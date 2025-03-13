sports_football
Live from 2025 Clemson Pro Day

David Hood David Hood - Senior Writer - 4 hours ago

#Clemson Pro Day participants today:

• TE Jake Briningstool (9)
• LB Barrett Carter
• RB Phil Mafah* (7)
• S R.J. Mickens (9)
• DT Payton Page (55)
• P Paidan Swanson (39)
• OL Marcus Tate* (74)

(*denotes limited participation)

BrandonRink®
11:11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89z8DSxPySU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utMJaiTVc1U
DavidHood®
10:07
And just like that, it's over
BrandonRink®
10:06
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qt0lJC6UPzc&feature=youtu.be
TonyCrumpton®
10:02
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1900198887119323513
BrandonRink®
09:57
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a583zmYMNq0
GraysonMann®
09:55
Those appear to be the ones most interested.
tigerlex24®
09:54
Can you hear it ? 😉
GraysonMann®
09:54
Marcus Tate says he spoke with the Packers and Ravens.
GraysonMann®
09:51
Tate says the injury happened against Georgia.
GraysonMann®
09:50
He should be ready for NFL training camp.
GraysonMann®
09:50
Marcus Tate is here.

He had to get reconstructive surgery on his PCL.


GraysonMann®
09:48
Phil Mafah says he had dinner with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith.
GraysonMann®
09:47
Phil Mafah spoke with the Panthers at the Shrine Bowl.
GraysonMann®
09:46
Phil Mafah says that Joe Mixon and Najee Harris are NFL backs he likes watching the most.
GraysonMann®
09:45
Mafah's private NFL workout will be on April 8th.
GraysonMann®
09:44
Phil Mafah says he spoke with the Texans yesterday, and they went over his college tape together.
TonyCrumpton®
09:44
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1900195512311034070
GraysonMann®
09:43
Speaking to Mafah now - he said the shoulder injury took place against App State.

Says he's recovering well.
TonyCrumpton®
09:39
https://twitter.com/Jon_Blau/status/1900194801699463672
TonyCrumpton®
09:37
https://twitter.com/Jon_Blau/status/1900194276673192312
DavidHood®
09:33
Klubnik has been throwing to Briningstool...Brinny has looked sharp. Of course, it doesn't hurt Cade that NFL guys are seeing him spin it in this environment
DavidHood®
09:33
Tom Allen made an appearance and made the rounds
DavidHood®
09:32
New GM Kevin Kelly has been a constant presence. Ex-NFL guy talking to scouts and GMs.
TonyCrumpton®
09:29
https://twitter.com/Jon_Blau/status/1900191408457191614
TonyCrumpton®
09:29
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1900191389998068117
TonyCrumpton®
09:17
https://twitter.com/chapelfowler/status/1900189126743240902
TonyCrumpton®
09:15
https://twitter.com/chapelfowler/status/1900188867598156031
TonyCrumpton®
09:15
https://twitter.com/Jon_Blau/status/1900188784370524595
TonyCrumpton®
09:10
https://twitter.com/chapelfowler/status/1900187695709565329
TonyCrumpton®
09:10
https://twitter.com/chapelfowler/status/1900187505585971549
TonyCrumpton®
09:09
https://twitter.com/Jon_Blau/status/1900187212131508266
TonyCrumpton®
09:07
https://twitter.com/Steelersdepot/status/1900184783805968805
TonyCrumpton®
08:59
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1900184777581363479
TonyCrumpton®
08:58
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1900183203706454158
TonyCrumpton®
08:58
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1900182803523797074
TonyCrumpton®
08:58
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1900182031360729311
TonyCrumpton®
08:46
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1900180476809138470
TonyCrumpton®
08:45
https://twitter.com/Jon_Blau/status/1900180269232951418
DavidHood®
08:41
Barrett Carter with a 33-inch vertical leap
TonyCrumpton®
08:34
Swinney sighting:

https://twitter.com/chapelfowler/status/1900177935857827880
DavidHood®
08:31
Pro Day next year? Imagine one with Cade Klubnik, Peter Woods, TJ Parker, Wade Woodaz, Antonio Williams, etc. That will draw a huge crowd
TonyCrumpton®
08:27
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1900176728086938078
TonyCrumpton®
08:24
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1900174702510788710
TonyCrumpton®
08:24
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1900173950707023942
DavidHood®
08:24
Clemson coaches Nick Eason and Lorenzo Ward are inside and waiting.
TonyCrumpton®
08:24
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1900173274677408023
TonyCrumpton®
08:24
https://twitter.com/Jon_Blau/status/1900173023291806122
TonyCrumpton®
08:23
https://twitter.com/ClemsonFBRoss/status/1900172238256541749
TonyCrumpton®
08:23
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1900169662014296123
TonyCrumpton®
08:23
https://twitter.com/Jon_Blau/status/1900167390891057495
