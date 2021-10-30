|
Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Florida State
|2021 Oct 30, Sat 14:31-
Memorial Stadium • Clemson, SC.
KICKOFF: 3:30 P.M. ET
BrandonRink®
19:16
BrandonRink®
19:08
Final: Clemson 30, Florida State 20: Crazy last play results in a fumble return TD. The Tigers come back late to extend their home winning streak to 32 games and push to 5-3 on the season and 4-2 in ACC play. They head to Louisville next week with a game time to be announced.
BrandonRink®
19:02
FSU elects not to field the punt and the ball is downed at its 8 with 23 seconds left.
TheLastStarfighter
19:00
The good news is Will Shipley is as good as advertised. The bad news is the way we run him he's probably going to be injured again before the end of the season.
BrandonRink®
18:59
Clemson will have to punt with 33 seconds left.
BrandonRink®
18:57
FSU calls its final timeout with 1:18 to go and Clemson faces 3rd and 6 at its 35.
BrandonRink®
18:55
FSU punting with two timeouts remaining. Punt downed at the Clemson 31 with 1:26 left.
BrandonRink®
18:54
Travis is called down and that sets up fourth and forever for the Seminoles.
BrandonRink®
18:53
Ruke Orhorhoro in pursuit and FSU's Travis is stripped and Clemson takes over at the FSU 15 with 1:40 to go. FSU with two timeouts remaining.
BrandonRink®
18:51
FSU timeout after the Clemson sack makes it 3rd and 12 with 1:50 left. Crowd remaining is getting loud and rowdy here.
OneJedi®
18:48
Bye Elliott. By Caldwell. If we don’t make changes…we get left behind.
BrandonRink®
18:46
2:53 to go: Clemson 24, FSU 20.
RememberTheDanny
18:46
Oh no T.Elliott ... not another dead-end running play call.
Wait a minute ... TD by Shipley ... I don't care, Tony must go!
Wait a minute ... TD by Shipley ... I don't care, Tony must go!
OneJedi®
18:46
I’m burning stuff at this point. That td was all on Shipley. If we don’t fire half our staff, we are done. Period. Wake up Dabo.
BrandonRink®
18:44
Shipley breaks tackles for the 21-yard TD rush and puts Clemson back on top.
BrandonRink®
18:43
DJ Uiagalelei keeper and he's hit out of bounds to push the drive to the FSU 21.
OneJedi®
18:42
Why in God’s name is DJ still playing?!
BrandonRink®
18:42
Pass interference called on FSU to push Clemson past midfield.
COLLAREMTigers
18:41
Can we not all agree that our offense under Elliott and DJ is PITIFUL! Get rid of Elliott and push DJ to the portal. Clemson's offense is atrocious. Dabo, be a leader and make some changes!
And I'm a guy who doesn't usually comment on these blogs! Class of 77'
And I'm a guy who doesn't usually comment on these blogs! Class of 77'
BrandonRink®
18:41
Travis keeper is short of the sticks and the Seminoles are forced to punt. Clemson takes back over at its 42 with 3:48 to go, down 20-17 to FSU.
Tr0utb0y
18:39
DJ may have the physical attributes, but mentally the game is too fast, and he lacks confidence and the ability to make a decision. He has zero progression in reads, stares receivers down, and throws screens that are covered up. Hopefully he can gain experience, but if he cant get there mentally then he will never be better. They have done enough to win this game, if they lose, it’s not on just DJ…. They should still be up by 6 now, even with the defensive TD
BrandonRink®
18:39
Clemson calls a timeout with FSU facing 3rd and 12 at its 17 with 4:39 left.
BrandonRink®
18:36
FSU sack sends Clemson back to its 34 for 4th and long. Clock ticks under 6 to go and Clemson trails 20-17. Some fans hitting the exits before FSU takes back over at its 19.
RememberTheDanny
18:35
A pending top 10 NFL pick (FSU's super star) beats our (good) Right Tackle and makes a strip sack TD.
It would be easy to blame DJ, but he was tall in the pocket and Pass-Pro wasn't good enough. Sorry, this ain't on DJ.
Of course, blame T.Elliott ... yeah, that's the ticket.
It would be easy to blame DJ, but he was tall in the pocket and Pass-Pro wasn't good enough. Sorry, this ain't on DJ.
Of course, blame T.Elliott ... yeah, that's the ticket.
Questionall1212
18:34
And I like many others are, in fact, going away. Let’s see what DJ does this time to surprise us!
BrandonRink®
18:34
Short kickoff + the Shipley return takes it to the Clemson 38. DJ Uiagalelei back out to lead the drive.
BrandonRink®
18:32
The fateful play that forces a Clemson comeback here.
https://twitter.com/ACCFootball/status/1454575494465196037
https://twitter.com/ACCFootball/status/1454575494465196037
Foothills Tiger
18:32
How many bad plays and poor decisions does it take for Dabo to change QB?
TheLastStarfighter
18:32
DJ needs to be benched. He doesn't throw a catchable ball most of the time, he consistently throws the ball into traffic, misses reads, and doesn't protect the ball. Maybe he just needs to reset but it's obvious this far into the season that it's not a funk it's his play.
Questionall1212
18:30
Aww, I’m sorry. I meant to say that DJ is a disaster and just lost us the game again with him lack of awareness.
ClemsonFan322
18:29
And DJ has been stripped and the game is over! Fire Tony Elliot
BrandonRink®
18:29
Florida State 20, Clemson 17, 7:39 to go here in Death Valley.
BrandonRink®
18:28
False start on 3rd and 1 pushes the Tigers back five yards...and FSU gets the strip of Uiagalelei and TD to take back the lead.
CarolinaKudzu
18:27
And maybe you should go away. You aren't a very nice person.
Questionall1212
18:23
The coaches have lost this team. Body language , lack of effort, and stupid penalties are all signs. Maybe it’s not just the OC……
BrandonRink®
18:23
Clemson forces the FSU punt and the Tigers take over at their 14.
BrandonRink®
18:15
Clemson has to bring the FG team back out again and Potter's 30-yard FG attempt is...no good. Clemson lead is still 17-13, 11 to go.
ClemsonFan322
18:15
Can DJ stop being so ####### stupid! He keeps making dumb decisions
ClemsonFan322
18:11
Once again the defense saves the offense ###
BrandonRink®
18:09
FSU fumbles it right back to Clemson, where the Tigers take over at the FSU 46.
mwgreen®
18:08
Can someone take the 2 yard screen over the middle out of the playbook. Thanks…
ClemsonFan322
18:07
DJ need to be kicked off the team! He is worthless now
BrandonRink®
18:06
Clemson fumbles on quick screen play that looked doomed from the start. FSU takes over at its 41with 13:52 to go, down 17-13.
BrandonRink®
18:04
Uiagalelei hits the back-shoulder throw to Justyn Ross on third down and pushes Clemson past midfield.
BrandonRink®
18:00
End 3rd QTR, Clemson faces 3rd and 7 at its 34 up 17-13.
BrandonRink®
17:52
False start sends the FSU punt team on the field on fourth down, as the Clemson defense responds after the DJ Uiagalelei interception. Clemson pinned to its 4.
Tr0utb0y
17:50
Never seen a Clemson tiger QB look WR down like DJ does, he picks one guy and throws, didn’t even see Justin Ross open, didn’t even look, just starred the guy down, ugggg
BrandonRink®
17:42
Clemson pressure prevents the third-down conversion this time and FSU punts. Clemson takes back over at its 16.
