Live from Columbia: Clemson vs. South Carolina
SATURDAY, NOV. 25 • 7:30 P.M. ET • WILLIAMS-BRICE STADIUM (77,559) • COLUMBIA, S.C. TELEVISION: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang) RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) RADIO: SiriusXM 160 or 201 ODDS: Clemson -7 O/U: 51.5 CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule Clemson will look to reassume annual in-state bragging rights after South Carolina snapped Clemson's series-record-tying seven-game win streak in the rivalry with a one-point win a season ago. Clemson holds a 72-43-4 record in the rivalry and has held the series lead since 1898.
Clemson will look to reassume annual in-state bragging rights after South Carolina snapped Clemson's series-record-tying seven-game win streak in the rivalry with a one-point win a season ago. Clemson holds a 72-43-4 record in the rivalry and has held the series lead since 1898.
Oh, and their defense has gotten better after each game, and with that meaning that they will be able to shut Shipley and Mafah down to the effect of having us in 3d and long most of the night. I laughed so hard when they said that I got choked and lost my breath to the point that my wife had to hold the steering wheel until I caught my breath.
It seems that they have forgotten about the yards that Shipley has gained on them since he was a freshman, and never have they faced Shipley and Mafah both with both in the game at the same time especially with Mafah running like a tank and running over tacklers, plus they have never had to experience the speed that Mafah has once he has gotten to the 2nd and 3d level and into the secondary of opposing defenses. IMO, the only way they have a chance to win, is if Cade do turn the ball over with fumbles and INTs. If Cade uses his brain with his talent, they will get beat down. Go Tigers, and here's to beating the brakes off the coots in Cootlumbia TONIGHT!!!!
Look out for the doo doo ice
