Live from Louisville: Clemson vs. Louisville
|2021 Nov 6, Sat 19:05-
SATURDAY, NOV. 6 • 7:30 P.M. ET
CARDINAL STADIUM • LOUISVILLE, KY
BrandonRink®
20:19
Things continuing to go poorly for the Tigers with a bad bounce on a kickoff that looked destined for the sidelines...Drew Swinney catches it off the bounce and Clemson is pinned at the 13.
BrandonRink®
20:17
Cunningham dekes Clemson defenders on the option and goes 23 yards for the TD rush to put the Cards back on top, 14-7, 1:16 1st.
BrandonRink®
20:15
Will Brown fumbles a punt, and after a lengthy referee consultation, and Louisville is awarded the recovery at the Clemson 28.
TonyCrumpton®
20:11
Photos of the TD play by Collins:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1457136993930993664
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1457136993930993664
BrandonRink®
20:10
DJ Uiagalelei's third-down throw is skied over Joseph Ngata and the Tigers have to punt. Louisville takes over at its 20 with 3:39 left in the first quarter. 7-all the score.
BrandonRink®
20:00
Clemson has to punt after a pass to Will Shipley over the middle is defended well by the Cardinals. Louisville finding success in the ground game early.
DavidHood®
20:00
Both offenses scored, both have punted. Now we are settling in here
BrandonRink®
19:58
Uiagalelei keeper goes 10 yards for the first down to start off this second drive.
BrandonRink®
19:56
Malik Cunningham's acrobatic act does not withstand replay review and the Cardinals will have to punt after the run is spotted down back earlier.
DavidHood®
19:54
He is down on contact. Should be an easy review and reversal.
RememberTheDanny
19:50
BrandonRink®
19:50
Hunter Rayburn starts at center and Mason Trotter at right guard...and DJ Uiagalelei hits the 46-yard TD pass to Beaux Collins and we are tied just like that, 11:09 left in the first quarter.
BrandonRink®
19:49
Kobe Pace gets the start and goes 12 yards on the first play of the game on a run.
TonyCrumpton®
19:46
Tommy Boy predicts ugly:
https://twitter.com/RedditCFB/status/1457129198825447425
https://twitter.com/RedditCFB/status/1457129198825447425
BrandonRink®
19:44
Jalen Mitchell has a wide-open gap in the Clemson defense for the 26-yard score after the Cardinals go with a quick run up to the line.
BrandonRink®
19:43
Malik Cunningham hits Jordan Watkins for a 17-yard gain and a facemask extends the drive further to the Clemson 26.
BrandonRink®
19:41
RJ Mickens gets the start in the secondary in a three-safety look with Nolan Turner and Jalyn Phillips.
BrandonRink®
19:39
Clemson wins the toss and defers. Louisville will get the ball to start things off here.
ClemsonRangers®
19:39
no clowns tonight!
BrandonRink®
19:38
Clemson wins the toss and defers. Louisville will get the ball to start things off here.
DavidHood®
19:37
Spoke with a Louisville fan down on the field and we looked over at the crowd. He said "They will come in late, like the end of the first quarter, and if we're losing, they will bounce pretty quick." Decent crowd so far.
BrandonRink®
19:36
Andrew Booth, Xavier Thomas, Will Spiers and Davis Allen are your Clemson captains for a kickoff that's coming up in about three minutes.
TonyCrumpton®
19:34
Almost game time:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1457127644944797696
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1457127644944797696
TonyCrumpton®
19:19
Victory Walk in pregame:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1457123314229563392
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1457123314229563392
TonyCrumpton®
19:08
TigerNet on the sidelines in pregame:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtCSg9df6LM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtCSg9df6LM
TonyCrumpton®
19:07
Clemson players in pre-game:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1457113019750576129
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1457113019750576129
TonyCrumpton®
19:06
Dabo Swinney all smiles as he arrives to the game:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1457108868933332994
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1457108868933332994
TonyCrumpton®
19:06
White unis for Clemson:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1457076321985703938
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1457076321985703938
