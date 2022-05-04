Levon Kirkland loves the meanness Trenton Simpson shows on the field

David Hood by Senior Writer -

GREENVILLE – Levon Kirkland knows a little something about good linebacker play, so when he tells you that Trenton Simpson has a chance to be really special, you had better listen.

Kirkland finished his Clemson career with 40 tackles for loss and 19 sacks among his 273 tackles. Following a standout career in the NFL in which he tallied 100-plus tackles seven times, he was inducted into Clemson’s Ring of Honor.

Kirkland played 160 games in the NFL and finished with 982 tackles, 19 1/2 sacks, and 11 interceptions. After retiring from the NFL, he returned to Clemson and earned his sociology degree in 2004 and worked for Clemson coordinating minority recruitment in admissions for the university. He was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

During last week’s South Carolina Football Hall of Fame ceremonies, where he was there to remember inductee Chester McGlockton, Kirkland gushed about Simpson, the rising junior linebacker for the Tigers who has big goals for this season.

“Well, it's so funny because when he was at the Rivals camps, I was there during that time and training that guy, and I'm like, ‘Wow, he can really be something,’” Kirkland said. “I think his first year he actually played, he showed glimpses of what he could do, but you could see his all-around game that's coming. He can rush the passer. He's really better as far as tackling is concerned, stopping the run.

“And he's pretty good at pass coverage as well. I see him having an outstanding year this year because you have the defensive front in front of him. If you can have a front four that can protect you, that's even better. So he's going to be a good player.”

Simpson told TigerNet during the spring that he wants to put together an award-winning season.

“I want to go out there and have an All-American season, Butkus Award (given to the nation's top linebacker), just go out there and be the best leader I can, and I’m going to lay it all out on the field every game,” Simpson said. “Every day, come to practice, keep building, and everything will take care of itself. I know I have what it takes, I have the talent. I’m going to put the work in. So I’m confident. I just have to keep showing up every day in practice. When the season starts, it will show. All the work will show.”

Kirkland agrees.

“I think he's going to have a chance to go pretty well in the draft, as well. So, I like what he does,” Kirkland said. “I like what he brings to the table. And I think last year, I like the fire that he had. He's not just a... I thought, well, maybe he's just a young guy or he grew up. He grew up and now he's furious. He'll take it to you. He got a little meanness in him and I love that.”