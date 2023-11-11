Klubnik impressed with 'unreal' freshman class impact in blowout of Yellow Jackets

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik helped lead the Tigers to their 42-21 victory over Georgia Tech, in part with a four touchdown passes that tied his career high (Charleston Southern back in the home opener). However, Klubnik was most satisfied with the offense's consistency through all four quarters. “I’d say the most consistent we’ve been more than anything. I think we were definitely dominant, especially in the running game and the passing game,” Klubnik said. “But, I feel like that was our best whole game of four quarters. We had an incredible first half last week (against Notre Dame) and third quarter last week, but we didn’t quite finish the way we wanted in the fourth quarter.” The key difference between this game and all of their other games against FBS schools is that they were able to control the game from the line of scrimmage and won the turnover battle for the second week in a row. Getting in the red zone, they were also able to finish with touchdowns, which had been a struggle earlier in the season. “Touchdowns are big and just more than anything, just finishing in the red zone,” Klubnik said. “Most of our touchdowns were getting to the red zone and just (taking) advantage of those and not pressing at all, just staying calm and just leaning on our front middles when we get down there. It was awesome.” Arguably the most impressive touchdown reception of the year was from true freshman receiver Tyler Brown. After getting a fourth down conversion earlier in the drive, Klubnik threw a three-yard touchdown to Brown, which he caught extending himself midair and with only one hand. As a bonus, he got both feet down, even though you only need one in college. That was surely a catch that Klubnik will remember. “One of the best catches I’ve ever seen,” Klubnik said. “Just kind of, guy was just on his hip and just kind of (gave) him a chance to catch the ball more than anything, and he kind of had a little of a step on him, just kind of floated it up there. (Brown) made a great play.” TYLER BROWN WOW



(via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/vTApwrYTnn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 11, 2023 After missing last week, junior running back Will Shipley was able to return in this game, although he did get hit in the head near the beginning of the third quarter. However, he was able to return later in the game. He finished the game with 107 total yards - 77 on the ground and 30 through the air. The Tigers finally seemed to find a balance between having Shipley and fellow junior back Phil Mafah in this game. Shipley is still very much a necessary piece for this two-headed monster to work. “So fun to have Ship back, it’s so fun. It’s awesome to have him back,” Klubnik said. “But, just, he’s incredible. He’s truly incredible. Just get the ball in his hands, he’s going to do something special.” With 12:46 left in the game, Clemson had a 42-7 lead. Therefore, Klubnik came out of the game, and redshirt junior quarterback Hunter Helms came in for a brief time. Helms made some good plays of his own, including a 16-yard run and a 16-yard completion to true freshman tight end Olsen Patt-Henry, although that was called back on a pass interference penalty. Klubnik was hyped for Helms to get his time in the game, especially from the rush Helms had. “I told Hunter my main goal coming into the game was I want to get him in. I want to get him in the game,” Klubnik said. “I mean, I’ve never been so excited in my whole life than after he ran that one long run … I was just so excited for him. He hit a great throw to Olsen (Patt-Henry).” Freshmen were key to this game. Brown had the amazing touchdown reception, and four freshmen defensive players had an interception, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Like any team player, Klubnik was excited to see how the young players on the other side of the ball were helping the team and dominating the game. “They’re unreal. It’s unreal. Just super proud of those guys. Four interceptions by freshmen is pretty crazy,” Klubnik said. “So, one thing I’d say is people might be counting us off this year, and it’s not the year that we wanted. But, you look at the team that we have right now, it’s very young. We have a lot of freshmen, sophomores. They’re coming back offense and defensively. So, we’re just learning. It’s guys learning, just continually getting better every single week, and just, it’s going to be the best thing for us.”

