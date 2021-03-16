Jackson Carman says he's ready to chase his NFL dream

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Jackson Carman says his decision to turn pro and leave Clemson after three seasons was an easy and simple one. He felt like he was ready to take that next step.

Carman declared on January 6th and has been working out in preparation for next month’s NFL Draft. He didn’t work at Clemson’s Pro Day last week, however.

“For me, the reason I didn’t work out is because I was just dealing with a lot of different things like coming off the end of the season,” Carman told the media. “But for me, I feel better prepared and I’m excited to have my own Pro Day in April. I’m really looking forward to that, being able to perform.”

Carman played in 40 games across his three seasons at Clemson from 2018-20, starting each of the last 27 games of his career, and helped lead the Tigers to ACC titles and College Football Playoff appearances in all three campaigns.

He started all 12 games at left tackle last season, playing 793 snaps as Clemson led the ACC as the only team to allow fewer than two sacks per game. He was a second-team All-American according to CBS Sports and a second-team All-ACC honoree who was also named second-team all-conference by the AP.

“As far as this past season, I felt like I had a great season,” Carman said. “It was definitely a special season just considering everything that we went through as a team, and really just being able to grow through all the adversity. And my play, I felt like was a bright spot for me. I felt like I played well, and honestly I just wish that we could have finished together all the way to the end. I felt like we had the capability to do that, and that was probably the only lowlight for me for the season.”

Carman felt like he had accomplished his goals at the collegiate level.

“Me and my support team and the people around me just really felt like I had a good season and that I was ready, not only physically, for the NFL but just mentally and maturity-wise,” Carman said. “This was a great opportunity for me and a challenge that I’ve been dreaming of since literally a little kid. So, just the opportunity that I have right now to just be able to go chase my dreams and do it at full speed is something I’m excited and ready for.”

Where does he want to improve the most?

“I feel like for me personally there’s not one singular thing that I feel like is the biggest deficiency,” Carman said. “I feel like every single part of my game needs work, and I’m working on every single part — whether it’s physical, technique, mental. Every single thing I’m putting in tons of effort and work towards building myself holistically as a player.

“That I’m a smart football player, tough. I love to play the game for the love of the game. And I can help a team win."