CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Miami

Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Miami
by - 2022 Nov 19, Sat 14:58

NO. 9/9 CLEMSON (9-1, 7-0 ACC) vs. MIAMI (5-5, 3-3 ACC)

SATURDAY, NOV. 19 • 3:30 P.M. ET

MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.

CLEMSON -19.0 | O/U: 48.0

TELEVISION: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 134 or 194, Internet/App 956

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule |

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

- Clemson attempting to produce its 19th 10-win season in program history. It would be Clemson's 12th 10-win season under Head Coach Dabo Swinney.

- Clemson attempting to win 10 games for a schoolrecord 12th consecutive season. Clemson is presently one of three FBS programs ever to post 11 consecutive 10-win seasons alongside Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21). Clemson is already the only school to win 10 games in double-digit consecutive seasons as a member of the ACC, as only the final nine of Florida State’s 14-straight 10-win seasons came during the Seminoles’ tenure in the ACC.

- Clemson attempting to win at least 10 of the first 11 games of a season for the 12th time in program history, joining the 1948 (11-0), 1978 (10-1), 1981 (11-0), 2012 (10-1), 2013 (10-1), 2015 (11-0), 2016 (10-1), 2017 (10-1), 2018 (11-0), 2019 (11-0) and 2020 (10-1) campaigns.

- Clemson attempting to win its sixth home game of the season to add to its active 11-year streak of winning at least six games at Memorial Stadium. The next longest streak of six-plus home wins in the country entering 2022 was five years (Notre Dame). Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Miami

- Clemson attempting to win its 40th consecutive home game to extend the longest home winning streak in ACC history. No member of Clemson’s roster has lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

- Clemson (39) attempting to tie the 1907-18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (40) for the eighth-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

Post a comment!
clivesmith
18:57
Nice! About time we played 60 minutes
BrandonRink®
18:53
Clemson 40, Miami 10, :16 to go. The Tigers are improving to 10-1 and host South Carolina at noon next Saturday.
BrandonRink®
18:52
Pace punches in the score with 16 seconds left.
RememberTheDanny
18:50
Maybe just maybe blindside hits on the QB isn't just a 'DJU fumbled again' thing.

Gosh, the Miami QB also fumbled by a blindside hit. Maybe Miami's QB fumble was also DJU's fault.
clivesmith
18:47
Good score. Need one more... don't lay down. Play 60 minutes.
BrandonRink®
18:46
Cade Klubnik in for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
18:46
Trenton Simpson with the sack and strip and Williams recovers at the Miami 36.
Fantsgrove
18:43
Bull————. Struggling to put away Miami. We are not a championship caliber team. This year is toast. Play Cade and invest in next year. Tired of hear “DJ does well in practice “.
BrandonRink®
18:40
Shipley takes the first down carry 4 yards for the score. Clemson leads Miami 33-10, 4:40 to go.
BrandonRink®
18:39
Big pass play to Briningstool sets the Tigers up at the Miami 4.
clivesmith
18:37
Any possible chance we had to get a playoff slot evaporated in the second half...
RememberTheDanny
18:35
Mitchell Mayes is doing a good job, but our run game (aside from QB runs) misses Marcus Tate.
BrandonRink®
18:29
Simpson hunts down the Miami QB for the sack and forces the Miami punt. Under 10 to go, 26-10 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
18:25
https://twitter.com/MDavidHood/status/1594109490126884864
clivesmith
18:23
Can't play 60 minutes
Can't play a complete game
Can't hold on the ball
Can't beat the spread
ClemsonFan322
18:15
Can we stop giving the ball up?
BrandonRink®
18:13
Brown 1-yard TD pass gets the 'Canes a TD. 26-10 Clemson, 13:45 to go.
BrandonRink®
18:12
He is short and the ball is spotted at the 1 for 3rd and goal.
BrandonRink®
18:11
Miami 9-yard rushing TD is being reviewed for if the runner was down early.
BrandonRink®
18:09
Fumble is confirmed. Make that 12 turnovers lost in the last 15+ quarters.
RememberTheDanny
18:09
McFadden not having his best day.
BrandonRink®
18:08
Uiagalelei is hit from behind for a second lost fumble of the game and Miami returns it to the Clemson 10. That is under review, however.
BrandonRink®
18:03
Through 3 quarters, Clemson leads 26-3. 313-75 yards advantage for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
18:02
Cole Turner with his first catch in his first game this season, moving the chains.
BrandonRink®
17:59
Clemson defense gets the safety call on Miami's Brown after review. 26-3 Tigers, 1:34 3rd.
BrandonRink®
17:57
Davis Allen rocked after the completion and he loses the fumble. Clemson has 11 turnovers lost in the last 3.5+ games.
BrandonRink®
17:50
DJ Uiagalelei can't connect with Adam Randall and it's picked off. The INT is being reviewed.
BrandonRink®
17:45
Miami brings out the FG team to get on the scoreboard...44-yarder is good. 24-3 Tigers, 5:55 3rd.
BrandonRink®
17:43
KJ Henry lays a big blow on Brown and the 'Canes face 2nd and 21.
BrandonRink®
17:41
Trotter's hit is not called targeting.
BrandonRink®
17:38
The flag thrown for a late hit on the QB by Jeremiah Trotter is now being reviewed for targeting.
BrandonRink®
17:36
Nate Wiggins with the pass breakup way downfield.
BrandonRink®
17:33
Uiagalelei leads the Tigers with 48 rushing yards (and that's with 14 yards lost in sack yardage).
BrandonRink®
17:32
BT Potter's 59-yard FG attempt falls short of the goalposts.
BrandonRink®
17:26
4th and 1 for the 'Canes at the Clemson 26...and they are stopped with Trotter and Carter getting in on the stop.
BrandonRink®
16:59
Clemson has a 228-8 yards advantage at the half. Uiagalelei hit 14/19 passes for 128 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 27 yards as well.
BrandonRink®
16:57
Pace again sets up goal-to-go for the Tigers, but Uiagalelei is sacked on third down and BT Potter is out for the short FG at the buzzer. 24-0 Tigers at halftime.
BrandonRink®
16:50
Clemson timeout facing 3rd and 2 from the Miami 11 with 1:23 to go in the half.
BrandonRink®
16:48
Uiagalelei scramble has Clemson set up in the red zone at the Miami 19.
BrandonRink®
16:44
Miami drops to 1/5 on third down today. The 'Canes aren't in double-digits in yards yet (9). Clemson takes over at its 9 with 4:46 left in the half, 21-0 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
16:30
https://twitter.com/ADavidHaleJoint/status/1594080393132531713
BrandonRink®
16:29
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1594080362438672384
pmm10414®
16:28
Run the score up on Miami for stealing Nathaniel Joseph. Show them there is a price to be paid.
pmm10414®
16:28
Run the score up on Miami for stealing Nathaniel Joseph. Show them there is a price to be paid.
BrandonRink®
16:25
Clemson 21, Miami 0, 10:22 2nd.
BrandonRink®
16:24
Kobe Pace reception to set up first and goal at the 2 and Luke Price is wide open for the TD.
BrandonRink®
16:20
Miami's first first down comes with under 14 to go in the second quarter. And they turn it over on the next play with an interception to Jalyn Phillips. Clemson ball at the Miami 27.
BrandonRink®
16:14
Uiagalelei sacked on third down to end the first quarter. Clemson holds a 131-(-14) yards advantage. The Tigers were 4-of-5 on third down in the quarter. 14-0 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
16:10
Clemson defense swarms Miami on third down and Jeremiah Trotter grabs the sack for a 15-yard loss. Miami punts out of its end zone and the Tigers are at midfield already.
BrandonRink®
16:04
Uiagalelei evades some Canes defenders on an 8-yard TD rush. He's also 9-of-11 passing for 82 yards with another score today. 14-0 Clemson, 4:05 1st.
Post a comment!

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson-Miami highlights
WATCH: Clemson-Miami highlights
Miami's Mario Cristobal reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
Miami's Mario Cristobal reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
Clemson announces defensive starter out for Miami game
Clemson announces defensive starter out for Miami game
Report: Miami QB expected out against Clemson
Report: Miami QB expected out against Clemson
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest