Live from Boston College: Clemson vs. BC
|2022 Oct 8, Sat 18:57-
SATURDAY, OCT. 8 • 7:30 P.M. ET
ALUMNI STADIUM (44,500) • CHESTNUT HILL, MASS.
BrandonRink®
23:02
Swinney tells ESPN that he wanted to finish with some rhythm and says they finished well. Says BC is not an easy place to play and BC is a tough bunch. Proud of the team for the finish.
Edpry
23:01
Jeff Hafley sarcastically runs out the clock on his own team. I feel he will have something to say about showing “class”.
BrandonRink®
22:59
Final: No. 5 Clemson 31, BC 3. The Tigers head to FSU for a 7:30 p.m. ABC broadcast next Saturday.
BrandonRink®
22:53
Clemson 31, BC 3, 4:22 to go. 6-play, 88-yard drive from the Tigers in 2:12. Uiagalelei is 18-32 for 220 yards with 3 TDs, 1 INT and 69 rushing yards tonight.
BrandonRink®
22:51
DJ Uiagalelei breaks free down the middle and makes some moves but the turf gets him as he closes in on the end zone. Down to the BC 12. Then he fires a TD into Brannon Spector.
BrandonRink®
22:45
Xavier Thomas making plays in the BC backfield again with the sack and forces a BC punt with a 4th and long. Two sacks for him tonight.
Questionall1212
22:43
Pitiful
BrandonRink®
22:43
Circus catch made and BC's in Clemson territory at the 35.
Edpry
22:42
Clemson remains conservative in the last 2 offensive possessions.
BrandonRink®
22:41
New QB in for the Eagles after Jurkovec took a shot on the last drive.
Edpry
22:41
Offsides by BC which was not called by the refs!
BrandonRink®
22:38
Potter's field goal is off the mark and the margin remains 24-3 Tigers, 9:31 to go.
BrandonRink®
22:35
Jurkovec is smashed on the blitz and fumbles and Payton Page recovers at the BC 23.
BrandonRink®
22:33
BC has been held to a 17% success rate per play by Clemson tonight. Nearly 30% of their runs have been stuffed at or behind the line.
BrandonRink®
22:29
Cade Klubnik in to start the series. DJ Uiagalelei out there too.
BrandonRink®
22:20
Beaux Collins is found wide open by Uiagalelei in the end zone and Clemson's lead is to three scores, 24-3, 14:57 to go.
CU1976
22:15
Why is Shipley staying on the sidelines?
BrandonRink®
22:15
The fourth quarter will start out with Clemson in 3rd and 8 at the BC 10, up 17-3.
BrandonRink®
22:11
Make that Etinosa Reuben on the FG block.
BrandonRink®
22:10
BC's field goal attempt is blocked by KJ Henry and Clemson takes back over at their 28.
BrandonRink®
22:08
Zay Flowers with his seventh catch of the night and BC's to the Clemson 22.
ClemsonFan322
22:05
Can our offensive line block?
BrandonRink®
22:02
Uiagalelei sacked on third down and Clemson drops to 2-for-9 there tonight. BC to the Clemson 39 after the punt return. 17-3 Tigers, 4:48 3rd.
BrandonRink®
22:00
42,138 in attendance tonight at Alumni Stadium.
BrandonRink®
21:59
Jurkovec is hit hard from behind on the dropback and he fumbles but it is recovered by BC. Xavier Thomas on the sack. BC punts. Almost disaster from Will Taylor on the dropped punt but it's not lost.
BrandonRink®
21:53
DeBerry walks off on his own power and right to the injury tent.
BrandonRink®
21:52
BC's DeBerry down after the pass breakup on third down. He had the interception earlier.
CU1976
21:44
That is more like it. More energy and better execution.
BrandonRink®
21:42
Joseph Ngata out-runs the defenders and Uiagalelei puts it on the money for the 38-yard TD. 17-3 Tigers, 11:50 3rd.
BrandonRink®
21:39
Clemson gets the stop out of the gates here in the second half and forces the punt. Tigers ball at their 27.
ClemsonBrad35
21:31
Offense has to step up. We aren't we attacking middle of field? Play calling is confusing. Going away from stuff that's been working 🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️
BrandonRink®
21:17
Swinney to ESPN at halftime: "They outplayed us, simple as that...We've got to play better. We've got our hands full." Said the Tigers are "fortunate" to hold the lead.
BrandonRink®
21:16
Half: Clemson 10, BC 3. The Eagles hold a 168-131 yards advantage and plus-1 in the turnover margin, but they've been held to 2-of-8 on third down and missed a field goal.
BrandonRink®
21:12
Clemson 10, BC 3. 45 seconds left in the first half.
BrandonRink®
21:10
Clemson goes with some tempo on some Mafah runs to setup first and goal...third and goal from the 1 and Will Shipley punches in the score for Clemson to retake the lead.
BrandonRink®
21:07
Antonio Williams with the nice punt return to the BC 27. 3:45 to go in the first half, all square at 3.
BrandonRink®
21:00
Clemson drops to 0-5 on third down as Uiagalelei and Antonio Williams can't hook up. Clemson on to punt again.
BrandonRink®
20:53
Some misadventures on the Clemson punt return but it is recovered by the Tigers at their 10.
BrandonRink®
20:52
Nate Wiggins almost nabs the interception on second down and Trenton Simpson tracks down Jurkovec on third down to force the punt.
MattReilly
20:49
Stop the slant pass .. Its NOT working!!
ClemsonFan322
20:49
Offense and defense needs to wake up
BrandonRink®
20:47
Clemson is 0-fer on third down and Swanson out for a third punt. BC takes over at its 37.
BrandonRink®
20:44
BC's fourth down pass is broken up by Trotter and Clemson takes back over at its 28.
Questionall1212
20:41
How did the talking heads think this defense was going to be elite? Another lame outing.
BrandonRink®
20:40
Nate Wiggins with the big pass breakup in the end zone. BC keeps the offense out for 4th and 2.
BrandonRink®
20:38
Jurkovec 9-of-14 for 120 yards now and BC is at the Clemson 28.
