Injuries, transfer portal continue to wreak havoc on Tigers' offensive line

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson has battled its way to a 6-3 record despite multiple injuries and transfers, and even though the Tigers take on one of the worst teams in all of Division 1 football this Saturday with UConn, more attrition and injuries were the news of the day Tuesday.

Clemson takes on the Huskies at noon Saturday (ACC Network) in the annual Military Appreciation Game. Head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the media Tuesday.

“UConn is probably one of the youngest teams in college football. They're playing a lot better down the stretch. They had 2-point games against Wyoming and Vanderbilt,” Swinney said. “You can see the team buying into what their coaches are trying to get them to do. They're sound in what they do. Their tackles up front on offense are very good. They have had some injuries at quarterback. They haven't played a game since October 22, which is unusual for November football. They've had a lot of time off to prepare for us. That's a spring practice, basically. So the unknown makes you a little uneasy. Let's have two great weeks in the Valley from a team that has battled their guts out all year."

Swinney announced Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata won’t play and that offensive lineman Paul Tchio has entered the transfer portal.

"Paul Tchio has left the team. He has entered into the portal. I appreciate his contributions,” Swinney said. I wish him well with what he does next."

Swinney said the coaches have a plan in place to address the depth on the offensive line and likely won’t add anymore targets to the 2022 offensive line class.

"We can't ship anybody in here right now. We have the guys who are hurt and out. We have our starters,” Swinney said. “Will Putnam, eventually we will get him back. Trent Howard, Mitchell Mayes, and Bryn Tucker have repped all year. We'll move Tristan Leigh and Ryan Linthicum along. We brought them up from the scout team yesterday. They're not in danger of losing their redshirts now. We have a lot of versatility in the offensive line. Our number in the offensive line is 15. We'll sign a couple and we'll still be at 15. We just have to get guys healthy. Numbers-wise, we'll be fine."

Swinney said Putnam (ankle) probably won’t play this weekend, but he likes what he’s seen out of sophomore interior offensive lineman Mason Trotter.

“(Putnam is) most likely out. He'll be a guy we may hold another week,” he said. “He has been battling all year. I still can't believe he played the second half of the Florida State game. It's unbelievable how he gutted it out. His foot was as black as this microphone right here. He's as tough a kid as we've got. He's a lot better now. We'll see where he is Thursday. If we can hold him, we may try to do that.

“He's (Mason Trotter) doing well. He's holding his own. He's crafty, fundamentally sound, strong and understands leverage. He plays bigger than he is. He's a good player. We expected him to be one of those guys to help us early but he broke his hand. He's done a nice job and so has Hunter Rayburn. Both are redshirt sophomores. The light has come on for them. I'm proud of what he has done."

Swinney then detailed what the second-string offensive line looks like.

"We rotate. We work Marcus Tate at (backup) left tackle,” he said. “Yesterday it was Tristan (Leigh), Tucker, Howard and Mitchell Mayes. We had to move some guys up. Nothing is good when you don't execute properly. It's tackling, throwing, blocking and being good at it. We have made improvement. That was our sixth offensive line combination in nine games. We have been more consistent. As a result we have had the run game going.”

Swinney said Andrew Both and Kobe Pace are both in concussion protocol and have yet to be cleared, but he expects both back this week. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was held out of Tuesday’s practice (knee) but will likely be back at the full practice today.

"Injuries have been tough, but through that we have gotten better. Hopefully we can stay the course and have a strong finish,” Swinney said. “In back to back weeks we have had to come from behind. You either score or you get beat. Guys have played with more confidence. We have a lot of guys back on this team for 2022 and they will be much improved.

“We've had 16 guys out for the year with injuries and guys who have left the team. I have never had a year like this. And I'm talking about great players, guys who would have helped us. It has been a challenge that will make us better. It's an opportunity to grow our team and figure some things out. There is opportunity in everything."