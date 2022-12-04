Klubnik earns his chance to play, makes the most of it with MVP performance

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – Cade Klubnik stood on the stage in the middle of the Bank America Stadium field, unaccustomed to the bright lights of a national television audience. It’s something he might want to get used to.

DJ Uiagalelei started Saturday’s ACC Championship Game 2-for-5 for just 10 yards and was replaced by Klubnik for the third series of the game. Klubnik was electric, finishing the night 20-of-24 for 279 yards and a touchdown. He added 30 yards and a touchdown on seven carries on the ground, winning MVP honors.

Klubnik gave credit to Uiagalelei for helping him maneuver through his first extended playing time, and then said he wanted to win for the seniors.

“I just think my peace comes from God, and it's simple as that. I'm so thankful for all the people that I get to be surrounded by every single day, whether it's the strength coaches or the QB room,” Klubnik said. “We have such a tight group. Me and DJ have such an amazing relationship, and I'm so thankful for him and for the man that he's been to me, for the role model he's been for me. I love football, and I just want to come out here and play the game I've always wanted to play, but it's awesome.”

Klubnik said he could never have imagined it playing out as it did.

“No, I think I never could have, but it was just God's timing, and I'm so excited. We're definitely going to celebrate, but just so excited for these guys and so excited for the seniors,” he said. “I think in the long run we didn't have the season that we wanted, but for these seniors and the guys that have meant so much for me for them to go out with a ring in the ACC Championship means a lot.”

He said Uiagalelei was a constant source of encouragement.

“Just helping me pick apart defenses and schemes that they've been doing, and just nothing but encouragement,” Klubnik said. “I love that dude, and like I said, he's been so awesome to me since I got here, and just I'm super thankful for him.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney said the decision to use Klubnik was made in the aftermath of the loss to South Carolina.

“We made the decision Sunday. I called Cade last Sunday and kind of told him what we were going to do,” Swinney said. “It's kind of one of those things that it could have happened earlier, and guys got to earn it.

“I've got a quarterback coach that's coached some great ones, and he's coached the best of the best. Cade will be the first one to tell you, he really wasn't ready early, but he kept getting ready and he kept doing what he needed to do.”

Swinney said it was hard to pull the plug on Uiagalelei.

“Again, I thought the Notre Dame game maybe it would happen,” he said. “We struggled there. Again, DJ led us to the longest winning streak in the country, and after the Syracuse game we're like, okay, and then obviously he goes in (at Notre Dame), throws a pick, and then we put DJ back in and he really played well.

“Really played well down to finish that game, and then he played two of his best games against Louisville and against Miami. Going into those games, knowing that a change was there if he didn't play well. Then obviously this past week he gets all the blame and stuff, but he wasn't the reason we lost that game. Everybody just said, oh, he was this or this, but we had five drops. We had fumbles. We gave up 360 yards passing. He took his share of it.

"But certainly he didn't do some things well, either, so we went into this game and he knew it, too, that here's where we are. And you saw the first two series. He missed some easy plays.”

Swinney said the team responded to Klubnik’s leadership.

“Cade was ready, and you got a chance to see what he can do,” Swinney said. “He played in rhythm. Guys made plays for him, and you see he's really, really fast. He can really make plays with his legs. I think he might have been -- we didn't really rush the ball very much, but I think he might have been the leading rusher on top of that.

“It was a great night, and again, a glimpse of our future and what it looks like at Clemson. I'm really happy for him, and yeah, definitely has earned his opportunity to go start. We've got a few weeks here to get ready to play for whoever we play in the Orange Bowl, and excited to see him continue to build on it, and again, have a great finish and build some momentum going into next year.”