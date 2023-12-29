CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Jacksonville: Clemson vs. Kentucky

by - 2023 Dec 29 10:57

RV/RV CLEMSON (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. RV/NR KENTUCKY (7-5, 3-5 SEC)

FRIDAY, DEC. 29 • NOON ET • EVERBANK STADIUM (67,838) • JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

TELEVISION: ESPN (Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: RADIO: Touchdown Radio (Gino Torretta, Frank Frangie)

ODDS: Clemson -3.5 O/U: 48.5

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule

Clemson will make its record 10th all-time Gator Bowl appearance when the Tigers face the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The Gator Bowl will be Clemson's 50th bowl appearance in school history. Clemson will become the 12th program in the nation to play at least 50 all-time bowl games.

Post a comment!
BrandonRink®
15:35
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1740833583068000571
BrandonRink®
15:34
Shelton Lewis with the pick and Clemson will win, 38-35, and finish the 2023 season 9-4.
BrandonRink®
15:32
Two-point conversion is good and Clemson leads 38-35. Mafah with four rushing TDs. 17 seconds to go.
BrandonRink®
15:31
Mafah runs it in and Clemson takes the lead with 17 seconds left.
BrandonRink®
15:29
Pass to Williams converts another first down at the 18...and he hits another to Briningstool to the UK 3 with 21 seconds left. Clemson calls time No. 2.
BrandonRink®
15:28
Klubnik connects with Williams near the sticks and a run gets the conversion.
BrandonRink®
15:27
Grounding called after a UK blitz gets to Klubnik. Ball goes back to the midfield for 3rd and 18. Clemson has to call a timeout to keep the clock at 50 seconds left.
BrandonRink®
15:24
Illegal substitution called on UK so Clemson ball with 1st and 5 at the UK 37.
BrandonRink®
15:23
Big conversion pass to Adam Randall. Down to the UK 42.
FLTiger02
15:20
Secondary is a glimpse into our waxing by UGA
castrowc
15:20
Fire Porkchop!
BrandonRink®
15:18
Davis punches in the score with 2:39 to go. UK leads 35-30. The Wildcats go 75 yards in three plays there.
BrandonRink®
15:16
Another coverage bust and UK takes it all the way to the goal line.
BrandonRink®
15:15
Weitz hit a career-best there and is a Gator Bowl record as well.
BrandonRink®
15:13
Weitz is out to go for the lead...52-yarder bounces off the crossbar and in. 30-28 Clemson, 4:20 4th.
BrandonRink®
15:09
Will Shipley with a kickoff return deep into UK territory. He is down after the play.
BrandonRink®
15:06
Kentucky 28, Clemson 27, 6:12 to go. Devin Leary with 15 completions but four have been of 24+ yards, with two of over 58 yards.
BrandonRink®
15:04
Leary connects with Barion Brown for the lengthy TD and UK regains the lead.
BrandonRink®
15:03
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1740825556503916946
BrandonRink®
15:01
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1740822764083163361
BrandonRink®
15:00
Gator Bowl reports 40,132 on hand today.
BrandonRink®
14:58
Clemson going for two again, and converts this time. Clemson leads 27-21, 6:45 to go.
BrandonRink®
14:57
Mafah then takes it to the end zone on the next play and Clemson leads.
BrandonRink®
14:57
Another big turnover forced with a Barnes strip and a Carter recovery at the UK 29. 6:52 to go, UK up 21-19.
chrisalegrand®
14:56
TigerNet News® said:

 
Live from Jacksonville: Clemson vs. Kentucky

Full Story »


Didn’t think our Oline could get any worse but oh my. They have been totally manhandled. And when not being knocked around they have been standing around.
vfral1®
14:54
Understatement of the day…
BrandonRink®
14:53
https://twitter.com/MDavidHood/status/1740823027636654450
BrandonRink®
14:52
Klubnik is stripped but he recovers and Clemson will look to get it within a field goal game now. Weitz's short attempt is...good. 21-19 Kentucky, 7 to go.
BrandonRink®
14:50
Klubnik run play is stuffed for a loss and sets up third and goal at the 6.
BrandonRink®
14:49
Reverse to Tyler Brown takes the Tigers down to the UK 7.
BrandonRink®
14:47
Barrett Carter with the pick this time after he tipped it, and Clemson takes over at the UK 37. Klubnik is returning to the field after hobbling off the last drive.
BrandonRink®
14:44
Leary scrambles for the third down conversion. Clock ticking toward 12 to go now.
BrandonRink®
14:40
Klubnik is hit on the pass attempt and the ball is picked in the end zone. Klubnik also limped to the sideline after going down briefly.
BrandonRink®
14:39
Xavier Thomas is on the strip and Justin Mascoll gets the recovery, 13:58 4th.
BrandonRink®
14:38
Leary is stripped and Clemson takes over at the UK 25.
BrandonRink®
14:35
Clemson went 70 yards in 14 plays over 6:35 off the clock there. The Tigers lead in yards 250-226.
BrandonRink®
14:35
Clemson keeps the offense out for the 2-point conversion...and that Klubnik pass is broken up. 21-16 Wildcats, 14:56 4th.
BrandonRink®
14:33
Mafah punches in the score and it is a one-possession game again in Jacksonville.
BrandonRink®
14:30
Klubnik connects with Adam Randall to the UK 5. Two runs have Clemson at the goal line now. 3rd and 1 at the goal line to start the third quarter, 21-10 Wildcats.
BrandonRink®
14:26
Offense back out for 4th and 5...Pass to Shipley gets the conversion that an offside call would've aided anyway.
BrandonRink®
14:23
Stellato down after the catch that sets up 4th and 5.
BrandonRink®
14:22
UK's sixth sack of the game pushes Clemson back...3rd and 23 after a false start now.
Edpry
14:19
This is pathetic. Offense still looks boring and unorganized. Cade is not a smart QB. I don’t expect things to change next year. Sorry Clemson faithful but being average is now the standard.
BrandonRink®
14:17
Cheers from the Clemson crowd after Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were shown on the big video boards here. They had practice earlier today for their home game with the Panthers Sunday.
BrandonRink®
14:15
Clemson defense gets the stop and the Tigers take back over at their 30. The Clemson offense is looking to string some third-down conversions after a 2-for-9 start.
BrandonRink®
14:10
Devin Leary's 11h completion of the game is another third down conversion and the Kentucky drive moves to the UK 44.
AC Leo
14:06
Three blocks in the back on that KR TD, Facemask on the sack, Offensive PI on the big pass in the 1st half... These refs are terrible.
thompson_creek_tiger®
14:05
Think Kentucky has enough cushion, unfortunately. O can't get it going. D has played well but 3-4 big plays have killed the team so far.
BrandonRink®
14:02
Clemson can't answer UK special teams score and the Wildcats get their first offensive possession at their 15. 21-10 Wildcats, 12:22 3rd.
BrandonRink®
14:00
Believe that's the first kickoff return TD allowed since UConn in 2021.
Post a comment!

