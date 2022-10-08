|
Live from Boston College: Clemson vs. BC
|2022 Oct 8, Sat 18:57-
SATURDAY, OCT. 8 • 7:30 P.M. ET
ALUMNI STADIUM (44,500) • CHESTNUT HILL, MASS.
BrandonRink®
21:17
Swinney to ESPN at halftime: "They outplayed us, simple as that...We've got to play better. We've got our hands full." Said the Tigers are "fortunate" to hold the lead.
BrandonRink®
21:16
Half: Clemson 10, BC 3. The Eagles hold a 168-131 yards advantage and plus-1 in the turnover margin, but they've been held to 2-of-8 on third down and missed a field goal.
BrandonRink®
21:12
Clemson 10, BC 3. 45 seconds left in the first half.
BrandonRink®
21:10
Clemson goes with some tempo on some Mafah runs to setup first and goal...third and goal from the 1 and Will Shipley punches in the score for Clemson to retake the lead.
BrandonRink®
21:07
Antonio Williams with the nice punt return to the BC 27. 3:45 to go in the first half, all square at 3.
BrandonRink®
21:00
Clemson drops to 0-5 on third down as Uiagalelei and Antonio Williams can't hook up. Clemson on to punt again.
BrandonRink®
20:53
Some misadventures on the Clemson punt return but it is recovered by the Tigers at their 10.
BrandonRink®
20:52
Nate Wiggins almost nabs the interception on second down and Trenton Simpson tracks down Jurkovec on third down to force the punt.
MattReilly
20:49
Stop the slant pass .. Its NOT working!!
ClemsonFan322
20:49
Offense and defense needs to wake up
BrandonRink®
20:47
Clemson is 0-fer on third down and Swanson out for a third punt. BC takes over at its 37.
BrandonRink®
20:44
BC's fourth down pass is broken up by Trotter and Clemson takes back over at its 28.
Questionall1212
20:41
How did the talking heads think this defense was going to be elite? Another lame outing.
BrandonRink®
20:40
Nate Wiggins with the big pass breakup in the end zone. BC keeps the offense out for 4th and 2.
BrandonRink®
20:38
Jurkovec 9-of-14 for 120 yards now and BC is at the Clemson 28.
Edpry
20:33
Nevermind
BrandonRink®
20:32
Uiagalelei's pass to Beaux Collins is broken up and the Tigers punt again. Swanson's punt goes through the end zone for the touchback.
Edpry
20:32
Where is Briningstool?
BrandonRink®
20:30
BC goes with the short kick and an unnecessary roughness call to gift Clemson the ball at their 47.
Questionall1212
20:29
Out of sorts? You’re being too kind
BrandonRink®
20:28
BC on for the short field goal and a penalty pushes it back to a 30-yarder, but it's good this time. Tied at 3, 14:56 2nd.
BrandonRink®
20:23
Clemson gets the third down stop and BC faces 4th and 2 going into the second quarter, Clemson leads 3-0. Ball at the Clemson 8.
DavidHood®
20:21
Clemson looks out of sorts on both sides of the ball
BrandonRink®
20:20
BC moving again as Zay Flowers finds a big hole in the Clemson secondary. Down to the Clemson 26.
BrandonRink®
20:19
Uiagalelei doesn't see anywhere to throw and scrambles short of the first down. Clemson out to punt now.
BrandonRink®
20:13
Facing 4th and 4, BC opts to go for the tie and the 35-yarder is no good. Still 3-0 Clemson, 4:55 1st.
DavidHood®
20:12
Nice hold by the defense there.
DavidHood®
20:11
Dabo and DJ watched the replay together on the big screen.
BrandonRink®
20:10
Uiagalelei's pass is right to the BC corner and the Eagles take over at the Tigers 24.
DavidHood®
20:05
Nice punt...37 yards and Clemson takes over at their own 1. Now a 19-minute TV timeout
BrandonRink®
20:04
Xavier Thomas in for the Tigers. BC punt team out now.
BrandonRink®
20:03
Jurkovec shakes Myles Murphy on third down and gets the conversion and then connects for a 23-yarder to the Clemson 37.
dwalters43
20:02
I realize I’m not a coach…but…I swear. Collins would NOT play another down for my team. Dude can’t catch a cold. That’s two dropped TDs in the last two weeks alone. Not to mention his other drops. Dude is weak
dwalters43
20:02
BrandonRink®
20:00
Clemson in the BC backfield early and the Eagles face 3rd and 12.
groomsrw
20:00
That drop was sad, my wife could’ve caught that ball. I don’t know how you can be a D-1 receiver and drop such a great throw. Good throw DJ!
BrandonRink®
19:55
Uiagalelei's pass is put on Beaux Collins but he can't hold on in the end zone and the FG team is out. 36-yarder from Potter is good. 3-0 Clemson, 11:28 1st.
DavidHood®
19:55
Beautiful throw ...Collins can't haul it in
BrandonRink®
19:52
DJ Uiagalelei connects with Beaux Collins and Clemson is already past midfield. Antonio Williams then breaks through some tackles and Clemson is down to the BC 33.
DavidHood®
19:49
We've had Narco, some Dropkick Murphy's action, and now Thunderstruck
BrandonRink®
19:48
BC wins the toss and defers. Clemson will get the ball to start things off.
DavidHood®
19:48
Nice pregame atmosphere. Bigger crowd than I expected. Temp is 54 with a breeze. Beautiful night for football
Questionall1212
19:39
Leave no doubt Tigers!
Crump®
19:38
Current conditions at BC: 54 degrees, winds out of the west at 7
TonyCrumpton®
19:25
Walk of Champions in pregame:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtyfY5L2RWE
TonyCrumpton®
19:17
XT dressed out for road matchup against BC:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonTigerNet/status/1578885915421728768
TonyCrumpton®
19:16
DJU in pregame:
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1578879322626347008
