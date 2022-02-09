James Skalski has no doubt he can play in the NFL

David Hood by Senior Writer -

James Skalski feels like he did when he was in high school. He knows that there are doubters and he knows that there are people who are in his corner, who feel like he can play at the next level. But he doesn’t pay any attention to it because he’s focused on his next goal.

Skalski was a two-year team captain who completed his decorated six-year career spanning 2016-21 credited with 310 career tackles (20.5 tackles for loss), 10.0 sacks, 12 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries (including one he returned 17 yards for a touchdown) and a forced fumble in 1,920 snaps over 69 games (38 starts).

His 69 career games played tied for the school and modern FBS record and he is the only player ever to play in (and win) five ACC Championship Games. At the conclusion of his career, he was one of only 20 players in school history to earn at least three All-ACC Academic Team selections.

Skalski’s career ended prematurely when he tweaked a plantar injury in his foot during the first half of the win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, and since then he's been focused on getting ready for the NFL Draft.

“Obviously, I suffered the injury with my foot in the last game. I've been taking it easy at home during January, resting the foot up and training with one of my guys at home and doing everything I can,” Skalski said. “And I've been in Tampa now for a week-and-a-half. I am doing my training now at House of Athlete.”

Skalski hasn’t been invited to the NFL Combine, but he wasn’t worried about that anyway, instead focusing on Clemson’s March Pro Day.

“I think Pro Day was always going to be important because of my situation,” he said. “Even if I was invited to the Combine, I wouldn't perform physically because I need that extra two weeks just for my own conditioning and getting healthy reasons. With this foot I am just trying to play it safe, timeline-wise.”

Skalski said this reminds him of when he was in high school.

“But to me, these collegiate bowls and all-star games and the Combine, it just kind of takes me back to high school recruiting where you are a 2-star or a 3-star or a 5-star and everyone is saying all of these things and expecting all of these things,” he said. “It's just simple - I try to not pay attention to any of it and I try to control what I can control. And I know when it's time to buckle up the chinstrap, I am going to be ready to play.”

And he has no doubt that he can play in the NFL.

“It's been a dream of mine to play at this level. There is no reason for me to believe that I can't. I just played for one of the best teams in the country for six years and played against the best of the best and I've been coached by the best of the best and I've been surrounded by the best of the best,” Skalski said. “And that's all I've seen and know. I would be fooling myself if I didn't think with everything in me that I couldn't do this at the next level. I do. It's a dream of mine and I am excited and I can't wait to keep pursuing it.”