Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Boston College
|2021 Oct 2, Sat 19:10-
Memorial Stadium • Clemson, SC.
KICKOFF: 7:30 P.M. ET
BrandonRink®
22:59
How things ended here: https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1444496709170700289
tigered1®
22:59
I agree. Dabo is putting the positive spin on the game as if there isn't a problem on offense. DJ makes throws and the receivers drop the ball. Receivers get open and DJ can't get it to them. This is worse than the Bowden days. Maybe more like Tommy West days.
ClemsonFan322
22:57
Thank god for our defense! Take notes offense! I want the offense to be put through the roughest practice ever during the bye week
I bleed orange
22:54
Something has to give at quarterback. He continues to overthrow receivers. I lost count at 9. He telegraphs at the line of scrimmage who he is throwing to before the ball is snapped. Most plays he looks like a deer in the headlights. He is not seeing wide open receivers. He needs to be benched and next man up.
BrandonRink®
22:54
Grosel mishandles the snap and KJ Henry recovers at the 22. Clemson will hold on to a 19-13 win here.
BrandonRink®
22:53
Tyler Venables with the chance to be a hero but the deflected ball goes just out of his grasp in the end zone. Death Valley crowd getting loud.
BrandonRink®
22:53
Grosel just picking Clemson apart...down to the Clemson 12.
BrandonRink®
22:52
Grosel connects with Flowers to get past midfield...and he finds Flowers again to get first down at the Clemson 28.
BrandonRink®
22:50
BC takes over at its 36 with 1:48 left, down 19-13.
BrandonRink®
22:49
Clemson calls a rollout pass and Uiagalelei is sacked. BC calls a timeout with 1:56 left and Clemson will have to punt.
BrandonRink®
22:47
Uiagalelei's 6-yard carry on second down sets up a big third-and-3. BC calls its second timeout with 2:04 left.
BrandonRink®
22:44
4th and 9 at the Clemson 31 for BC...Grosel finds Flowers short of the sticks. Clemson takes over with 2:14 left. BC has all three timeouts left.
BrandonRink®
22:41
BC with three penalties in a row to make it 1st and 25 at the Clemson 47. Death Valley crowd getting loud.
BrandonRink®
22:39
Sneak has BC at midfield with around 3 to go and down 19-13.
BrandonRink®
22:38
Xavier Thomas comes up limping and gets off the field after the last play.
BrandonRink®
22:33
Uiagalelei's third-down throw goes in and out of Ngata's hands and Potter comes back out...the 42-yarder is good and Clemson leads 19-13, 4:51 to go.
BrandonRink®
22:32
That was Clemson's first pass of 50-plus yards this season.
BrandonRink®
22:31
Uiagalelei connects with Ngata for the explosive pass, with Ngata getting plenty after the catch to the BC 28.
tigered1®
22:30
Please tell me what it would hurt to put Tavien in. Maybe he could hit a receiver. DJ can't throw the ball in Hartwell lake.
BrandonRink®
22:27
Grosel fumbles the snaps and goes backward on third down for a big loss to force another BC punt. Clemson takes back over after a touchback. BC is 4-of-13 on third down tonight.
BrandonRink®
22:24
BC is back in Clemson territory with Grosel finding Jaelen Gill for the 25-yard pass over the middle. Grosel approaching 200 yards passing.
BrandonRink®
22:19
Grosel finds Barry on 3rd and 11 to get BC out from its end zone. Xavier Thomas walks off the field with some help after the play.
BrandonRink®
22:15
BC returner bobbles the punt but controls the ball on the ground for the Eagles to start at their 6. 16-13 Clemson, 12:51 to go. Clemson's offense dropped to 2-of-11 on third down on the previous drive.
BrandonRink®
22:12
Will Brown steps up with a 15-yard punt return to the Clemson 48. He's at least third on the depth chart but injuries to Will Taylor and Justyn Ross brought him on the field.
BrandonRink®
22:08
End 3RD: BC set to punt from its 20 after a Xavier Thomas sack. Clemson 16, BC 13.
Questionall1212
22:05
Maybe we can put Spiers in at QB…..
BrandonRink®
22:04
Clemson gets some yards back after getting to 1st and 30 and Potter hits the 35-yard FG to give Clemson back the lead, 16-13, 1:10 3RD. Uiagalelei is 12-of-24 passing for 153 yards.
welldigger
22:02
Give someone else a chance at qb!!!@!!!!!@!!!!
BrandonRink®
22:00
Clemson draws a defensive holding call to extend the drive. At the BC 20 with a new set of downs.
BrandonRink®
21:58
Grosel tosses it out of his end zone and RJ Mickens scoops it up before it hits the ground. Clemson starts at the BC 33.
BrandonRink®
21:54
Clemson takes a delay of game penalty for some room and punts on BC's side of the field, with the Eagles starting their drive at the BC 10. The Tigers are now 2-for-9 on third down. Clemson 13, BC 13, 4:00 3RD.
BrandonRink®
21:50
Kobe Pace coming up big on this drive with an 11-yard rush and now a 33-yard reception to get into BC territory.
Questionall1212
21:47
The only real creativity we have is in creating ways to give the other team a chance to win. This is madness.
BrandonRink®
21:46
Skalski gets the pass breakup while Grosel is put under pressure on third down and BC is forced to punt from the Clemson 37. Clemson is pinned to the 2.
BrandonRink®
21:43
Uiagalelei's third-down throw is nearly picked off and Clemson is forced to punt again. And the punt is blocked and BC takes over at the Clemson 38.
tigered1®
21:38
That's not a a catch. But I'm sure it will be in this game.
BrandonRink®
21:37
A 31-yard throw and catch from BC is overturned after replay. BC will have to punt.
BrandonRink®
21:35
Justyn Ross is out of uniform on the sidelines after going to the locker room before the half.
BrandonRink®
21:33
Clemson opens with a 3-and-out and BC takes over at its 40.
BrandonRink®
21:28
And just like that, it's a tie ballgame in Death Valley. 13-all. 14:05 to go in the third quarter. Grosel goes 2-for-3 for 72 yards on the drive.
BrandonRink®
21:25
Clemson defense on skates out of the half and BC hits two big pass plays to set up 1st and goal at the 3. Tigers call a timeout.
Questionall1212
Pass Break Up?
21:25
