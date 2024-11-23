Live from Death Valley: No. 17 Clemson vs The Citadel

14:46

50.5 favorite is absolutely insane.



Hoping to see complete control throughout all three phases of the game.



Need to get the offense on a rhythm on drive 1 and score 6. Need to keep CK2's jersey clean.



Want to see the defense keep a clean sheet during the competitive parts of the game and see some young guys come in.



I don't want to see punts or field goals - just Orange in the End Zone.