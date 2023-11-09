Jeremiah Trotter Jr.'s hard work paying off in 'elite' play leading Clemson defense

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – ACC Linebacker of the Week, Walter Camp National Player of the Week, Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week, Bronco Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and Butkus Award semifinalist. That’s the list of awards and honors Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has beside his name after last week’s performance against Notre Dame, where he became only the fifth FBS player since 2005 to have double-digit tackles, at least 2.5 tackles for loss, two or more sacks and a pick-six in a single game. The junior linebacker out of Hainesport (NJ) began the season with a nagging hamstring injury but stayed the course and is now reaping the benefits. “It means a lot. I just give glory to God. Without Him, I wouldn't even be in this position or have the opportunities that I have,” Trotter said earlier this week. “That's the first thing, but it also just goes to show and proves to me that I just have to keep working hard day in and day out, keep doing what I can to help my teammates and recognition like this will come as long as I keep my head down and keep grinding. It just adds a little bit more fuel to the tank to go in and practice and give it all I've got to get better at my craft. “I would probably say earlier in the year, it was a little bit of a bother [the injury], but I still had enough to go out there and do what I could for my teammates. After that second or third game, I was back to 100 percent. I was able to get that burst back that I could really feel. I thank God. He carried me the whole year, helped make my body right, and helped get me prepared each week. I'm glad I was able to get that hamstring right so I could go out there and play to the best of my abilities.” Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wes Goodwin said Trotter is playing at a different level than everyone else. “I don't know totality because I only see our opponents and our guys, but every week, he's gotten better and better,” Goodwin said. “I think early on, he was getting over the injury during training camp and just getting more comfortable. He's seeing things really well and quarterbacking the defense at an elite level. The production speaks for itself. It (the hamstring injury) definitely nagged early in the year. I can't give a specific game that I really noticed it, but every week, he's gotten better and better. I feel like he's playing at a different level right now.” His play on the field speaks for itself, and his teammates are listening to him in the locker room, especially in the throes of a difficult season. “Everybody sees him as a reserved kid personality-wise, but when he's in the locker room and around the guys, his personality comes out,” Goodwin said. “There's no one more respected on this team than Jeremiah. The work that he's put in, he's earned that right. When he speaks, people listen. He's not a big rah-rah guy or that sort of thing, but his words mean stuff to people, and people pay attention.” Head coach Dabo Swinney likened him to former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins because of his work ethic and how he handles himself. “That guy is the epitome of consistency and preparation. That guy, he's a worker,” Swinney said. “He loves to study the game. He studies the nuances of it. He has great anticipation in what he does, block recognition. He's a quarterback out there who's playing at a high level. That's kind of how I look at him. His confidence comes from all the preparation he puts in. Certainly, he's talented and has all the attributes, but there are a lot of guys that are really talented that don't play the game like he does, and that's because of all the other stuff you don't see as far as how this kid prepares. “He's got natural instincts and a high football IQ, but he puts the work in. He's like a Christian Wilkins at linebacker. He puts that type of work and preparation in, and it's fun to see him get the results. He's a great leader. He sets the tone. I'm really proud of him.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now