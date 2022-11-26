Kade should have been the starter after leading the team in the win over Syracuse.
Dabo could have but refused to make the change. But you know what? Everyone makes mistakes. Hopefully Dabo will learn from this mistake and start Kade in the ACC championship game.
|
Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. South Carolina
|2022 Nov 26, Sat 11:25-
SATURDAY, NOV. 26 • 12:00 P.M. ET
MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.
TELEVISION: ABC
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 134 or 194, Internet/App 956
Jtigger
17:51
Jtigger
17:28
|
Questionall1212
16:42
In the words of the infamous Todd Ellis, they are cycling out and we are cycling in. We are inbred and paying for it. Great players don’t necessarily make good coaches.
AC Leo
16:34
Sign the transfer papers for DJ.
aroseforthehall
16:04
Lugubrious loss and even worse pmm quadruple post.
CladInOrange
15:55
A playoff worthy team does not lose to this Carolina team - our tigers have slipped in both coaching and elite level play makers - money is no object so go get coordinators that know what they are doing - there are really good offensive minds out there and really good super intense defensive coordinators that would jump at the chance to come to Clemson
rebeltigersteeler®
15:54
I have tried to stay away for the ‘fire the OC/DC’ chant. But this was a complete Charlie Foxtrot from the coaching side. All we had to do was RUN THE ### BALL! If COACH Swinney wants to return to the top, he really needs to reconsider his experiment.
pmm10414®
15:50
We refuse to go to portal. Well both the Carolina QB and WR are products of the portal. They bought this win and they will continue to do so. Heck even Alabama is using the portal.
pmm10414®
15:50
pmm10414®
15:50
pmm10414®
15:50
clemsonfan2022
15:50
Sad part is Dabo still wont make any changes. Hes is tok loyal to his highschool level coaches and his powderpuff qb
aroseforthehall
15:46
DJ would NEVER start a game for us again if I were coach. Regardless of him coming back next year, Cade hunter billy all getting hurt, or if we had to run the single wing offense. I'm done with him 100%. You talking heads will say I'm a ### coot or not a real tiger fan cause I didn't graduate from there. IDGAS.... You believers in BIG STINKO have proven as wrong as the democrats going after Trump 4 times and coming up with squat. So, thumb down me if you want, just remember when you thumb down, you have 4 fingers pointing up. You know where you can put them.
Haloman55
15:46
What an embarrassing performance. Isn’t it time for Dabo to take accountability for his poor choices in coordinators and in-game decisions regarding DJ. How it possible that a quarterback with so little talent is leading a team with national championship aspirations ? Nepotism needs to end in Death Valley
Haloman55
15:46
Haloman55
15:46
OneJedi®
15:45
Hiring from within. Hubris. Hubris. Hubris. And belief in a five star bust who’s worse than Rodney williams
Edpry
15:44
Terrible coaching!!!! Dabo needs to rethink his whole philosophy!!!
clemsonfan2022
15:43
Here comes the excuses from Dabo. Lets hear the same bs we heard after loss at ND. We hare 10-2 not 5-7 and blah blah blah. Just be truthful Dabo and say i lost us the game bc i didnt want to make changes.
Edpry
15:42
Dustyg
15:42
I can't believe this just happened but it did The turnovers and poor quarterback play really told the story of the game
Doraltiger
15:41
Well…these mistakes are symptoms of a larger failure to ‘treat’ an infection. Scratching it only makes it worse. And now we see what ugly infections look and feel like.
clemsonfan2022
15:40
Im glad i dont pay to go to these games. This is so bad to watch. DJ sucks but we keep playing him. Dabo if you wont make changes maybe the AD needs to change you!
BrandonRink®
15:39
South Carolina converts on third down. Clemson loses 31-30, snapping the 40-game home winning streak and the 7-game rivalry run and ending the Tigers' Playoff chances. Next up is the ACCCG vs. UNC next Saturday.
OneJedi®
15:38
How can DJ be the guy? Just explain it to me. His stats are almost dead last in division one.
BrandonRink®
15:37
South Carolina timeout, 1:13 to go.
BrandonRink®
15:37
South Carolina faces 3rd and 4 with clock going under a minute and a half left.
aroseforthehall
15:36
Best play of the day!!! Now we don't have to watch DJ lose the game...again
OneJedi®
15:36
Coaching. Quarterback. Quarterback. Quarterback. DJ is the worst D1 QB ever. He HAS to have something on Dabo.
clemsonfan2022
15:36
This team is a complete joke. We havent recruited a complete receiver since jeff scott left. Dabo you should be ashamed of yourself and your coaches
BrandonRink®
15:35
Antonio Williams fumbles the punt and South Carolina takes over at the Clemson 45. 2:09 to go.
Fantsgrove
15:35
Dabo clearly outcoached. Needs to own this game and his QB.
BrandonRink®
15:34
Rattler can't find an open receiver and South Carolina will have to punt with 2:22 to go. The Tigers have a timeout left to work with also.
aroseforthehall
15:33
The coaches could throw better than a 28% completion percentage.
BrandonRink®
15:33
Clemson timeout after Rattler runs for a loss of one yard. 3rd and 6 at the 19 now for SC, 2:30 to go.
Doraltiger
15:33
This is ALL on Dabo. I guess $100m+ contracts build wide shoulders for this ‘burden’.
clemsonfan2022
15:32
Dabo, his coaches and DJ have lost us this game. Time for major changes
BrandonRink®
15:30
Uiagalelei's pass over the middle is a little too high for Joseph Ngata, and with three timeouts and 2:49 to go, Clemson has to punt.
BrandonRink®
15:28
Antonio Williams draws a pass interference flag to extend the drive on third down.
eaglessoar20021
15:28
Not a P5 coach on this staff. We have won due to playing in a weak conference and with pure talent. Coaching staff sucks. The ones marking decisions anyway. We are getting out coached by Shane Beamer. Let that sink in.
Doraltiger
15:27
My bad on the double post - just can’t believe what I’m seeing though. Coaches are either blind to the failures or willing to lose in order to grow football players. I’m all about making great men out of boys, but this is…
CladInOrange
15:24
Changes are needed on both sides of the ball - we have lost our dominance on defense and the offense is poor - I wish DJ all the best at whatever he decides to do I just hope it is somewhere else next year
CladInOrange
15:24
BrandonRink®
15:23
Antonio Williams allows the punt to roll to the Clemson 3. 4:19 to go, the Tigers need at least a field goal to go on top, down 31-30.
aroseforthehall
15:23
Who here says DJ should still be QB1?
Doraltiger
15:22
Chickens actually believe they can win. No tiger fan out there believes we can with DJ. Ugh…
BrandonRink®
15:22
Forced into 3rd and 19, South Carolina calls a timeout with 5:18 to go. KJ Henry makes the top on the quick pass after eight yards are gained. Gamecocks to punt.
BrandonRink®
15:21
Forced into 3rd and 19, South Carolina calls a timeout with 5:18 to go.
aroseforthehall
15:19
This better be Big Plinko's last game for our tigers. I cannot take another year of this.
clemsonfan2022
15:18
What we all been saying. There goes the game
