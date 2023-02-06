Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week.

Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.

“I’m trying to make a decision probably like a little bit later,” Franks said. “I’m trying to come up with a date on when I’ll make a decision and I’ll post it (the date). I don’t know if it will be sometime this month or next month. I think I’m done with visits. I’ve seen both schools a lot. Maybe I might take another one if I don’t make a decision. I really don’t know who has the lead in my head. It’s kind of a hard decision.”

Franks said he continues to communicate with coaches from both schools, including South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley and Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

“I’ve texted a few coaches, but Shane Beamer talked to my dad, and Coach Teasley gave me a tour around the facility virtually so my dad could see the facility because he hasn’t been down there,” Franks said. “He hasn’t gotten to see the facility yet, and he just wanted to see it. Wednesday was the last time I talked to them on the phone. They’ve pretty much been texting me and talking about how much they want me down there.

“And Clemson, I’m supposed to be talking to their engineering professor, but he had to reschedule,” Franks said. “I’ve talked to Coach Austin a little bit. I’ve talked to their GA a little bit.”

Auburn attempted to crash the in-state party for Franks, and though he liked their facilities when he visited late last month, he said the Tigers got in too late with him to develop any kind of relationship before he decides.

He also said he’s hearing from both of his classmates who have made their commitments, WR Mazeo Bennett on the Gamecocks’ behalf and WR Tyler Brown who is working in the Tigers’ interests.