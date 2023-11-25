Live from Columbia: Clemson vs. South Carolina

18:18

My wife and I went to her sisters house for lunch today, and on the ride I tuned the radio in on the coot radio station here in Cootlumbia, and those guys are pretty confident that they're going to win this game tonight, and one after the other are believing that Cade is going to lose the game for our Tigers bc he does some crazy things when being pressured by opposing defenses. They believe they will put pressure on Cade like they did as they said they did against Kentucky by playing a 5-3-4 defense. I think that is what they were saying they played against Kentucky that lead to them beating Kentucky. I didn't watch 5 seconds of that game myself, so I don't know what defensive scheme they ran against Kentucky, but I think their first mistake is comparing us with Kentucky and believing they can play against us the same way and have the same results.



Oh, and their defense has gotten better after each game, and with that meaning that they will be able to shut Shipley and Mafah down to the effect of having us in 3d and long most of the night. I laughed so hard when they said that I got choked and lost my breath to the point that my wife had to hold the steering wheel until I caught my breath.



It seems that they have forgotten about the yards that Shipley has gained on them since he was a freshman, and never have they faced Shipley and Mafah both with both in the game at the same time especially with Mafah running like a tank and running over tacklers, plus they have never had to experience the speed that Mafah has once he has gotten to the 2nd and 3d level and into the secondary of opposing defenses. IMO, the only way they have a chance to win, is if Cade do turn the ball over with fumbles and INTs. If Cade uses his brain with his talent, they will get beat down. Go Tigers, and here's to beating the brakes off the coots in Cootlumbia TONIGHT!!!!