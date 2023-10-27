Jones back to his best self after serious health scare

CLEMSON - In a season with several injuries, the scariest was probably with fifth-year cornerback Sheridan Jones. Just a few hours before the start of the Wake Forest game back on Saturday, October 7, Jones was unable to play because of headaches and migraines. While it is still unclear what exactly happened, he says that he feels great now and was able to play in the loss against Miami. “Don’t really know what really happened as far as I was dealing with some blood sugar things too and then just dealing with bad migraines as well,” Jones said. “But, definitely feeling better. It was great to get back out there on the field and compete this week. So, I’m thankful for that.” There was some initial concern that Jones may have arteriovenous malfunction (AVM), which, as defined by the Mayo Clinic, is when blood vessels do not connect arteries and veins properly, disrupting blood flow and oxygen circulation. This is a rare disease in the United States with under 200,000 cases a year, but Jones’s father was one of those cases. “One thing we were definitely trying to make sure of, when my father passed, he had an AVM. So, he passed away with two seizures because he had an aneurysm on his brain,” Jones said. “So, I’ve been dealing with some of the same symptoms. So, they (were) checking to make sure I don’t have that. Everything came back good, so that was good.” Something like this is obviously a serious matter, but Jones credits the training staff for the job they did and his ability to play against the Hurricanes. “It was a little scary, for me and my mother as well,” Jones said. “But, I like said, that training staff does an amazing job, just making sure everybody’s good and rearing to go, and they did a great job of getting me the medicine that I needed, seeing the people that I needed to see and just making sure that I was my best self coming back to play.” At Miami last week, the offense again struggled with turnovers, and the defense gave up 115 rushing yards in the second half and overtime. Still, that is not something that Jones and the rest of the team are focusing on as they look toward playing NC State on Saturday (2 p.m./The CW) and keep their hope of another 10-win season alive. Statistically, the Wolfpack have a rather dismal offense as they rank No. 95 in the FBS in passing offense with 204.1 passing yards per game and No. 79 in rushing offense with 143.3 rushing yards per game. “We have a windshield mentality where we don’t really want to dwell in the past too much going into the next week,” Jones said. “We just want to go out there every Saturday and just be the best team that we can be, be the best defense that we can be for that offense that we have, and just really play for each other, the love of the game, and the love that we have for each other, just to go out there and go 1-0 each week.”

