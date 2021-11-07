Instant Analysis: Tigers follow the same script in thrilling win over Louisville

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

LOUISVILLE, KY – New opponent, same result.

Clemson followed its 2021 script Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium in the 30-24 victory over Louisville. The offense scored a late touchdown to take the lead, and the defense held the line in the red zone.

The Tigers improved to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the ACC, while Louisville fell to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: DJ Uiagalelei has been criticized by fans all season long, but despite suffering a knee injury in the first half, the sophomore quarterback continued to fight and had his best game of the 2021 season. Uiagalelei finished the game 18-of-30 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trenton Simpson continues to gain confidence and emerge as a playmaker for Brent Venables and the Clemson defense. Simpson finished the game with ten tackles – seven solo – two sacks, and three tackles for loss.

STAT OF THE GAME: The Tigers might have found an answer in the slot in wide receiver Beaux Collins. Collins caught six passes for a career-high 104 yards and a touchdown. After the game, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott told the media that Collins has played well and has earned more opportunities to play the slot.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

*Muffed punt – The teams then traded punts, but Louisville received a huge break when one of their punts hit returner, Will Brown, high on the shoulder pads. The ball bounced around and was recovered by Louisville, which quickly turned the turnover into a 23-yard touchdown by quarterback Malik Cunningham. Late in the first quarter, the Cards were back on top at 14-7. The Cardinals later added a 44-yard field goal and led 17-7 early in the second quarter.

*Tigers take the lead – Two drives later, Clemson got back on the board with a 34-yard field goal from Potter, and with 10:17 to play, Louisville led 24-20. Cunningham came sprinting out of the tunnel to the cheers of the crowd, but he was sacked on third down, and the Cardinals were forced to put it away. After the short punt, the Tigers took over at their own 43 with 8:11 to play.

The Tigers then put together the kind of grind-it-out drive they’ve had to manufacture this season. A big play on the drive was a 3rd-and-8 toss to Ross where Ross caught the ball short of the marker but battled for the first down. Uiagalelei finished the drive with an 8-yard scoring run, and Clemson led 27-24 with just over four minutes to play. The drive covered 57 yards in nine plays.

*Defense wins games – Clemson took over on downs inside the Louisville 25 with just over two minutes to play but went ultra-conservative and settled for a BT Potter field goal and a 30-24 lead.

The Cardinals immediately completed a 45-yard pass, and then a 4th-and-1 completed a long pass that was ruled incomplete on the field but replay reversed the decision. The reversal gave the Cards the ball at the Clemson two-yard line with 1:19 to play. However, Cunningham lost two yards on fourth down, and the Tigers celebrated the victory, taking over on downs with 10 seconds left to play.

UP NEXT: Clemson returns home for a noon matchup with UConn before its final ACC contest – a home game against Wake Forest.

Louisville hosts Syracuse next Saturday at noon.