SATURDAY, NOV. 19 • 3:30 P.M. ET



MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.

CLEMSON -19.0 | O/U: 48.0

TELEVISION: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 134 or 194, Internet/App 956

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule |

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

- Clemson attempting to produce its 19th 10-win season in program history. It would be Clemson's 12th 10-win season under Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

- Clemson attempting to win 10 games for a schoolrecord 12th consecutive season. Clemson is presently one of three FBS programs ever to post 11 consecutive 10-win seasons alongside Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21). Clemson is already the only school to win 10 games in double-digit consecutive seasons as a member of the ACC, as only the final nine of Florida State’s 14-straight 10-win seasons came during the Seminoles’ tenure in the ACC.

- Clemson attempting to win at least 10 of the first 11 games of a season for the 12th time in program history, joining the 1948 (11-0), 1978 (10-1), 1981 (11-0), 2012 (10-1), 2013 (10-1), 2015 (11-0), 2016 (10-1), 2017 (10-1), 2018 (11-0), 2019 (11-0) and 2020 (10-1) campaigns.

- Clemson attempting to win its sixth home game of the season to add to its active 11-year streak of winning at least six games at Memorial Stadium. The next longest streak of six-plus home wins in the country entering 2022 was five years (Notre Dame). Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Miami

- Clemson attempting to win its 40th consecutive home game to extend the longest home winning streak in ACC history. No member of Clemson’s roster has lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

- Clemson (39) attempting to tie the 1907-18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (40) for the eighth-longest home winning streak in FBS history.