Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Furman
|2022 Sep 10, Sat 15:11-
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10 • 3:30 P.M. ET (ACCN)
Memorial Stadium • CLEMSON, SC
Questionall1212
19:46
I respect your comment Clad. I agree we are a work in progress. But today, we are not in the same class as Ala, UGA, OSU, MICH, etc. We are slower at every position and no receivers want to fight to get free. The line didn't have to do much today and they didn't. And if we can play two entire games and can't figure out to stop a very simple screen play (over and over again) we're not a top tier team. Those teams would embarrass us. I too still have faith that we will get there but can't take a swig of that koolaid just yet.
Xena
19:25
We are not a top 10 football team.
CladInOrange
19:11
Our Tigers are absolutely a top 10 program and to say otherwise is just stupid. This TEAM needs some work. Defense is not playing at its best elite level yet. Offense is definitely a work in progress. However, we are 2-0 and teams like Notre Dame and A&M would gladly trade places with us.
BrandonRink®
18:35
FINAL: Clemson 35, Furman 12. Clemson improves to 2-0 and hosts La Tech next Saturday for an 8 p.m. kickoff.
BrandonRink®
18:27
Cade Klubnik is back on the field to cheers from the crowd. His pass to Antonio Williams brings a pass interference call on Furman.
BrandonRink®
18:24
4th and goal at the one for Furman...and they are stuffed. Clemson takes back over at their 3 with 2:56 left.
BrandonRink®
18:22
Furman is 9-of-16 on third down as they inch toward the endzone.
Questionall1212
18:20
Questionall1212
18:18
BrandonRink®
18:17
Will Taylor can't get a handle of the punt and Furman takes over at the Clemson 45.
CladInOrange
18:15
I truly hope that Adam Randall lives up to the hype because Ngata and EJ Williams are not going to be difference makers unless something changes drastically with either of them quickly.
BrandonRink®
18:08
Aidan Swanson gets a punt downed at the Furman 8. 35-12 Tigers, 11:18 to go. Clemson has four first downs in the second half after 16 in the first half.
BrandonRink®
17:54
Through three quarters, Clemson leads 35-12.
BrandonRink®
17:53
Uiagalelei's first interception this season comes on his 56th throw of the season after a deflection into the arms of a Furman defender.
BrandonRink®
17:48
Furman cuts a little more into the lead with a field goal. It's 35-12 Tigers, :48 3rd QTR.
DavidHood®
17:39
BrandonRink®
17:29
Uiagalelei has a 207.9 QB rating at the moment after completing 17-of-20 throws for 214 yards with two touchdowns.
BrandonRink®
17:27
DJ Uiagalelei lofts a 9-yard TD pass to Beaux Collins who gets a foot in before going out of bounds. 35-9 Tigers, 12:29 3rd.
insanetigerfan08
17:24
True that. Give em heck Dave!
BrandonRink®
17:23
Barrett Carter gets the pick off of a deflection and Clemson takes over at its 48.
DavidHood®
17:22
BrandonRink®
17:12
Clemson forced a turnover to help things on the scoreboard, but Furman has a 50% success rate offensively compared to 41% for Clemson. They are hitting successful plays at a 73% rate on runs and Tyler Huff is 14-16 passing for 149 yards.
BrandonRink®
16:58
HALF: Clemson 28, Furman 9. Uiagalelei 15-18 for 203 yards, TD, team-best 33 rushing yards. Shipley with 2 rushing TDs. Simpson with 6 tackles (.5 TFL).
BrandonRink®
16:57
Andrew Mukuba is briefly down but walking off on his own power.
DavidHood®
16:56
-Clemson defense not playing well, not playing gap control, susceptible to that screen because of wild over-pursuing. Correctable, sure, but not good to see,
BrandonRink®
16:54
Kobe Pace punches in the 1-yard score to complete the 75-yard drive in under two minutes (1:27). 28-9 Tigers, :26 2nd QTR.
BrandonRink®
16:53
Clemson timeout after reaching the Furman 1 for first-and-goal. Drive started at the Clemson 25.
BrandonRink®
16:50
Clemson timeout after reaching the Furman 38 with a new set of downs with 54 seconds left in the first half.
BrandonRink®
16:43
Tyler Huff connects with Ryan Miller for the 25-yard to cut the Clemson lead down to 21-9 after a missed PAT, 1:53 2nd. The Paladins are averaging eight yards per play.
BrandonRink®
16:37
After a first down on a Kobe Pace rush, the series ends in a punt. Klubnik has to take a loss on third down not seeing a good option down field.
BrandonRink®
16:33
Cade Klubnik getting his second series of the season now with the Tigers up 21-3. Uiagalelei is 11-of-12 for 148 yards passing and a TD with 25 rushing yards today.
BrandonRink®
16:31
Fred Davis with the fumble recovery after the Malcolm Greene strip. Clemson takes over at its 10.
BrandonRink®
16:30
Furman testing Clemson's defense again here and down to the Tigers' 28.
BrandonRink®
16:26
Good combo of things happening for the Clemson offense. Uiagalelei looks comfortable and he's hitting his targets, and he's got all day back there. Good job from the O-line in pass protection.
BrandonRink®
16:23
Make that a 17-yard TD for Shipley.
BrandonRink®
16:22
Will Shipley evades a couple defenders and runs 14 yards to the end zone for his second score of the day. Clemson goes up 21-3, 9:10 2nd.
BrandonRink®
16:15
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with the big hit on third down for the TFL and a Furman punt. Clemson takes back over at the 31.
BrandonRink®
16:10
Through one quarter, Clemson leads 14-3. Furman faces 2nd and 1 at their 44 out of the break. The Tigers have 8.6 yards per play to the Paladins' 7.4.
DavidHood®
16:05
Love to see Mafah run. Had a coach tell me he's a better back at carry 15 than at carry 5, said they need to get him "greased up" and let the big man eat.
DavidHood®
16:03
There were a couple of occasions there where DJ went through his progressions and hit a secondary receiver. Good to see from him
BrandonRink®
16:03
Uiagalelei hits Jake Briningstool for the 2-yard TD. He's 8-of-9 passing for 114 yards so far. 14-3 Tigers, 2:35 1st.
BrandonRink®
15:58
Uiagalelei breaks a couple tackles on a 15-yard run to extend Clemson's drive to the Furman 31. He started the game 6-of-6 passing for 93 yards.
DavidHood®
15:51
BrandonRink®
15:50
Furman hits the 30-yard FG and it's 7-3 Clemson now, 7:58 1st.
BrandonRink®
15:48
Furman hitting some big plays and they are in the red zone now.
