Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Florida State

18:39

DJ may have the physical attributes, but mentally the game is too fast, and he lacks confidence and the ability to make a decision. He has zero progression in reads, stares receivers down, and throws screens that are covered up. Hopefully he can gain experience, but if he cant get there mentally then he will never be better. They have done enough to win this game, if they lose, it’s not on just DJ…. They should still be up by 6 now, even with the defensive TD