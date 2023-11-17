Kobe McCloud continues to grow while living out his dream at Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson linebacker Kobe McCloud sat in the stands for three years, watching just about every game his older brother played in Death Valley. That made last week even more special. McCloud, the younger brother of Ray-Ray McCloud, played 18 snaps in the win over Georgia Tech last week. McCloud said that seeing significant playing time was a dream come true. “It was a blessing. Just got to thank the Lord and Savior for giving me that opportunity,” the redshirt freshman said. “Coming from watching in the stands to actually doing it. It’s something I dreamed about since I was a kid. It did feel so real, and I know many more will come. I know that for sure.” McCloud even turned in a big tackle for loss. “It was something that we had been seeing on film. The play that was called right when I had seen it on the sideline,” he said. “I kind of knew what was coming and knew it was awesome to have it happen. To hear everyone in the crowd. Hear the crowd. Hear my teammates. It was just a great experience.” McCloud was a late addition to the 2022 recruiting class, earning an offer and committing in January. How much did it mean that he was able to attend Clemson? “Actually, it was a lot. I was already family with Clemson you know, my brother went here,” McCloud said. “It was a great experience, Coach (Dabo) Swinney called me and my family to let me know that he wanted to offer me. I just knew the ins and outs of Clemson. I knew everything about it. I knew all the coaches growing up since I was in middle school. The vision they had for me and planned out sounded like it was going to be a good run for me for 3 or 4 years. “That was just something I needed. In everything on the field, Clemson has always been dominant. I already knew that point was going to be great. But, off the field was the thing I looked at most as well. Paw Journey, what they had to offer for my older self. The tools they equipped me with. All that had a big deal for me in coming to Clemson.” McCloud redshirted last season and has spent time learning from both Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. this season. That time has allowed him to grow as both a player and a person. “I feel like it’s a big difference. Obviously physical and most importantly mental,” McCloud said. “Coming in right before fall camp, having everything thrown at you, everything’s fast. I just had to get myself mentally and physically ready. Coming into this year, I just felt ready. It was a big difference from last year. It was a big jump. I knew the playbook in and out. I physically got myself in the weight room. Offseason, I just worked.”

