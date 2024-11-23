BREAKING

Live from Death Valley: No. 17 Clemson vs The Citadel

by - 2024 Nov 23 14:06

NO. 17/16 CLEMSON (7-2, 6-1 ACC) at PITT (7-2, 3-2 ACC)

WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 23 • 3:30 P.M. ET
WHERE: MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.
TELEVISION: ESPN The CW (Thom Brennaman, Max Browne, Treavor Scales)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 137 or 193

ODDS: Clemson is a 50.5-point favorite

SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 33-5-1 • HOME: Clemson leads series, 15-1 • ROAD: Clemson leads series, 13-1 • NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 5-3-1 • LAST MEETING: Sept. 19, 2020 (49-0, W) • STREAK: Clemson, Won 18

With its ninth victory of the 2024 campaign, Clemson would tie the 1987-2000 Florida State Seminoles for the third-longest streak of nine-win seasons in major college football history.

BrandonRink®
16:28
Clemson has only had the ball for 4:20 off the clock, but it is averaging 14 yards per play. Wesco has three catches for 75 yards and a TD in three targets. Klubnik is 5/7 for 116 yards and 2 TDs.
BrandonRink®
16:26
Klubnik connects with Bryant Wesco downfield, and he does the rest for the 55-yard TD. 21-0 Tigers, 10:49 2nd.
BrandonRink®
16:24
No helmet for Briningstool now, so looks like he is being held today as well.
BrandonRink®
16:21
Clemson starting offense out there again, but with Jay Haynes alongside Phil Mafah.
BrandonRink®
16:18
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFBRoss/status/1860432538982134245
BrandonRink®
16:15
End 1st quarter: Clemson 14, The Citadel 0. The Bulldogs are back in Clemson territory at the 42, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
BrandonRink®
16:10
https://twitter.com/ACCFootball/status/1860430700060479610
BrandonRink®
16:07
Page with a 57-yard pick-six there. 14-0 Clemson, 3:17 1st.
BrandonRink®
16:06
Peter Woods with the second to force the Bulldogs into 3rd and 13, and Payton Page picks off the pass and rumbles to the end zone for the TD.
BrandonRink®
16:04
https://twitter.com/theACCDN/status/1860429188701778143
BrandonRink®
15:57
8:10 1st: 7-0 Clemson. The Tigers go 78 yards in five plays over 1:47. Looks like Marcus Tate will be held today. Jake Briningstool had a helmet on but wasn't standing by the coaches for that drive either.
BrandonRink®
15:55
Klubnik to Antonio Williams for the 30-yard TD and Clemson takes the lead, 8:10 1st.
BrandonRink®
15:54
Phil Mafah's carry puts him over the 1,000-yard mark this season.
BrandonRink®
15:53
As announced earlier, same starting five on the OL this week. Olsen Patt-Henry is indeed starting at TE.
BrandonRink®
15:50
Facing 4th and 2 at the Clemson 17, the Bulldogs offense stays out, but an illegal substitution penalty sets them back. 40-yard FG is no good.
BrandonRink®
15:46
Blitz not there soon enough on third down and the Bulldogs get the passing third down conversion past midfield. Facemask penalty extends the drive further to the Clemson 25.
BrandonRink®
15:42
Jamal Anderson Jr. with the start in the three linebacker look. Ashton Hampton out there to start as announced as well.
BrandonRink®
15:40
Clemson wins the toss and defers. The Citadel getting the ball to start here.
BrandonRink®
15:38
Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have charged down the Hill. Kicking off in a few minutes in Death Valley.
BrandonRink®
15:20
A few ACCCG scenarios for Clemson are now off the board with SMU and Miami winning today. Down to a 'Canes loss at Syracuse next week for the Tigers.

https://twitter.com/NicoleAuerbach/status/1860417886260474361
BrandonRink®
15:09
https://x.com/gray_mann21/status/1860414723415769265
BrandonRink®
15:05
Announced starter notes: Sammy Brown again starting for Woodaz. Tyler Venables and Ashton Hampton in secondary. Blake Miller, Trent Howard, Ryan Linthicum, Harris Sewell and Walker Parks on the O-line.
BrandonRink®
15:00
On the O-line, Tristan Leigh is not dressed out to play today. Marcus Tate is dressed and we'll see if he makes a return to the field for the first time since the Louisville game.
TheScoreAtHalftime
14:46
50.5 favorite is absolutely insane.

Hoping to see complete control throughout all three phases of the game.

Need to get the offense on a rhythm on drive 1 and score 6. Need to keep CK2's jersey clean.

Want to see the defense keep a clean sheet during the competitive parts of the game and see some young guys come in.

I don't want to see punts or field goals - just Orange in the End Zone.
BrandonRink®
14:10
No Wade Woodaz for sure this week and probably some more game-time decisions.

https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/news/breaking-clemson-announces-players-expected-out-for-the-citadel-game-45109
