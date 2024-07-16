|
Live: Clemson's 2024 football media outing with Dabo Swinney, assistants
2024 Jul 16 08:17- -
CLEMSON - College football is back in Clemson.
We are just a few weeks away from the start of August camp in Clemson, but we get things started today with head coach Dabo Swinney's media outing with the assistant coaches. We are close to starting and we will update this thread as we go with interesting news and notes. It starts with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and running backs coach CJ Spiller.
We are just a few weeks away from the start of August camp in Clemson, but we get things started today with head coach Dabo Swinney's media outing with the assistant coaches. We are close to starting and we will update this thread as we go with interesting news and notes.
It starts with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and running backs coach CJ Spiller.
TonyCrumpton®
10:58
GraysonMann®
10:24
Mike Reed said Jaedyn Lukas is ready to go for fall camp.
GraysonMann®
10:23
Reed on BC:
"It was an honor to interview at my alma mater, but they went to the right and I went to the left and here I am"
GraysonMann®
10:21
Mike Reed on Corian Gipson:
"You thought Nate was fast. Wait till y'all watch this joker run."
GraysonMann®
10:20
Mike Reed was asked about the UGA opener and how this year isn't some layup:
"Well, last year wasn't a layup either. We got our (you know what) kicked."
Message was edited by: GraysonMann®
BrandonRink®
10:16
GraysonMann®
10:00
Nick Eason spent some time talking about NIL:
- He says Clemson has one of the best facilities in the country, with NIL shifting player priorities.
He called Clemson's facility similar to Six Flags, with an arcade, barbershop, mini golf course, and more.
- He told us he wants players to come to Clemson for the right reasons, and once they get here, they can take care of them financially.
- He says Clemson has one of the best facilities in the country, with NIL shifting player priorities.
GraysonMann®
09:58
Nick Eason told us Vic Burley is ready to "rock and roll."
In the spring, Burley had six one-on-one reps and won each time.
GraysonMann®
09:56
Nick Eason told me Demonte Capehart's success will lie within whether he can stay healthy.
He added that Capehart regained his confidence last fall and will look to build on that this season.
BrandonRink®
09:52
Wes Goodwin on where he sees his Clemson defense going into 2024
https://youtu.be/HwYeSknCSx4
GraysonMann®
09:28
Kyle Richardson told us that Clemson's percentage of explosive plays was higher last year than it was in 2022.
BrandonRink®
09:27
Kyle Richardson Clemson 2024 Media Day
https://youtu.be/sM1dRNBlKF0
DavidHood®
09:27
Grisham says he thinks Wesco will be the x-receiver, and Moore will start out at Z. Has thought about moving Randall to the slot, but has a lot of pieces he can move around
DavidHood®
09:26
Tyler Grisham says Adam Randall is the leader of the WR room. Had t-shirts made for all the players that say WRU, and he took Bryant Wesco around to different trainers to work on their game
BrandonRink®
09:25
Matt Luke on Clemson O-line standouts, culture and motivation with Georgia opener
https://youtu.be/PAwciFKcfCw
GraysonMann®
09:24
Kyle Richardson added that the TE group behind Jake Briningstool is "inexperienced."
He's excited about their talent, but they have to get on the field first and grow through reps.
GraysonMann®
09:20
Kyle Richardson told me that Josh Sapp and Olsen Patt-Henry are the front runners for the No. 2 TE spot on the depth chart entering fall camp.
GraysonMann®
09:20
Kyle Richardson praised Jake Briningstool's mental progression this offseason, commending him on how much he's mastered the offense.
GraysonMann®
09:18
Kyle Richardson said the staff is a lot more comfortable with Garrett Riley's offense in year two.
He expects there to be a big difference in execution from year one to two.
GraysonMann®
09:17
Kyle Richardson on the offensive growth this offseason:
"In my time as the coach here, I can't remember a time in the spring where we've had more explosive plays."
BrandonRink®
09:12
Luke identified Dietrick Pennington among a number of young guys standing out. He says Pennington getting his weight in the right place is the key because the talent and athleticism is there.
BrandonRink®
09:11
CJ Spiller 2024 Clemson Media Day
https://youtu.be/UaURNJiBilg
BrandonRink®
09:10
Garrett Riley season preview, pt. 2
https://youtu.be/_2GEpIG_sXQ
BrandonRink®
09:04
Matt Luke says he’s looking to have 7/8 guys he’s comfortable to play each game. He says Ryan Linthicum left spring as the starter at center in an ongoing competition there.
GraysonMann®
08:58
Regarding who can fill the No. 2 spot behind Phil Mafah, Spiller thinks there's healthy competition for that role.
He emphasized how it is just nice to have everyone healthy this time of the year.
GraysonMann®
08:55
CJ Spiller sees much of himself in Phil Mafah. He compares his game to Mafah's and notes the quiet demeanor both have.
BrandonRink®
08:52
Garrett Riley on his expectations for the offense, Cade Klubnik, backup QB and RB, Phil Mafah and more coming up here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tALTBE3drbY
DavidHood®
08:51
Spiller says he has to remind Phil Mafah that he's 230 and not 200...a lot of power in those legs
TonyCrumpton®
08:40
A look at Riley and Spiller talking to the media:
https://twitter.com/CarmineGemei/status/1813191511313383584
TonyCrumpton®
08:37
Garrett Riley points to Phil Mafah, Jake Briningstool, Cade Klubnik, Blake Miller, and Tristan Leigh as some of his leaders on offense.
DavidHood®
08:36
Spiller says the first call he received after learning about the Ring of Honor was from the Thunder part of Thunder and Lightning, James Davis. The next call was from Jacoby Ford. He said he goes back to when he was six and wrote down all of his life goals.
DavidHood®
08:35
CJ Spiller got emotional talking about being inducted into the Ring of Honor.
