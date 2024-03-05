Klubnik, Vizzina excited about depth of playmakers, freshman Wesco

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Quarterback Cade Klubnik has playmakers at wide receivers, and he’s excited to have some “dudes” around him. This time a year ago – and even heading into the fall – Clemson’s group of wide receivers often looked more like a M*A*S*H unit than a group of speedy wideouts. This spring is different for Klubnik – players are a year older, players are finally healthy, and youth have and will add an infusion of game-breaking ability to the offense. Klubnik met with the media following Monday’s practice, and I asked him what it was like to finally have a deep – and fast – group of playmakers at his disposal. “It’s really fun. It's really, really fun. You step up there, and you got some dudes around you, some freaking dudes. That's exciting,” Klubnik said. “It's exciting for me, obviously, just because I have matchups everywhere. That's what I'm looking for. I'm looking for matchups. It's not about whether their guy is better than our guy. It's about who's against our guy because I have trust in our guy. “There's a one-on-one matchup, and there's four of them. I get to just pick the best one and let it go. Not in every play, but certain plays like that if they're in man coverage. It's exciting because I think we've got some really big weapons. A lot of depth, for sure.” Klubnik said he has been impressed with freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco. “Yeah, been really proud of him. Since he's gotten here, he's just been working. Not a high ego guy at all,” Klubnik said. “Just a guy that just comes to work every single day and just really proud of him. But he's smooth, just fluid. That's the best way I can think of it. Just fluid, has really good ball in the air skills and just really good at tracking it and great separation. He's going to be a really good player for us.” Backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina smiled when he was asked about Wesco. “He's a natural. He made a couple of big plays today down the sideline. Just one of those guys that you could throw it up to him, and there's a high percentage he's going to make a play,” Vizzina said. “As a quarterback, to know I just have to put it somewhere in the vicinity of him, and he's going to make a play? That's a really good feeling.” Both quarterbacks have also taken notice of Misun Kelley, who goes by Tink. Kelley came in as a defensive back/wide receiver, but he has been showing his ball skills in practice. “Yeah, very shifty guy. It reminds me a lot about Tyler (Brown). I think that he's going to be a really great slot for us,” Klubnik said. “Just a really shifty guy. Going to be a good punt returner guy, too. Definitely got a ton of high hopes for him. It's really exciting. Also, a guy that just is about his business, and you love to have just a guy that just is up here on the weekends and getting extra catching in, getting extra jug machines in.” Vizzina said he built a rapport with Kelley last season when both redshirted. “That's one of my guys, Tink. Came in here in the summer and I really tried to help him out with the playbook and everything because I know he's a guy that could play,” Vizzina said. “I expect big things from him and everything, but he's got the talent. He's got all that. I wish people would have been able to see him last year. I know he got hurt, but he's just a natural with it. I think during practice, I know you all don’t get to see the second half of practice, but he's made some plays where it's like, ‘Hey, I'm here. This is all the work I've been doing.’ I'm proud of him for all that. He loves ball, so I expect big things from him.”

