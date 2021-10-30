BREAKING

Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Florida State
by - 2021 Oct 30, Sat 14:31
CLEMSON (4-3) vs. Florida State (3-4)

Memorial Stadium • Clemson, SC.

KICKOFF: 3:30 P.M. ET

TonyCrumpton®
15:12
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1454524499437633537
BrandonRink®
15:06
Marcus Tate, Mason Trotter, Will Putnam listed as the starting interior line. Joseph Ngata and EJ Williams back starting at WR. DJ Uiagalelei at QB. Will Shipley at RB.
smillsap1
15:06
Glad someone flagged Dabo on the passerby penalty. :) He recovered quickly and brought the Dabo charm full force.
BrandonRink®
15:04
Receiver group is a lot more stacked today with EJ Williams and Joseph Ngata both going through warmups. Both were out last week at Pitt.
unfinished_sentenc
14:55
Hope we pull a miracle and land him.
BrandonRink®
14:53
The 5-star, top-rated 2023 prospect a lot of eyes are on today:

https://twitter.com/AaronCheslock/status/1454520666787565571
TonyCrumpton®
14:38
FSU band in pregame:

https://twitter.com/IraSchoffel/status/1454512579783528453
TonyCrumpton®
14:37
Receivers looking happy in pregame:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1454514786339893250
TonyCrumpton®
14:36
Swinney with the pink coat:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1454513922736807937
TonyCrumpton®
14:35
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1454505919992246272
TonyCrumpton®
14:33
FSU has arrived to Death Valley:

https://twitter.com/Warchant/status/1454498503829430278
TonyCrumpton®
14:32
Breast Cancer Awareness game info:

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1454464502582284295
