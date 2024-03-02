Khalil Barnes working on leadership role after standout debut

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Changes in Clemson’s secondary require Khalil Barnes to continue his progression as a leader after a standout freshman season. Barnes was one of several Clemson freshman All-Americans last year. He also notched multiple All-ACC honors with 41 tackles (5.0 for loss), six pass breakups, a team-high three interceptions, three forced fumbles, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 42 yards for a touchdown) in 499 snaps over 13 games (seven starts). “(The coaches) kind of emphasized how, whether we wanted to be or not, because of our play, because of experience, (sophomore defensive ends Peter Woods and TJ Parker and I) were going to be leaders. So, it’s just kind of developing into that mode. But we got guys like (senior linebacker) Barrett (Carter) who's done that since basically year two. At D-line, I feel like (Woods) and TJ, they’re pretty natural leaders with their voice,” Barnes said. “I got guys like (redshirt graduate safety Tyler Venables) and (graduate safety) RJ (Mickens) who have shown me the path, how to lead every day and just knowing when you are a leader, you’re going to have eyes on you at all times.” Barnes has some goals both for himself and for the team this season. “Personally, I just don’t want to give up any touchdowns this year and be a better tackler, and I feel like last year, I missed a lot of tackles, whether it’s just my feet or my ankle, it’s just stuff like that. Another year under my belt, I should be better – steady improvement,” Barnes said. “As a team, we just got to take it a week at a time. I feel like last year, especially, we had enough talent to do what we needed to do. We just didn’t put certain parts together.” With Clemson’s football program relying on this strong recruiting class and electing not to use the transfer portal, spring practice is especially important to get a feel for the development and future needs of the freshmen coming in. Freshman receiver Bryant Wesco Jr has stuck out to Barnes. “He’s real sticky, he’s fast, he’s going to be a problem for sure,” Barnes said. “I like what I (saw) from him (this week).” On the defensive side of the ball, there are several young secondary players that Barnes has taken note of so far, including safeties Ricardo Jones, Noah Dixon and Joe Wilkinson. “Ricardo, he’s a hard worker. He has really good feet. Noah Dixon, he’s physically there. He’s one of the strongest DBs already, really fast, really good feet,” Barnes said. “Joe will catch you by surprise. He looks really funny, but he’s another guy who’s just a really good athlete. So, just having them around, and it was me last year, so it’s kind of a full circle moment for sure.” Fans will see Barnes and the rest of the Tigers in action for their Spring Game on April 6 (1 p.m.). The season will kick off once again in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, taking on Georgia for the second time in four seasons on August 31 before returning to Death Valley for their first home opener on September 7 against Appalachian State.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now