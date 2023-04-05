Last stadium scrimmage means camp is almost over: What have we learned?

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Head coach Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers will hold a stadium scrimmage later this afternoon in Death Valley, and that scrimmage will put a big old bow on the installation/practice part of the spring. Next up? The spring game. This year’s weird schedule with the later-than-usual spring and Easter means the team will have this final scrimmage, then take a week off for Easter before re-assembling next Wednesday. That won’t be a full practice, however, and will merely serve as a walk-through so the players and coaches will know how to operate with the teams split in the spring game. What would we like to hear out of Swinney after today’s scrimmage? It would be nice to hear that the offense had some success against the Clemson defense. We’ve heard all along that the defense has been way ahead of the offense this spring, and that’s not a surprise. The offense is brand new, the offensive line is missing three starters and the wide receivers have been relying on an inexperienced group. And, early on, the defense is always ahead of the offense. Antonio Williams and Cole Turner each made some big plays in scrimmages, Hunter Helms had a long run in the last scrimmage, and both Will Shipley and Phil Mafah have impressed. Tight end Jake Briningstool told me last week that he is now 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds and hopes to be around 240 when the season starts. Safety/linebacker Wade Woodaz told me earlier this week that Briningstool has had a great camp and will put together a breakout season in this offense. Many wondered if (and how) the tight ends would be used in Garrett Riley’s offense. Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall told us earlier this week that the defense has seen a lot of 12 personnel (1 running back, two tight ends). With so many receivers injured, it’s been obvious that Riley is leaning on the tight ends to pick up the slack in the running game. (Side note: I noticed that Briningstool is bigger and he admitted that he’s grown over the last few months. When talking to Woodaz earlier this week, he looked bigger and told me he’s now just a shade under 6-4 and is at 225 pounds. People have said that Woodaz and Briningstool have had some epic battles in camp, and Woodaz said “it’s all limbs” when the two go against each other). The offensive line has struggled against the defensive line, but Trent Howard told me earlier this week that the offense has finally found its rhythm. Maybe then can finally carry that over into today’s scrimmage. Speaking of the offensive line – the three year mid-years have all flashed. Ian Reed has been playing exclusively at right tackle, while Harris Sewell has played left tackle and then Sewell and Zack Owens have played both guard spots. With injuries creeping up in camp, Sewell actually saw time with the first team last week at left guard and the returns were favorable. Special teams, at least in terms of the kicking game, have been a mixed bag. Robert Gunn has a strong leg but needs to be more consistent. Much like last season, punter Aidan Swanson has saved his best for the end of camp and appears, for now, to be the starter coming out of the spring. Defensively, it looks like Cade Denhoff has taken a big step in his development (we were told he had a pick-six last Saturday). I thought it was interesting what Hall had to say about Zaire Patterson – he said that Patterson has the size, the quick-twitch, and all the tools to be dominant. He just has to want it, and Hall said, “I can’t want it for him.” The summer and fall camp will be huge for Patterson. Freshman Peter Woods has continued to dominate, and Hall said that Woods has played mostly in the interior during camp but could play outside if they needed him to. One observer walked out of practice Monday and said, “He’s just like Grady Jarrett. Except better at the same age. A lot better.” We will have a quick recap of today’s scrimmage sometime this evening with a more in-depth look in the morning.