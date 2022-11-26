Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. South Carolina

15:46

DJ would NEVER start a game for us again if I were coach. Regardless of him coming back next year, Cade hunter billy all getting hurt, or if we had to run the single wing offense. I'm done with him 100%. You talking heads will say I'm a ### coot or not a real tiger fan cause I didn't graduate from there. IDGAS.... You believers in BIG STINKO have proven as wrong as the democrats going after Trump 4 times and coming up with squat. So, thumb down me if you want, just remember when you thumb down, you have 4 fingers pointing up. You know where you can put them.