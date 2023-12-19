Kentucky offensive coordinator knows Clemson defense will present a challenge

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s defense will be missing several key players when the Tigers take on Kentucky in the Gator Bowl next week, but the Wildcats know it’s a dangerous and talented group. Clemson and Kentucky meet at noon (ESPN) next Friday in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, and the Tigers will be without cornerback Nate Wiggins (NFL Draft), linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., (draft), cornerback Sheridan Jones (injury) and other key pieces. However, UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen knows Wes Goodwin’s defense will still present a challenge. “They’re very much built like an SEC program. They’ve got a ton of depth up front,” Coen said. “They’ve got true freshmen who have played and played really well all year. They’re deep, they have a really deep front seven that’s going to be a challenge for us. On the perimeter, they do a play a lot of man coverage. They get a five-man rush with their talented front.” How will Kentucky’s offense go about attacking Clemson? “So, it’s going to be a challenge for us to win, to get open, to make contested catches, to throw the ball into small windows,” Coen said. “It’s a huge challenge for us to go play Clemson.” Kentucky running back Ray Davis (186 rushes for 1066 yards this season with 13 touchdowns) announced that he was headed to the NFL, but he’s also said he plans to play in the bowl game, and Coen knows what that means for the Wildcats. “Huge. Ray is a guy who has been extremely successful this year for us,” Coen said. “Dynamic with the ball in his hands. When you score 20 touchdowns and lead the SEC in total touchdowns, that’s a special feat. I’ve been really pleased with him making that decision to come when he doesn’t really have to. It gives us another playmaker to get the ball in his hands and go win this football game.” Kentucky will also have quarterback Devin Leary, who spent his first four seasons at North Carolina State, where he played against the Tigers on three occasions. “It’s kind of ironic to see them again,” Leary said. “They’re a great team. We know it’s going to be a good challenge. It’s up to us to prepare during this time and make sure that we’re ready to take them on. It’s going to be a challenge, like it always is. They’re a well-coached team. They have a bunch of athletes on all three phases of the ball. We know they’re going to bring it. We’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game as well.” Kentucky is also excited about the opportunity to play a Clemson program that is coming off one of the best decades in college football history, winning two National Championships while playing in four championship games and six College Football Playoffs. “I think that’s why everyone is playing in this game because Clemson is a big-time team, big-time name,” said UK tight end Brenden Bates. “I think everyone is really looking forward to it.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now