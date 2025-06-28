Klubnik not overthinking LSU, will begin preparations next week

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik will begin his preparations for the season opener against LSU next week. Clemson and LSU will kick off their highly anticipated and highly ranked matchup on August 30th at 7:30 pm on ABC. The game features two of college football’s best quarterbacks in LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Klubnik in what should be one of the top matchups of the opening weekend. Klubnik is attending the Manning Passing Academy (held by those guys named Archie Manning, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Cooper Manning), one of the top offensive football camps in the country, at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana, this weekend. During an interview session, Klubnik was asked about the opener, and he said he’s excited to not only play a quality opponent, but he’s also excited about the chance to play at home. Clemson opens the season at home for the first time since 2019. “Oh yeah, obviously excited for it. It's going to be a great game, but that game is no more important than week two and week three,” Klubnik said. “It's a really good opportunity for us. They're a great team and we're excited for it. I'm excited to start at home for the first time in my career. We've been on the road every other time, so I’m excited for it and just trying to go create the best team we can throughout the next two months. “But it's really just as important as week two or week seven or week 10, because at the end of the day, every game matters. And for me, I'm not trying to make one game any more important than the other. I have high respect for all of my opponents, so I have to prepare and get ready for and practice with the same intentionality for every game. So it's a great game and they're a great team, and I'm really excited to start off the year at home.” He was then asked how much preparation he’s put into LSU. “I'm starting next week. Yeah, I'm starting next week,” Klubnik said. “I don't like to watch for five months. Then it gets to game day and you just start overthinking everything.” Klubnik was asked what’s different about this particular Clemson team, and he said this group has learned from the experiences of last season’s College Football Playoff run and comes back an older, veteran group. “I wouldn't really say a difference, but I think that we just have more veterans coming back, I feel like for the first time since I've been here at Clemson,” he said. “So, you got a lot of guys coming back and that just means more leaders and more ways to really develop.”

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!