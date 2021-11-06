|
Live from Louisville: Clemson vs. Louisville
|2021 Nov 6, Sat 19:05-
SATURDAY, NOV. 6 • 7:30 P.M. ET
CARDINAL STADIUM • LOUISVILLE, KY
CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Players Out | Roster | Schedule |
RememberTheDanny
23:00
I need a drink.
BrandonRink®
22:59
Cunningham gets a few and that sets up fourth down with the clock continuing to roll...and Clemson stretches out the play and Cunningham slips down. Clemson can take a knee and leave with a 30-24 win.
BrandonRink®
22:57
The first run goes nowhere and the clock runs...Cunningham is then stuffed and the clock continues to roll with the ball at the 5. Clemson calls a timeout with 39 seconds left.
BrandonRink®
22:56
And it was an incredible catch upon review and Louisville has four shots at taking the lead from the 2 with 1:18 to go. Clemson leads 30-24.
BrandonRink®
22:54
Cunningham keeper is just short of the sticks and sets up 4th and 1 with 1:24 left...he takes another shot downfield and the receiver is called out of bounds. It will be reviewed.
BrandonRink®
22:52
Malik Cunningham takes a shot and connects with a receiver for 45 yards to the Clemson 30.
BrandonRink®
22:49
40-yard FG from Potter is good and Clemson leads 30-24 with 2:19 left.
CU1976
22:49
Smart move putting Taisun in. Accomplished nothing.
BrandonRink®
22:48
Clemson faces third and 8 at the 23 with 2:28 left...Taisun Phommchanh in and doesn't gain a yard on the keeper and Louisville calls its final timeout with 2:24 left.
RememberTheDanny
22:45
So you're saying we have a chance?
BrandonRink®
22:45
Louisville goes for it with 4th and 6 and he is sacked at the Cardinals 25 with 2:40 left.
RememberTheDanny
22:41
What guts by DJ! Of course, since no one was expecting this, then T.Elliott must have had another bad play call.
BrandonRink®
22:40
Clemson calls a timeout facing 2nd and goal at the 8...Uiagalelei takes the keeper 8 yards for the score and the Tigers take the lead with 4:12 to go, 27-24.
BrandonRink®
22:33
Clemson is backed into 3rd and 9 after a 1-yard run and a throwaway...Uiagalelei hits Justyn Ross along the sideline and he fights for the first down yardage.
BrandonRink®
22:31
Taisun Phommachanh goes to QB and draws a pass interference call on the deep shot.
RememberTheDanny
22:24
What a game Trenton Simpson has had today! Whew!
BrandonRink®
22:24
Trenton Simpson with the big tackle for loss to send Louisville back 11 yards into 4th and 14th at its 21. Clemson gets the ball back at its 43 with 8:11 to go, down 24-20.
BrandonRink®
22:22
Malik Cunningham sprinted out of the locker room in the commercial break. And he re-enters the game for the Cards drive starting at their 25.
BrandonRink®
22:18
Uiagalelei's connection to Dacari Collins in the end zone was ruled that Collins was out of bounds...and after replay review, that call stands. BT Potter out for the 34-yard FG and it is good. 24-20 Cardinals, 10:17 to go.
BrandonRink®
22:14
Uiagalelei is patient and finds Beaux Collins for the 21-yard connection to the Louisville 18.
BrandonRink®
22:10
Clemson gets the ball back at its 43 with 14:15 left in the game, down 24-17.
BrandonRink®
22:06
Clemson trails for the third time this season going into the fourth quarter. They lost the previous two (Georgia and Pitt).
BrandonRink®
22:04
Ngata limps to the sidelines after Uiagalelei throws his way on third down...Louisville takes over at its 10 to start the fourth quarter. 24-17 Cardinals.
BrandonRink®
21:56
Louisville going for the 52-yard FG...it is no good. Still 24-17 Cardinals, 2:33 left in the third quarter.
BrandonRink®
21:53
Cunningham has 243 total yards so far today with two rushing scores. Sophomore Evan Conley enters the game for Louisville at QB. He has four pass attempts (one completion for 6 yards) this season.
luckyj®
21:52
RememberTheDanny
21:51
I dunno ... unless M.Cunningham's leg injury requires amputation, then I'm worried that he'll still keep gashing our D.
BrandonRink®
21:51
Cunningham down after the last play. He is limping on the Louisville sidelines to the medical tent.
OneJedi®
21:49
Losing faith. I said Dabo would call A or B gap on fourth and goal and get stuffed. Where are the adjustments?! Where have they been all year?! Something HAS to change. I will be the guy wearing a paper bag on my head at the UConn game. Louisville is the more physical team with undersized talent. Our coaching staff has done less with more. Could be the worst coaching job I have seen.
OneJedi®
21:49
Losing faith. I said Dabo would call A or B gap on fourth and goal and get stuffed. Where are the adjustments?! Where have they been all year?! Something HAS to change. I will be the guy wearing a paper bag on my head at the UConn game. Louisville is the more physical team with undersized talent. Our coaching staff has done less with more. Could be the worst coaching job I have seen.
mwgreen®
21:45
Any update on Andrew Booth?
BrandonRink®
21:42
Uiagalelei pass to Davis Allen sets up 4th and goal at the 1...Phil Mafah is stuffed at the line and Louisville will take over at its 1.
tigered1®
21:41
Did we leave our D in Clemson? I thought BV would make adjustments at half to stop this mess.
tigered1®
21:40
Did we leave our D in Clemson? I thought BV would make adjustments at half to stop this mess.
BrandonRink®
21:39
Will Shipley with the big 75-yard kickoff return to bring Clemson to the Louisville 18.
BrandonRink®
21:36
Cunningham skirts the sidelines and goes 51 yards for the rushing score. He has 119 rushing yards tonight and the Cardinals lead 24-17, 11:29 3rd QTR.
RememberTheDanny
21:32
I guess that the RPO must be out of the playbook for us in H2.
BrandonRink®
21:31
Louisville pressure gets to Uiagalelei on third down for an 11-yard loss and Clemson punts it. Louisville takes back over at its 42. The Tigers are 1-for-6 on third down tonight.
BrandonRink®
21:30
Freshman RB Phil Mafah is out there to start the first series.
BrandonRink®
21:29
Shipley is out there for the kick return after going into the locker room at the end of the first half after a targeting hit on him.
BrandonRink®
21:11
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told ACC Network that they believe it's a PCL sprain for DJ Uiagalelei and not believed to be serious. He has a right knee brace on.
BrandonRink®
21:06
Uiagalelei connects with Davis Allen for the 8-yard TD and we are tied up at 17 with 18 seconds left in the first half.
BrandonRink®
21:05
Targeting is called after review and Louisville's Jack ##### is ejected.
BrandonRink®
21:04
Shipley is in the locker room after the play.
BrandonRink®
21:03
Targeting being reviewed for the hit on Will Shipley.
BrandonRink®
21:02
Clemson calls timeout after the draw with Will Shipley goes 7 yards to the Louisville 16 with 22 seconds left in the half. Clemson has one timeout left.
I bleed orange
21:01
Should have been Defensive Targeting on Louisville Defense on Pace
BrandonRink®
21:00
Uiagalelei connects with Beaux Collins for the third-down conversion (first of the game)...Then he finds Justyn Ross along the sidelines at the Louisville 23.
BrandonRink®
20:57
Pace attempts to get up and sits back down...and now he's up and slowly walking off the field and toward the locker room.
Tags: Clemson Football