Lawson says he's 'very blessed' to receive a Clemson offer after standout season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Jahiem Lawson received the call he has been waiting on Monday evening.

Lawson (6-4, 214) is a 2022 3-star defensive end out of Central (SC) Daniel who received an offer from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Swinney’s son Clay was a wide receiver on this year’s state championship team at Daniel, so Swinney was able to see Lawson in person multiple times. Lawson is the brother of former Clemson All-American defensive end Shaq Lawson. Monday night Swinney took his interest in the younger Lawson to the next level, offering him a scholarship during a phone conversation.

“Coach Dabo called me tonight and he was talking about how he liked how I played and how I got after the quarterback,” Lawson said. “He was just talking to me, and he just offered me. He has been able to see me play this season because his son is on the team and it isn’t against the rules. They see me playing on the edge, setting the edge, and pass rushing and getting after the quarterback.”

Lawson had earlier offers from Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky. But he continued to play the waiting game until he got the offer he most desired.

“I was shocked, and I was just very blessed to receive it,” Lawson said. “I told him thank you and how big this opportunity was for me. It’s always been a dream for me to go to Clemson, but I’m still kind of looking. I’ve got a couple of options, but I don’t really know yet.”

Sacking the quarterback is a trait of the Lawson family. Shaq totaled 12.5 sacks along with 25 tackles for loss in his final season at Clemson in 2015. This season Jahiem had 12 sacks along with 25 tackles for loss, and he totaled 75 tackles. He helped to lead to Daniel to a second straight state championship, then elevated his profile even more in the Touchstone Energy Bowl. Lawson was named the Defensive MVP for the North after rolling up three sacks for 17 yards in losses.

“I did dominate, I did,” Lawson said. “I think that game played a big part actually (in the Clemson offer). There were big-time guys there and I showed out.”

Lawson has set a January 14th official visit to Clemson and said he hasn’t scheduled any other official visits at this time.

2022 Edge prospect @JahiemLawson dominating like he always do ??. One of the biggest game changers in the country with offers from the SEC and ACC https://t.co/bwsvE0DOqz — Coach Drec Ellis ???? (@LionsCoachEllis) December 12, 2021