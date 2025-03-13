https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89z8DSxPySU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utMJaiTVc1U
|
Live from 2025 Clemson Pro Day
4 hours ago- -
#Clemson Pro Day participants today:
• TE Jake Briningstool (9) (*denotes limited participation)
• LB Barrett Carter
• RB Phil Mafah* (7)
• S R.J. Mickens (9)
• DT Payton Page (55)
• P Paidan Swanson (39)
• OL Marcus Tate* (74)
• TE Jake Briningstool (9)
(*denotes limited participation)
BrandonRink®
11:11
DavidHood®
10:07
And just like that, it's over
GraysonMann®
09:55
Those appear to be the ones most interested.
tigerlex24®
09:54
Can you hear it ? 😉
GraysonMann®
09:54
Marcus Tate says he spoke with the Packers and Ravens.
GraysonMann®
09:51
Tate says the injury happened against Georgia.
GraysonMann®
09:50
He should be ready for NFL training camp.
GraysonMann®
09:50
Marcus Tate is here.
He had to get reconstructive surgery on his PCL.
Message was edited by: GraysonMann®
He had to get reconstructive surgery on his PCL.
Message was edited by: GraysonMann®
GraysonMann®
09:48
Phil Mafah says he had dinner with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith.
GraysonMann®
09:47
Phil Mafah spoke with the Panthers at the Shrine Bowl.
GraysonMann®
09:46
Phil Mafah says that Joe Mixon and Najee Harris are NFL backs he likes watching the most.
GraysonMann®
09:45
Mafah's private NFL workout will be on April 8th.
GraysonMann®
09:44
Phil Mafah says he spoke with the Texans yesterday, and they went over his college tape together.
GraysonMann®
09:43
Speaking to Mafah now - he said the shoulder injury took place against App State.
Says he's recovering well.
Says he's recovering well.
DavidHood®
09:33
Klubnik has been throwing to Briningstool...Brinny has looked sharp. Of course, it doesn't hurt Cade that NFL guys are seeing him spin it in this environment
DavidHood®
09:33
Tom Allen made an appearance and made the rounds
DavidHood®
09:32
New GM Kevin Kelly has been a constant presence. Ex-NFL guy talking to scouts and GMs.
DavidHood®
08:41
Barrett Carter with a 33-inch vertical leap
TonyCrumpton®
08:34
Swinney sighting:
https://twitter.com/chapelfowler/status/1900177935857827880
https://twitter.com/chapelfowler/status/1900177935857827880
DavidHood®
08:31
Pro Day next year? Imagine one with Cade Klubnik, Peter Woods, TJ Parker, Wade Woodaz, Antonio Williams, etc. That will draw a huge crowd
DavidHood®
08:24
Clemson coaches Nick Eason and Lorenzo Ward are inside and waiting.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football, Jake Briningstool, Barrett Carter, Phil Mafah, R.J. Mickens, Payton Page, Marcus Tate