Justyn Ross opens up about spinal surgery, looks ahead to the future

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It’s not hard for Justyn Ross to admit. A year ago, he was scared. Scared about the surgery. Scared about his future mobility. Scared he would never play football again. These days, his trademark smile is back and he feels like he will get the go-ahead to play football next fall.

Ross met with the Clemson media following Wednesday’s practice and said that he had another checkup with his doctor last Thursday. His next step is to get cleared physically, something he hopes will happen when he travels back to Pittsburgh for an in-person meeting with his surgical team.

In the meantime, it’s all smiles. And even though he hasn’t been cleared for full contact, he said he hopes to be ready by fall camp.

The 6-foot-4 redshirt junior, who was a freshman All-American in 2018 and led the Tigers in receptions in 2019, missed all of the 2020 season after a spinal condition was discovered during last year’s spring practice.

Ross was running a slant route and caught a short pass and then collided with a linebacker. He lost some feeling in his arms, and he stayed down on the grass longer than many would have liked. The diagnosis from the Clemson medical staff was a stinger, and per team protocol, Ross underwent an X-Ray, which revealed a previously-unknown bulging disc that required surgery to repair a congenital fusion (two fused vertebrae appear structurally and functionally as one).

He was scheduled for surgery and his future was in doubt.

“At first it was kind of hard,” Ross said. “But after talking with my family, and everything, and finally finding the doctor that’ll do the surgery, I felt a little better because the doctor gave a lot of confidence.”

Ross had the surgery last June and then watched his teammates for a little over three months. Once he was cleared to begin running, he rejoined the team and ran routes on air while staying clear of contact.

"I wasn't able to do anything for about three months," Ross said. "I just had to sit down and just wait for a little bit but three months after that (surgery) mark, I was able to lift a little bit, and probably around what it was like, October -- November, I was able to put a helmet on and able to run routes and stuff.

"I didn't really let myself get down because I know that can't help me, that can't do nothing for me. But it was hard just sitting on the sideline watching. I mean it was my first time I missed a football season in my whole life."

Ross said that as long as the doctor clears him to play -- he doesn’t have any concerns about suffering a long-term debilitating injury.

“If the doctor has the confidence to put me out there,” Ross said, “then I’ll be able to play for a long time.”

Ross caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. The following season he recorded 66 catches, 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Projected to start at the slot receiver this season, Ross is taking it one day at a time -- just happy to be on the field and being part of the team while looking ahead to possibly playing in 2021.

“I'm very grateful. I'm taking advantage of every route I can get. I was smiling (the first time he put the pads on last fall) because I realized how quickly the game could be taken away from me,” Ross said.