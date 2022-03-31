Joseph Ngata and his Pomeranian, named Dougie, are living a healthy lifestyle

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Joseph Ngata has always had the talent to be a top-tier wide receiver, but what he hasn’t always had is the total commitment to his own well-being. Now, the California native has changed his sleeping habits, his diet, and he exchanged a destructive pitbull for a calmer Pomeranian as a roommate. So far, the results have been successful.

Ngata enters the 2022 season credited with 47 receptions for 761 yards and four receiving touchdowns in 851 snaps over 31 games (11 starts). After playing in 15 games as a freshman in 2019, he played in just seven in 2020 and just nine a year ago with injuries.

Ngata spoke with the media earlier this week and he said that he’s changed his lifestyle in an effort to stay healthy and stay on the field, and that includes his diet.

“I’ve always had a good amount of fat,” Ngata said following Monday’s practice. “I’m losing weight and I’m taking the weight room a lot more seriously. My diet’s changed a lot. I’ve cut out red meat, I’ve cut out pork, I’ve cut out all that stuff. Being healthy is very important to me.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney said there is one key to Ngata’s success.

"Just (him) being healthy every day. Practice every day. And he's in a good place mentally because when you're not healthy, you don't feel good and you're frustrated and all those things," Swinney said. "When you know what you can do, but physically you don't feel like you can do it, especially when you're in a very competitive environment...It's been awesome. I mean, he's had nine great days. He's been the same guy every day. He's wide open. He's got one gear and it's been great. That's been the deal with him for two years. It's just a matter of him being on the field. If he's on the field, he's going to be, he'll be a great one."

Ngata suffered a foot injury last November that cost him the rest of the regular season, but he didn’t get down on himself. Instead, he vowed to get better.

“I was obviously upset that I couldn’t finish out the season the way I wanted to,” Ngata said, “but it’s all about just getting up and keep going, keep moving, keep being encouraged and having a positive mindset. These injuries, obviously, it’s not what I want, but it’s molded me into a tougher person, and I have a better outlook on life and everything…I’ve always had a good outlook on those things, but I feel like I’ve just grown through the injuries. I’m grateful for the injuries, to be honest.”

Swinney has seen a difference so far this spring.

"Ngata has been amazing. He has been amazing," Swinney said. “His leadership. He's just done an awesome job. And I mean, again, just availability has been his issue. He had a great freshman year and then these last two years have just been a real challenge. So hopefully this is the year that he can stay on the field because if he can stay on the field, the rest take care of itself. I promise you that. He's a really talented player, high level."

Ngata was pleased with Swinney’s praise.

“He has to have that confidence in me because he recruited me,” Ngata said of Swinney. “I feel like if he has that amount of confidence in me, then I gotta produce. It’s a two-way street. I always envision myself having a great year. Just physically imposing my will, being fast, running down the field, finishing plays. I feel like I showed that in the past, but I want to do more. It’s always about doing more. It’s always about being more productive. I gotta have more yards. I gotta be more dependable. I gotta have better chemistry with D.J. (Uiagalelei), better chemistry with all the quarterbacks. I gotta finish more plays. I just have to be more reliable.”

The lifestyle change even meant a change of roommates, from a pitbull to a Pomeranian named Dougie. Ngata lives by himself and needed a calmer home environment.

“I had a pit bull, but he destroyed my entire room,” Ngata said with a smile. “I told myself I couldn’t get another big dog, I had to get a little dog this time. It’s fun. It’s like having a little companion I can interact with. I live alone, so it’s fun just having a dog and playing with him and stuff.”