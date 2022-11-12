|
Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Louisville
SATURDAY, NOV. 12 • 3:30 P.M. ET
Memorial Stadium • CLEMSON, SC
TELEVISION: ESPN (Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett, Zora Stephenson)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 133 or 193 Internet/App 955
BrandonRink®
17:47
Jeremiah Trotter lays a big lick on Domann on third down and the Cards kick the short FG, to make it 24-10 Tigers, 5:57 3rd.
BrandonRink®
17:45
Clemson blitz from Wade Woodaz forces the fumble and makes it 3rd and goal from the 13.
BrandonRink®
17:44
Domann hits a big pass down to the Clemson 3 against Nate Wiggins.
BrandonRink®
17:39
Clemson 24, Louisville 7, 10:32 3rd.
BrandonRink®
17:37
Pass back to DJ Uiagalelei from Antonio Williams was going to set up first-and-goal, but a holding call sends it back...Will Shipley takes the next play the end zone with a big hurdle.
BrandonRink®
17:32
Facemask call on Louisville gets Clemson its first, first down of the drive. Phil Mafah is quick to get the second, taking a run to the Cards 43.
BrandonRink®
17:30
The Cards are stuffed on 3rd and 2 and have to punt. Good punt pins Clemson to its 15.
BrandonRink®
17:29
Louisville with a new QB out of the half, Brock Domann, after Cunningham took a pretty good hit going into the half.
ClemsonFan322
17:12
Cunningham took a ugly hit at the end of the half
BrandonRink®
17:07
Louisville going for the hail mary at the half, but Cunningham scrambles and is stopped short. 17-7 Tigers into the break. First lead at the half since a 10-point edge at FSU as well.
BrandonRink®
17:04
Another connection gets them just past midfield...and another one gets to the Clemson 39. Two seconds to go.
BrandonRink®
17:02
Cards call a timeout with 20 seconds to go after a couple passes get them to their 40. They have one more timeout left.
BrandonRink®
17:00
Clemson goes 80 yards on 10 plays in 3:57 and leaves the Cards just 32 seconds on the clock. They get the ball out of the half. 17-7 Tigers. Uiagalelei is 7-17 for 155 yards.
BrandonRink®
16:58
First and goal with under a minute left...and Uiagalelei hits Antonio Williams for the score.
BrandonRink®
16:57
Pass interference called on a pass to Will Shipley to extend the drive. About a minute left and at the UL 20.
BrandonRink®
16:53
Big recovery from Joseph Ngata on the Will Shipley fumble. Shipley takes the next carry for a first down.
BrandonRink®
16:52
Clemson has lost seven turnovers over the last 9+ quarters but given up just three scores after them.
BrandonRink®
16:49
Louisville tries the trick play, wide receiver pass, but that goes nowhere. Louisville punt team comes on and that goes through the end zone for a touchback. 4:29 to go in the first half, 10-7 Tigers.
Tr0utb0y
16:47
Tigers making Louisville look like a CFP contender……. Where is he killer instinct…
aroseforthehall
16:47
Here we go again
jbs2108
16:45
The whole throwing laterally thing kills us
BrandonRink®
16:45
Louisville has to call a timeout on 3rd and 7 at their 49. Cunningham was late getting up after the hit laid on him after the incomplete pass.
BrandonRink®
16:43
Uiagalelei is stripped on third-and-long and the Cards recover at their 46.
BrandonRink®
16:37
Uiagalelei connects with Jake Briningstool for a big pass downfield and Clemson is at the Louisville 32.
BrandonRink®
16:32
Tyler Venables is in the medical tent now.
BrandonRink®
16:32
Louisville sticks with the third-and-long run but Cunningham doesn't get near the marker. Clemson takes back over at its 30.
BrandonRink®
16:29
Punt team out there after the timeout...Louisville fair catch at its 23.
BrandonRink®
16:28
Clemson offense stays out for 4th and 1 at its 34...but the Tigers do not snap it and call a timeout.
Questionall1212
16:27
We have to be the most out coached team in the top 25
jbs2108
16:23
Tackling???
BrandonRink®
16:23
The 44-yard run from Louisville on the last drive was the third-longest play Clemson had allowed this season and the longest since the Wake Forest game (46 yard pass, tied for longest play allowed in '22).
BrandonRink®
16:20
Louisville's Evans finds a big hole in the Clemson defense on third-and-short and goes 16 yards to the end zone. Clemson lead cut to 10-7, 14:17 2nd.
BrandonRink®
16:15
Louisville ends the quarter on a first-down conversion with a 19-yard pass to the Clemson 24. Clemson leads 10-0, but the Cardinals are moving the ball for the first time today.
BrandonRink®
16:13
Cards bust through for a big run on 3rd and 12 to the Clemson 38. Clemson's RJ Mickens answers with a TFL.
BrandonRink®
16:11
Louisville RB Tiyon Evans walks off on his own power after being down on the field.
BrandonRink®
16:08
Clemson can't punch in the score and settles for the short field goal, 10-0 Tigers, 2:25 1st. Clemson has its first two-score lead since the fourth quarter at FSU.
BrandonRink®
16:05
Uiagalelei with a big connection downfield to Antonio Williams for 32 yards and the Tigers are at the start of the red zone.
aroseforthehall
16:02
Where were these stunts last week?
BrandonRink®
16:00
Clemson defense swarms Cunningham in the backfield and Louisville has to punt again, this time out of the end zone. A good punt forces Antonio Williams back but he returns it to the Clemson 33.
Questionall1212
15:58
I agree. If you want just updates, buy a TV
BrandonRink®
15:57
Uiagalelei's third down pass is off and the Tigers have to punt. Louisville takes over at its 17.
aroseforthehall
15:56
You can eat boogers cootman. I like to conversate with others during the game. For instance, DJ was loving himself a lot after the score. Possibly too much for someone who almost made another unforced error on the 3rd or 4th play
BrandonRink®
15:51
Clemson defense forces the 3-and-out on Louisville's first drive. Nate Wiggins breaks up the third down pass.
BrandonRink®
15:49
Clemson drive goes 75 yards in 12 plays over 4:43. Uiagalelei connected on 3/5 throws for 41 yards and he rushed for 25 yards as well. Will Shipley rushed for 19 on three carries. 7-0 Tigers.
BrandonRink®
15:48
Uiagalelei gets Clemson on the board first with an 11-yard TD rush.
Tigerzouave
15:45
Can't we just get play updates on here and not all the moronic comments by the booger eaters?
BrandonRink®
15:44
DJ Uiagalelei connects with Joseph Ngata for 24 yards into Louisville territory for a first down on 3rd and 15.
Questionall1212
15:42
When will madness stop……
BrandonRink®
15:41
Ruling on the field stands and Clemson faces 3rd and 10 now.
BrandonRink®
15:39
We'll get a replay on the last DJ Uiagalelei pass that was ruled to hit the ground.
