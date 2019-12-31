It's Beaux Time: Collins feels like a perfect fit for Clemson's slot position

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – It’s Beaux Time in the slot.

Freshman receiver Beaux Collins entered last Saturday’s game at Louisville with 11 catches for 97 yards on the season. However, injuries forced Justyn Ross back outside and Collins easily slipped into the slot position against Florida St. He had one reception in that game but broke out with a career-high six receptions for 104 yards and a 45-yard touchdown reception against the Cardinals.

When Collins hauled in the long pass from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and crossed the goal line, he dropped the ball and pointed to his wrist like he was pointing to a watch.

In other words, it was Beaux Time.

“I kind of picked up that phrase the last couple of weeks,” Collins told the media Monday. “The guys around the facility have been saying it and it feels like it's my time to shine now. I really think it's time for the offense as well. Everybody has been saying we want to pick it up on the offense and we want to keep shining.”

Collins said he feels like a perfect fit in the slot.

“I've been wanting to play that position since high school, getting in there and having mismatches linebackers and safeties,” he said. “Coming in here and learning that position is a good opportunity. I started learning the 9-man (boundary) when I got here, and then the 2-man (field), and then the 5-man (slot) because they didn't know if J-Ross (Justyn Ross) was going to be back. It was an accident really.

“Outside, you have a lot more 1-on-1 opportunities. Inside, you have to worry about linebackers dropping and d-ends even dropping sometimes, And then there are the flats and then there are the safeties. So, there's a lot more traffic inside than there is outside. You also have a lot of free releases and you're able to get into your route quicker and things like that.”

There is also the mental part of the game.

“Being able to recognize coverages, from the safeties where maybe it's one-high and you know where the opening is,” Collins said. “And it's two-high, then you know the middle of the field is going to be open. Understanding defenses is a key to it.”

The long touchdown pass from Uiagalelei is a route that has been in the works for weeks.

“The route was a homerun post and we've bene repping that for a couple of weeks now in practice but we haven't been able to run it much in the games,” Collins said. “It was the third play in our first nine and I was really excited to run that route because that is one of my favorite routes. With the defense we had, we had J-Ross motioning and then we had an off-corner. So it was wide open for me and I was able to see the route develop while running it. And then DJ put it on the money.”

Collins’ teammates have taken notice of his hard work.

“Beaux is a great young man who has unbelievable talent. But I've been really impressed by his character in the locker room,” tight end Davis Allen said. “Beaux is one of those guys, that by the time he leaves here, he is going to be a huge leader on this team. To see him play the way he did on Saturday was great to see. I am extremely happy for him. He has put in a lot of hard work. He had a great week of practice last week and was making plays, competitive plays. So for him to go out there and play the way he did Saturday wasn't a surprise because we've seen it in all week and all year in practice. I think he is just going to continue to get better and better. He is going to be a huge problem for people.”