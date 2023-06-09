Lineman commit says Clemson sells itself, expects "great" 2024 class

Clemson’s success on the defensive line has been obvious in on-field production and establishing an NFL pipeline in recent years. The Tigers locked up a key piece at that position early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and Clemson simply recruited itself for the 4-star commitment. Norcross (GA) Meadowcreek defensive lineman Champ Thompson was one of the initial members of the ‘24 recruiting class for Clemson, committing to the Tigers in January over Georgia, Florida State, Miami and others. Thompson’s announcement came after attending Clemson’s elite junior day, and he knew early on that Clemson was the place for him. “Really it was the bond that me and the coaches had and the family environment,” Thompson told TigerNet on his reasons for committing. “Clemson didn’t feel like a factory like how I felt when I visited some other schools. It really felt like a family environment and a place where you’re not only going to grow as a player, but also as a man. And all of the life after football stuff that Clemson offers, it was just a win-win situation.” Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason was a major factor in Thompson’s recruitment, but there wasn’t much selling of Clemson needed on Eason’s part. “Me and coach Eason have a great relationship,” Thompson said. “His message was that if this is a place where you want to get a degree and grow as a player and a man, then this is the place for you. Clemson really recruits itself. He didn’t really have to try too hard, he just let Clemson do what it does. It was just the overall environment.” Thompson was in attendance last weekend for Clemson’s official visit weekend and predicts that the ’24 class will end up being special. “We still got some guys that we’re trying to jump on and get to commit,” he said. “It’s going to be a great class when it’s all said and done.” Thompson had the chance to further develop relationships with the recruits in the ’24 class during the official visit and also get to know his future teammates better. “The official visit really went great. I built bonds with current players and players that we’re still trying to get to commit now,” Thompson said. “And a couple of the guys that just committed, I built great bonds with them. I already have a great relationship with the players that are committed and the current players that Clemson already has. It was just a great environment to be around. It was like a family, like I already knew all of them.” Heading into his senior season of high school, Thompson’s goal is to win a state championship before enrolling at Clemson. What will Thompson bring to Clemson when he arrives to campus? “First off as a person, I’m bringing a hard worker and a loving and caring person,” he said. “I can mingle and get along with everybody, that’s just the type of guy I am. I’m coming in and going to work hard and do what I do. And on the field, I’m very versatile. I can play any position on the defensive line. I’m going to work hard, play fast, physical, and violent with reckless abandon.” Thompson is listed at 6-3, 275-pounds and is ranked as the No. 38 defensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports. Thompson’s father, Michael, is a former NFL offensive lineman with the Atlanta Falcons.

