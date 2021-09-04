|
Live from Charlotte, NC: Clemson vs. Georgia
|2021 Sep 4, Sat 18:43-
Bank of America Stadium • Charlotte, NC.
KICKOFF: 7:30 P.M. ET
BrandonRink®
22:04
Georgia's Jack Podlesny hits a 22-yard field goal to put the Bulldogs up 10-0 with 2:38 left in the third quarter.
BrandonRink®
22:03
Skalski down after a third down stop in goal-to-go situation. He jogs off the field now.
BrandonRink®
21:54
Thanks to five sacks surrendered, Clemson has -14 rushing yards currently. The Tigers are 3-of-11 on third down with an average distance to go of 7.6 yards.
BrandonRink®
21:50
Baylon Spector reads JT Daniels' pass for the pick and Clemson takes over at the Georgia 33.
TonyCrumpton®
21:21
Georgia 7, Clemson 0
Halftime stats:
Halftime stats:
TigerGirl1106®
21:20
Where is Lyn-J Dixon???
BrandonRink®
20:47
Georgia goes hurry-up on third and short and is stuffed. Clemson takes over at its 15 with 6:28 to go in the half. No score.
TonyCrumpton®
20:32
1st quarter yards: Clemson -5, UGA 71
TonyCrumpton®
20:13
Booth with the nice third-down tackle:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1434307606802321409
TonyCrumpton®
20:05
Davis Allen with the big hit on special teams:
https://twitter.com/NCAAFNation247/status/1434305091973128196
TonyCrumpton®
20:01
Good nugget by SID Ross Taylor:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFBRoss/status/1434304461577539586
BrandonRink®
19:55
Georgia's starting right guard Tate Ratledge was shown going to the locker room on a cart.
BrandonRink®
19:54
Georgia's first drive stalls just past the 50. Will Taylor was back to receive the punt, which bounces and settles at the Clemson 10.
BrandonRink®
19:50
Freshman Andrew Mukuba is also starting.
BrandonRink®
19:49
Ruke Orhorhoro gets the start at defensive tackle in place of Tyler Davis and Jalyn Phillips starts at safety in place of Nolan Turner.
BrandonRink®
19:46
Clemson wins the toss and defers. Georgia will get the ball to kick us off.
TonyCrumpton®
19:44
Trevor Lawrence on the sidelines:
https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1434300254392709121
BrandonRink®
19:43
Clemson's captains are Baylon Spector, James Skalski, Justyn Ross and Davis Allen.
TonyCrumpton®
19:41
Nice photo by Tim Bourret:
https://twitter.com/TimBourret/status/1434299913538621440
TonyCrumpton®
19:25
Not great news for the Clemson defense:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonTigerNet/status/1434293429551435777
TonyCrumpton®
19:16
Victory walk during pregame:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1434293499264917506
TonyCrumpton®
19:13
Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa at Clemson-UGA:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonTigerNet/status/1434292088208859138
TonyCrumpton®
19:12
Bunch of former Clemson players in attendance:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonTigerNet/status/1434291779226963976
TonyCrumpton®
18:58
I personally picked 28-24 Clemson in our prediction story. What is your prediction score?
https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1434288668227907584
TonyCrumpton®
18:53
40 minutes to kickoff on ABC:
https://twitter.com/espn/status/1434287550374547460
TonyCrumpton®
18:51
DJU looking confident in pregame:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1434284227177107459
TonyCrumpton®
18:49
Some Vegas odd tidbits:
https://twitter.com/Brett_McMurphy/status/1434286651858055168
TonyCrumpton®
18:47
Clemson players arriving to Bank of America Stadium:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1434276637986758663
TonyCrumpton®
18:46
Clemson players expected to be out tonight:
https://www.tigernet.com/clemson-football/update/clemson-announces-players-not-expected-to-play-against-georgia-38611
Clemson announces players not expected to play against Georgia
Breaking: According to Clemson, the following players are not expected to be available for this game: DT Tyler Davis, WR Brannon Spector, OL Mason Trotter
TonyCrumpton®
18:44
Dabo Swinney excited in pre-game:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1434282249097289732
TonyCrumpton®
18:44
Good news for Clemson fans:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonTigerNet/status/1434279661094248450
