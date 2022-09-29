Key Tigers playmaker Davis Allen says Clemson will feed off Death Valley energy Saturday

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Senior Tigers tight end Davis Allen is looking forward to going against No. 10 NC State this Saturday at home (7:30 p.m./ABC). The win against Wake Forest this past Saturday has helped to build the team’s overall confidence.

Allen caught the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime, a moment he said was surreal and “something you won’t forget.”

“It was like I got past him a little bit,” Allen said. “I instantly tried to find DJ and everything around me blacked out a bit and it was just me and DJ. It was just a really cool moment.”

The tight ends overall had a solid game last Saturday. Sophomore Jake Briningstool had six receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Allen said that Briningstool is “special” and is a really talented route-runner.

Looking ahead, Allen and the Tigers are coming in with a lot more confidence, adding to the already electrifying experience of playing in a night game in Death Valley.

“I think we’ll feed off of the energy Saturday night,” Allen said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Even with this game being a rivalry game and a top-10 matchup, he stressed that the mindset of every game has to be the same, even this one.

“At the end of the day, it’s the biggest game of the year because it’s the next game,” Allen said. “We’ve got to treat it like every other game. I think that has to be the mindset.”

There are a number of factors that will be important for the Tigers going against the Wolfpack.

First, time of possession was huge in the last year’s loss, with NC State having the ball for 41 minutes and 48 seconds out of the 60 minutes in the game.

Second, improved third-down efficiency will be essential. Clemson had an 18.18% third-down conversion rate last year against NC State and a 35.26% conversion rate overall. This has been a huge emphasis in the offseason, with Clemson now having a conversion rate of 55.56% on third downs, the sixth-highest in the country and the best in the ACC. NC State, on the other hand, is ranked 29th in the country for third-down conversion rate, with 46.51%.