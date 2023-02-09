Jordan McFadden could be an option for the Carolina Panthers

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Offensive lineman Jordan McFadden played for the Tigers for five seasons before declaring for the NFL draft after the Orange Bowl. Despite how long he has played in college, he is still seen as a late-round pick by some draft experts.

McFadden has a lot of promising aspects for an offensive lineman. He is a faster player who is able to handle a fast edge rusher as well as understanding angles and having good leverage. Further, he is never one to give up on a play, a quality of the game that can’t be taught to players. According to NFL Draft Buzz, his pass blocking overall ranks in the No. 81 percentile while his run blocking ranks in the No. 74 percentile.

The biggest thing that is likely to hold him back, however, is his size. At 6-foot-2, his height ranks last among all offensive linemen going into the 2023 NFL Draft. His weight is in the No. 7 percentile and his hand size is in the No. 8 percentile. In addition, his wingspan ranks in the No. 36 percentile and his arm size ranks in the No. 45 percentile. What he lacks in size he makes up for in speed, ranking in the No. 81 percentile in the forty-yard dash. His greatest chances are probably at right tackle or right guard.

There are a number of teams that are in need of an offensive lineman, particularly someone who is better in pass blocking than rush blocking. One of those teams is the Chicago Bears, whose quarterback Justin Fields was sacked 55 times this past season, the most in the NFL. They seem to find gems in the later rounds of the NFL draft, such as their offensive lineman Larry Borom who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos are also desperately in need of a pass blocking offensive lineman since their quarterback Russell Wilson was also sacked 55 times.

One thing that should be considered, though, is the possibility of McFadden staying local and getting drafted by the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have plenty of their own issues, including trying to figure out who the starting quarterback will be for the 2023 season, as they had three different quarterbacks in that position throughout the season. Still, quarterback Baker Mayfield ended up being the tenth most-sacked quarterback in the NFL this season, 19 of his 36 sacks coming during his time with the Panthers. They also had some defensive struggles, showing that they need improvements across the board.

The Panthers needing so many different things is actually why the prospect of McFadden could go to Carolina. They have so many other needs, that they are more likely to address this need later in the NFL Draft. The only problem is that the latest pick the Panthers have, as of right now, is in the fifth round. With the NFL offseason still looming and a lot that can happen in that period of time, this could change by the time the draft comes along. Nonetheless, McFadden is a solid offensive lineman who should get drafted and will make an impact on any NFL team he ends up playing for.