Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. North Carolina
2023 Nov 18 14:07-
SATURDAY, NOV. 11 • NOON ET • MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C. TELEVISION: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden) RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) RADIO: Gridiron Radio Network (Noah Britt, Jon Reynolds, Patrick Johnson) ODDS: Clemson -7 O/U: 58.5 CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule Clemson will play its 2023 home finale on Saturday, Nov. 18, when the Tigers host the North Carolina Tar Heels. Kickoff for Senior Day at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
Clemson will play its 2023 home finale on Saturday, Nov. 18, when the Tigers host the North Carolina Tar Heels. Kickoff for Senior Day at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
BrandonRink®
17:22
The play is under review now.
BrandonRink®
17:21
3rd and 4 yards to the goal line, Klubnik scrambles and reaches the ball over the line for the TD.
BrandonRink®
17:20
Clemson drive down to the UNC 4 after a Klubnik keeper...pass to Briningstool is broken up on second down. 8 seconds to go.
BrandonRink®
17:16
Late hit on Klubnik saves the drive after he throws a pick. Drive down to the UNC 12 with 33 seconds left.
BrandonRink®
17:14
Klubnik hits Stellato over the middle to get Clemson to the 27 with 44 seconds left in the half.
BrandonRink®
17:11
Clemson defense swarms Maye for the sack and Clemson calls its last timeout of the half with 1:21 to go here. UNC has to punt from its 19. UNC drops to 2/8 on 3rd down and that's sack No. 2 for Clemson.
RLW7353
17:11
Need more mafah. More power
BrandonRink®
17:10
Clemson now calls a timeout after the completion. 3rd and 9 for the Tar Heels now.
BrandonRink®
17:09
TJ Parker with the sack and UNC calls a timeout facing 2nd and 18 at its 15 with 1:29 to go in the first half.
RLW7353
17:08
Need more Mafah
BrandonRink®
17:07
Shipley with the fumble and UNC takes back over at its 7 with 1:55 to go in the first half.
BrandonRink®
17:06
Shipley busts loose to set up first and goal for the Tigers at the 9.
BrandonRink®
17:04
After a block in the back is called on the punt return, Clemson begins the drive at its 33 with 3:34 to go in the half.
BrandonRink®
16:53
Short completion sets up 4th and 2 in Clemson territory and UNC stays out...the toss outside is stopped short by Terrell and Clemson takes over at its 45 with 5:32 left in the first half.
BrandonRink®
16:49
Clemson drops to 3/8 on third down this half. Swanson's 52-yard punt has UNC starting at its 27.
surroundedtiger
16:47
to fire up the crowd in my humble opinion.
irmotig®
16:46
I,m not able too watch the game but a friend told me that we
were losing 13-0. I found that we were tied. I will deal with
the friend later.
BrandonRink®
16:44
UNC converts one third down but not two on the drive and has to punt. Clemson starts its drive at its 17 with 8:21 to go in the first half.
AC Leo
16:39
Let's GO!!! Now let's get a stop!
BrandonRink®
16:35
Klubnik hits Briningstool for the 3-yard TD and Clemson evens the score at 7, 10:10 2nd QTR. 14 play, 80 yard drive for the Tigers over 6:29.
BrandonRink®
16:34
Klubnik carry sets up third and short inside the 5 and Mafah is stuffed to set up 4th down. Offense stays out and a Klubnik sneak gets the yards needed.
BrandonRink®
16:23
Clemson drive to the UNC 37 and the Tigers face 2nd and 9 to start the 2nd quarter, down 7-0. Clemson was held without a TD in 7/8 of ACC first quarters and scoreless in 6/8. Two TDs and both came vs. Syracuse in the first quarters of ACC play.
clemvol
16:22
Anyone else having trouble with ESPN on Sling TV. Good lord this is terrible programming.
BrandonRink®
16:21
After doing some juggling Adam Randall powers through attempted tackles and to the UNC 38 on the catch.
FLTiger02
16:19
Terrible effort there Mukuba, but thank goodness for Nate’s effort! Way to go!
BrandonRink®
16:18
The 64-yard TD is no more and Clemson takes back over at its 20 after the review.
RememberTheDanny
16:18
Wiggins also did this against Miami, but a Miami player recovered the fumble for a TD.
BrandonRink®
16:16
Big play from Nate Wiggins in what looks like a strip at the goalline for a touchback after a lengthy Hampton run. Was called a TD on the field. Being reviewed.
colberttiger®
16:10
his ###.
FLTiger02
16:09
Cover issues. Can’t lose your guy when Drake scrambles….Could be long afternoon.
thompson_creek_tiger®
16:07
Looks like 1 of them days w/ field position & questionable plays. 🙄
BrandonRink®
16:07
UNC 7, Clemson 0, 4:31 1st. Maye is 4-7 for 107 yards.
BrandonRink®
16:06
Maye tosses the 33-yard TD off the backfoot and UNC leads.
BrandonRink®
16:04
Punt team comes out after the break...direct snap to Tyler Davis does not go anywhere and actually goes backward. UNC takes over at the Clemson 45.
BrandonRink®
16:00
Clemson faces 4th and 1 around midfield and leaves the offense out there...after trying a hard count to get an offsides, the Tigers call a timeout.
BrandonRink®
15:58
Stellato is back on the field after the stint in the injury tent.
BrandonRink®
15:56
Troy Stellato stays down after the catch on the quick pass. He ran off the sidelines and into the injury tent. Klubnik keeps the ball for a big carry and the first down afterward.
BrandonRink®
15:54
Clemson defense forces the 3-and-out and the Tigers are pinned to their 2 by the UNC punt.
BrandonRink®
15:48
A couple downfield targets to Tyler Brown don't connect and Clemson has to punt out of its end zone. UNC fair catch at its 47.
BrandonRink®
15:45
UNC fumbles on its first carry after the penalty and Clemson takes over at the Tigers' 6.
BrandonRink®
15:44
In third and long, Maye scrambles up the middle to gain about half the yardage and UNC stays out there...And Maye hits another big pass play to the Clemson 2.
BrandonRink®
15:42
UNC hits its first big pass play of the day on second down and is in Clemson territory.
BrandonRink®
15:41
Barrett Carter is indeed back and starting.
BrandonRink®
15:39
Clemson wins the toss and defers. UNC will get the ball first.
OneJedi®
15:38
Let’s goooo! Time for three in a row!
SocMan2®
15:28
Wiggins may be down to two more games.
BrandonRink®
15:05
Nate Wiggins makes the starting lineup this week after not starting the last couple weeks for accountability-point reasons. Avieon Terrell is also a starting corner.
