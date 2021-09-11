|
Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. SC State
|2021 Sep 11, Sat 16:57- -
Memorial Stadium • Clemson, SC.
KICKOFF: 5:00 P.M. ET
BrandonRink®
20:10
Final: Clemson 49, SC State 3. The No. 6-ranked Tigers improve to 1-1 on the season and host Georgia Tech for a 3:30 p.m. start next Saturday.
kpttiger
19:49
Folks, DJ is not as good as TL. Gonna be a long season especially @ Pitt and NCSU.
BrandonRink®
19:38
SC State has fourth down at the Clemson 4...and Keith Maguire gets the PBU at the goalline.
BrandonRink®
19:21
Taisun Phommachanh goes 6-of-7 passing for 63 yards and caps the drive with a 14-yard TD pass to Lyn-J Dixon. 49-3 Clemson, 3:52 to go in the third quarter.
BrandonRink®
19:12
Taisun Phommachanh enters the game for this offensive series.
BrandonRink®
19:05
Will Shipley with the tough run for 13 yards to reach the end zone again. Clemson 42, SC State 3 with 9:39 left in the third quarter.
BrandonRink®
19:01
DJ Uiagalelei still in to start the second half.
jaylingle2406
18:49
Since we have a big time tight end recruit at the game Clemson might run some plays to show how they might use him
BrandonRink®
18:40
Justyn Ross led the Tiger receivers with three catches for 52 yards and a TD. Ruke Orhorhoro tallied 2 TFLs. RJ Mickens picked off a pass. Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich had a PBU each.
BrandonRink®
18:39
DJ Uiagelelei finished 11-of-20 passing for 138 yards with a TD and INT. Kobe Pace led Clemson in rushing with seven carries for 68 yards and a TD. Will Shipley averaged 11 yards per carry on five attempts.
DavidHood®
18:36
That was an interesting second quarter. The offense lost all of its rhythm down on the goal line after that deep punt.
BrandonRink®
18:36
BT Potter attempts a 58-yard FG at the buzzer and it is short. 35-3 Clemson at the half.
BrandonRink®
18:32
SC State 27-yard FG breaks up the shutout. 35-3 Clemson, 19 seconds left in the first half.
BrandonRink®
18:27
Michel Dukes fumbles the catch and SC State takes over at the Clemson 36 with 2:04 left in the half.
DavidHood®
18:27
Being picky, but how about some more Lyn-J Dixon? He is on the sidelines and looks fine
BrandonRink®
18:14
Clemson is averaging 8.5 yards per rush on 20 attempts through seven drives.
BrandonRink®
18:12
DJ Uiagalelei runs in his second score of the day from five yards out and Clemson leads SC State 35-0 with 6:43 left in the half.
BrandonRink®
18:08
A Clemson student just had a chance to win $10,000 if she made a 45-yard FG off a tee during the break. At first, she lined up the wrong way to hit it to the other goalposts. She did not hit the 45-yarder.
BrandonRink®
18:05
Fred Davis made his season debut on that series.
BrandonRink®
18:01
Short throw is way too high from Uiagalelei and it's tipped for a pick. SC State takes back over at their 29 with 12:35 left in the 1st half.
pawsrule4evr
17:57
DJ is not sharp at all...
BrandonRink®
17:55
Accuracy is still kinda scattershot for the Tigers QB1.
BrandonRink®
17:48
End 1st: Clemson 28, SC State 0. The Tigers are outgaining SC State 206-12.
BrandonRink®
17:43
Very impressive return from Will Taylor, going through traffic for a 51-yarder. And Clemson is on the board just like that again with an 11-yard TD pass to Justyn Ross.
DavidHood®
17:36
Kobe Pace rushed five times for 48 yards and the two-yard TD on that drive. Pace now has 7-68
TonyCrumpton®
17:34
Video of DJU with his rushing touchdown early in the first quarter:
https://twitter.com/ACCFootball/status/1436803162028003330
TonyCrumpton®
17:31
running down the hill if you missed it on TV:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1436803315472404480
BrandonRink®
17:31
SC State is averaging -1.3 yards per play through a couple drives. Clemson takes over at its 44 up 14-0 with 5:34 left in the 1st quarter.
DavidHood®
17:24
8:40 into the game and Clemson with 11 rushes for 81 yards
BrandonRink®
17:24
Clemson finds the endzone via the run for a second-straight drive with a 7-yard Will Shipley TD rush.
BrandonRink®
17:22
A couple tough plays back to back there. DJ Uiagelelei misses a wiiiiiiiiide open Justyn Ross in the endzone and a 19-yard Will Taylor TD is called back for a block in the back.
BrandonRink®
17:14
Clemson averaged eight yards per rush on seven attempts in the opening scoring drive.
BrandonRink®
17:12
11:38 1st: Clemson 7, SC State 0. Clemson goes 72 yards in nine plays and DJ Uiagalelei caps it with a 4-yard rushing TD.
DavidHood®
17:12
Clemson ran it seven times for 56 yards on the drive. DJ with the TD run and it's 7-0
DavidHood®
17:10
And just like that, the Clemson offense is running the football. Will it have more carries in the first five minutes that all of last week?
DavidHood®
17:06
It is awesome to see Death Valley rocking and rolling
BrandonRink®
17:05
Clemson's captains are Darien Rencher, Matt Bockhorst, KJ Henry and Justin Foster. SC State wins the toss and defers to the second half.
