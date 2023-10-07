CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Wake Forest
Clemson takes on Wake Forest in a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ACCN.

by - 2023 Oct 7 14:08

RV/RV CLEMSON (3-2, 1-2 ACC) vs. WAKE FOREST (3-1, 0-1 ACC)

SATURDAY, OCT. 7 • 3:30 P.M. ET • MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.

TELEVISION: ACC Network (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: Gridiron Radio Network (Noah Britt, Jon Reynolds, Patrick Johnson)

Odds: Wake Forest (+21) / Over-Under (52.5)

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney will attempt to tie College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard as Clemson's all-time winningest head coach when his Tigers host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

BrandonRink®
17:03
Wake out for the 39-yard FG and it's no good. Halftime, Clemson 7, Wake Forest 3. The Tigers end up out-gaining Wake 124-120. The Deacs go scoreless on both Clemson turnovers.
BrandonRink®
17:01
After one first down, Lukus locks down one Deacs receiver and two run plays are unsuccessful to set up 4th and 10 at the Clemson 21.
FLTiger02
17:01
Simply speechless.
RememberTheDanny
17:00
Great pass defense by J.Lukas!
goodgentnsc
16:59
What the crap is wrong with our tiger's one week they look like a great team the next nothing and I'm sorry I'm usually one to never say anything against my tiger's but this is stupid last week they finally used brown and aired the ball out this week it's like there scared to throw father 2 yards 😢
BrandonRink®
16:58
Brown fumbles the punt on the fair catch try and Wake takes over at the Clemson 31.
BrandonRink®
16:57
Clemson calls its second timeout after getting to a 3rd and 9 situation on defense. A run is short of the sticks and Clemson will get another opportunity with the ball with around two to go in the half.
BrandonRink®
16:50
3rd and 6 for the Tigers with 3:17 left at the WF 42 and Beaux Collins with the drop on the quick screen. Swanson back out there.
BrandonRink®
16:47
Former Wake Forest commit Khalil Barnes with the strip on the play.
BrandonRink®
16:46
Call on the field is a Clemson strip and recovery to the Tigers' 38.
BrandonRink®
16:41
Klubnik's third-down throw is to no one in particular and the Tigers punt again. Wake takes over at the Clemson 42.
BrandonRink®
16:37
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1710755784899154230
BrandonRink®
16:36
Wake's third-down run is shut down and forces another Wake punt. The Tigers are pinned to their 3 with 7:35 left in the first half. Wake is being held to 2.4 yards per carry.
BrandonRink®
16:28
Clemson 7, Wake Forest 3, 10:18 2nd quarter. The Tigers go 75 yards in 16 plays over 7:07.
BrandonRink®
16:28
Mafah carries sets up first and goal at the Wake 7. Klubnik with a nice fake on the read option and he takes it seven yards for Clemson's first score.
BrandonRink®
16:26
The Tigers convert on the toss from Klubnik to Collins. Clemson is right at the red zone.
BrandonRink®
16:26
Klubnik nearly tosses a pick after a holding call put Clemson in 2nd and long. Klubnik with a lengthy scramble that sets up fourth and 5. Offense staying out.
BrandonRink®
16:23
Klubnik connections with Stellato and Collins have Clemson at the Wake 35.
BrandonRink®
16:19
End first quarter, Wake Forest 3, Clemson 0. Clemson faces a 3rd and 1 at its 44. The Deacs outgained Clemson 67-32 in the quarter. The Tigers had a red zone turnover but then a goal-line stop to prevent a TD.
BrandonRink®
16:17
The ball goes back to the Clemson 35 after review for a first down, the first of the day for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
16:16
Klubnik connects with Tyler Brown and he takes it into Deacs territory. Might be called down for an elbow, but looks like he got first down yardage.
BrandonRink®
16:12
Ruke Orhorhoro there for the third down sack to bring out the Wake FG team. The Deacs attempt a 35-yarder and it is good. 3-0 Wake, 2:25 1st.
BrandonRink®
16:10
Wake calls the timeout with 2nd & 9 at the Clemson 10. They're averaging 4.1 yards per play.
BrandonRink®
16:07
Jalyn Phillips is down after the play, but he's back up and walking off on his own.
BrandonRink®
16:07
Make through a half-quarter-plus.
BrandonRink®
16:06
Wake will start its drive off in Clemson territory at the 45. Clemson has 13 yards through a quarter and a half-plus.
BrandonRink®
16:05
Wake pressure is on Klubnik early on third down and his throw is in the dirt. Clemson will punt out of its end zone.
BrandonRink®
16:02
Ruke Orhorhoro is in the injury tent after the play.
RememberTheDanny
16:01
Alright! Now let’s shelve our turnover offense.
BrandonRink®
16:01
Griffis scrambles but can't connect on the fourth down throw, and the Clemson defense holds. The Tigers take back over at their 2. No score, 6:31 1st.
BrandonRink®
16:00
Wake sets up third and goal from the 2...and Griffis' throw is off the mark on playaction. They leave the offense out there.
BrandonRink®
15:57
There's another Clemson fumble and Wake recovers at the Clemson 9.
OneJedi®
15:56
We can’t run block open air! Six games in and the guys just aren’t getting it done. Head scratching.
DavidHood®
15:55
Clemson's defense has missed some tackles, but holding so far. Offense didn't do much on the first drive, would love to see them take a deep shot on the first play here. Open things up
BrandonRink®
15:53
Wake is put into a 3rd and 8 situation...Toriano Pride breaks up the third down pass to force the WF punt.
BrandonRink®
15:51
The call is overturned and the points are off the scoreboard. 2nd & 8 for the Deacs at the WF 34.
BrandonRink®
15:50
The play is under review and looks like it might be overturned.
BrandonRink®
15:49
Big hit lodges the ball loose and Andrew Mukuba is in for the Clemson TD.
BrandonRink®
15:44
Clemson is stuffed on third and short and has to bring out the punt team. Swanson flips the field to have the Deacs start at their 17.
BrandonRink®
15:42
Brown, Stellato and Collins are indeed your WR starters.
BrandonRink®
15:42
Clemson gets to Griffis on fourth down and forces the punt. Tyler Brown out to return the punt and he fair catches at the Clemson 20.
BrandonRink®
15:40
Play under review for being an illegal forward pass from Wake's Mitch Griffis, and replay deems that to be the case. The Deacs are pushed back to their side of the 50.
BrandonRink®
15:36
Wiggins is on the sideline with no helmet on. Haven't spotted Jones. Wake drive into Clemson territory at the 39, but moving back after a penalty.
BrandonRink®
15:34
Toriano Pride with the start at CB, along with Jeadyn Lukus.
BrandonRink®
15:32
Wake Forest will get the ball to start today. About to get going in Death Valley.
johnstoneF3
15:27
Shipley's jacket is nice!
TonyCrumpton®
15:21
Former Tigers in attendance at Clemson-WF:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1710734090499219671
TonyCrumpton®
15:16
Clemson fans starting to pack Death Valley:

https://twitter.com/candy_brock/status/1710733406831550847
BrandonRink®
15:01
Troy Stellato, Beaux Collins and Tyler Brown are the announced starting WRs. Antonio Williams was listed as a game-time decision.
BrandonRink®
15:00
Jeadyn Lukus is announced as a starter at CB on the scoreboard. Nate Wiggins was listed as a game-time decision.
