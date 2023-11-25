CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Columbia: Clemson vs. South Carolina

by - 2023 Nov 25 17:31

RV/RV CLEMSON (7-4, 4-4 ACC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (5-6, 3-5 SEC)

SATURDAY, NOV. 25 • 7:30 P.M. ET • WILLIAMS-BRICE STADIUM (77,559) • COLUMBIA, S.C.

TELEVISION: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: SiriusXM 160 or 201

ODDS: Clemson -7 O/U: 51.5

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule

Clemson will look to reassume annual in-state bragging rights after South Carolina snapped Clemson's series-record-tying seven-game win streak in the rivalry with a one-point win a season ago. Clemson holds a 72-43-4 record in the rivalry and has held the series lead since 1898.

SocMan2®
20:07
results in putting SC Offense and Clemson Defense back on the field for a TD. Not only did Clemson RT not block the inside SC player -- he did not know who to block. Hello Thomas Austin.
CU1976
20:06
Why does it look the defense quit playing on that last series. Come on Clemson.
AC Leo
20:06
The #### was that defense? Tighten up!
thompson_creek_tiger®
20:05
How can you miss something that blatant & obvious?!
BrandonRink®
20:04
The trick play breaks down but SC's Doty finds a hole to break through for the scramble TD and we're tied at 7, 6:39 1st.
BrandonRink®
20:02
Avieon Terrell there to keep Leggette out on second down, and the quick sneak from the Gamecocks is stuffed to set up fourth down. Offense stays out, and Clemson calls a timeout.
BrandonRink®
19:59
Field opens up for SC's Anderson on the run and the Gamecocks are in the red zone.
BrandonRink®
19:57
Wiggins with a big hit on South Carolina star WR Xavier Leggette, and he was down for a bit before slowly making it to the sidelines. First down for SC at the Clemson 39.
BrandonRink®
19:56
A roughing the passer call and a Rattler run have the Gamecocks over midfield.
BrandonRink®
19:51
South Carolina pressure gets to Cade Klubnik on the 3rd and short pass and the Clemson punt team has to come out. The Gamecocks start their third possession at their 19.
RememberTheDanny
19:48
Time for Gamecock WR Xavier Legette to try on a different bikini.
BrandonRink®
19:46
Khahil Barnes there for the pick on the Rattler deep shot and Clemson takes over at its 33.
BrandonRink®
19:45
BrandonRink®
19:44
14:25 1st: Clemson 7, South Carolina 0.
BrandonRink®
19:43
Call stands, Clemson TD.
BrandonRink®
19:41
The 42-yard fumble return from Barnes is under review.
BrandonRink®
19:41
Quick toss from Rattle is ruled as going backward and Khalil Barnes picks up for the TD.
BrandonRink®
19:36
Clemson wins the toss and defers. South Carolina to get the ball coming up.
mamagtiger
19:25
Careful is not the word! Don’t go …I have stopped going to that forum years ago because their fans are so outrageously, rude and obnoxious. They threw drinks and ice on us. They screamed at us. It was awful. I won’t ever go back to that outrageous atmosphere ! Having said that go, Tigers beat the crap out of the coots!
ClemBert®
19:16
Have the Coots thrown water bottles and their Bud Light cans on the field yet?
Neal in NC®
19:10
TonyCrumpton®
19:09
TonyCrumpton®
19:08
InletTiger15®
19:02
I’ve heard Rome is nice this time of year
TonyCrumpton®
19:01
TonyCrumpton®
18:59
TonyCrumpton®
18:55
TigerChrisL®
18:49
The Cockroach. Doo doo ice, dancing chickens behind shower curtains, surrender towels waived all over, bottles of pee thrown, batteries thrown and cousins humping in the parking lot. No better place to fry some chickens. Go Tigers!! It’s chicken kickin’ time!
westerntigerfan
18:19
I’ll be pulling for y’all over here in New Zealand just like y’all were pulling for my Horns last night when we crushed a mortal enemy. I’ve had to miss my last two games, but it’s definitely super beautiful over here and we’ll worth the 15 hour brutally uncomfortable flight.
allorangeallthetime52®
18:18
My wife and I went to her sisters house for lunch today, and on the ride I tuned the radio in on the coot radio station here in Cootlumbia, and those guys are pretty confident that they're going to win this game tonight, and one after the other are believing that Cade is going to lose the game for our Tigers bc he does some crazy things when being pressured by opposing defenses. They believe they will put pressure on Cade like they did as they said they did against Kentucky by playing a 5-3-4 defense. I think that is what they were saying they played against Kentucky that lead to them beating Kentucky. I didn't watch 5 seconds of that game myself, so I don't know what defensive scheme they ran against Kentucky, but I think their first mistake is comparing us with Kentucky and believing they can play against us the same way and have the same results.

Oh, and their defense has gotten better after each game, and with that meaning that they will be able to shut Shipley and Mafah down to the effect of having us in 3d and long most of the night. I laughed so hard when they said that I got choked and lost my breath to the point that my wife had to hold the steering wheel until I caught my breath.

It seems that they have forgotten about the yards that Shipley has gained on them since he was a freshman, and never have they faced Shipley and Mafah both with both in the game at the same time especially with Mafah running like a tank and running over tacklers, plus they have never had to experience the speed that Mafah has once he has gotten to the 2nd and 3d level and into the secondary of opposing defenses. IMO, the only way they have a chance to win, is if Cade do turn the ball over with fumbles and INTs. If Cade uses his brain with his talent, they will get beat down. Go Tigers, and here's to beating the brakes off the coots in Cootlumbia TONIGHT!!!!
Yabig
18:02
From Rome, Italy…I hate 1:30 am games! Gooo Tigers, Mark E & Carrie Blair
TonyCrumpton®
17:58
BrandonRink®
17:53
GatorBowl
17:51
cockadoodledoo…..cockadoodledoo….
1portroyalty®
17:39
Hope you’ve had your shots.

Look out for the doo doo ice
tigerpsych®
17:37
Look at that aluminum, must be the 3rd quarter!
DrOrange01092017
17:34
Helmets on!
InletTiger15®
17:33
Please be careful 😂
