Life Lessons with Brent Venables: You have to have a hunger to be great

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Call it life lessons from Brent Venables.

Venables, the Tigers’ longtime defensive coordinator, is known for his passion, his intensity, and his work ethic. And when Venables becomes comfortable with a subject, including what it takes to play winning football, you simply sit back and listen and take in the lessons.

Toward the end of the spring, Venables was talking about young players like defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy and said what separates those two from some of their teammates is their mindset. That mindset leads to increased discipline which leads to greatness.

“They understand the little details that you got to execute, show up with the right mindset so that you can play winning dominant football,” Venables said of Murphy and Bresee. “And inconsistent players, sometimes they do, and sometimes they don't, so why is it inconsistent? Some of it's just knowledge, some of it's experience, some of it's just their inner discipline. And you have got to be able to play with that kind of discipline, and not get bored with it. And do it over and over and over and over, and not just the what, but the why and the how. And when those guys do that, then we'll have a chance to be really, really good.”

And if the players don’t learn those lessons?

“And if we don't do that, we'll just... Sometimes we'll be good, sometimes we won't. You can go to any position on your defense and say the same thing, that's what winners do and that's what good players do,” Venables said. “They don't just flash, they do the dirty work and they do it willingly. They know what it takes and they are willing to do it. They're not worried about it. I'm not using those guys as an example, but they're not worried about what color jerseys we're wearing this week, how many tackles I get and whether or not I'm starting or whatever.

"You're worried about being a great teammate and what do I have to do with my details and the mindset and the attitude and the physicality, all those things. What are those little things I got to do for us to be consistent and to be dominant and rush to have a chance to win.”

It all comes down to good habits and having the hunger to be great.

“And so that takes a selflessness, it takes an awareness, and then it takes the mindset to show up every day and create those good habits,” Venables said. “That's where it all starts, always has always will. And whatever you're doing out on the practice field is going to show up, good or bad. And so, getting those guys to have that hunger, you have to be thirsty for it, man. You have to be driven for it. Your coach can't want it more than you want for yourself. And continue to do what you have been doing, you're going to continue to have the same results, that's what they say. So, for some guys those are processes, whether it's their preparation during the week or the preparation in the summer, or certainly how they go day by day, like getting ready for practice installations, things of that nature.

“We have to always do a good job of checking those processes too so that we can help those guys grow through some of those learning pains and what have you.”