg to lose by taking DJ out of the game. Just based on the fact that he did not even see that player before he pitched it tells me he is done. Ross running routes with no energy and why not? How bad does it have to get before doing something different?
WOW - a substitute while i'm typing!
WOW - a substitute while i'm typing!
BrandonRink®
17:41
Taisun Phommachanh is coming out at QB for next Clemson offensive drive.
Murphman2001
17:40
I have been against taking DJ out all year. That is the last straw. Give someone else a shot.
northernVAtiger®
17:38
Got to give TP a shot.... can't get any worse
BrandonRink®
17:38
Pitt 21, Clemson 7, 11:30 to go in the third.
BrandonRink®
17:37
Uiagalelei's shovel pass goes right to Pitt's Dennis for a 50-yard TD return.
Questionall1212
17:36
That fumble was DJ's best pass so far today
BrandonRink®
17:34
Uiagalelei is stripped but Ajou Ajou covers its up for a big recovery.
TheLastStarfighter
17:33
Our offense isn't good enough to overcome false starts on 3rd and 1 and drops. We have to execute or we just need to run the ball over and over and occasionally mix in the pass
TheLastStarfighter
17:32
Our offense isn't good enough to overcome false starts on 3rd and 1 and drops. We have to execute or we just need to run the ball over and over and occasionally mix in the pass
ClemsonFan322
17:32
Fire Tony Elliot! And bench DJ, because he is overrated
thompson_creek_tiger®
17:28
hope I'm wrong but....
