Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Wake Forest
SATURDAY, OCT. 7 • 3:30 P.M. ET • MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C. TELEVISION: ACC Network (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss) RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) RADIO: Gridiron Radio Network (Noah Britt, Jon Reynolds, Patrick Johnson) Odds: Wake Forest (+21) / Over-Under (52.5) CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney will attempt to tie College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard as Clemson's all-time winningest head coach when his Tigers host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney will attempt to tie College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard as Clemson's all-time winningest head coach when his Tigers host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, Oct. 7. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
