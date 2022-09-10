Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Furman

19:46

I respect your comment Clad. I agree we are a work in progress. But today, we are not in the same class as Ala, UGA, OSU, MICH, etc. We are slower at every position and no receivers want to fight to get free. The line didn't have to do much today and they didn't. And if we can play two entire games and can't figure out to stop a very simple screen play (over and over again) we're not a top tier team. Those teams would embarrass us. I too still have faith that we will get there but can't take a swig of that koolaid just yet.