Live from Death Valley: No. 17 Clemson vs The Citadel
WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 23 • 3:30 P.M. ET ODDS: Clemson is a 50.5-point favorite SERIES HISTORY: OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 33-5-1 • HOME: Clemson leads series, 15-1 • ROAD: Clemson leads series, 13-1 • NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 5-3-1 • LAST MEETING: Sept. 19, 2020 (49-0, W) • STREAK: Clemson, Won 18 With its ninth victory of the 2024 campaign, Clemson would tie the 1987-2000 Florida State Seminoles for the third-longest streak of nine-win seasons in major college football history.
WHERE: MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.
TELEVISION: ESPN The CW (Thom Brennaman, Max Browne, Treavor Scales)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 137 or 193
https://twitter.com/NicoleAuerbach/status/1860417886260474361
Hoping to see complete control throughout all three phases of the game.
Need to get the offense on a rhythm on drive 1 and score 6. Need to keep CK2's jersey clean.
Want to see the defense keep a clean sheet during the competitive parts of the game and see some young guys come in.
I don't want to see punts or field goals - just Orange in the End Zone.
https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/news/breaking-clemson-announces-players-expected-out-for-the-citadel-game-45109
